ICYMI: 10 New Homewares Collections That Launched in July That Were Deserving of the Hype

Each and every month brings a new collection of musings, must-haves, and sources of inspiration. And when it comes to homeware drops, July has had a certain colorful and creative lean. Maybe it's the summer breeze blowing in, or could it be that we're all daydreaming of holidaying somewhere brighter and more beautiful — whatever it is, the latest home collections have embraced it with open arms.

As a design writer, I'm lucky to have an inbox overflowing with news of fresh launches and upcoming collaborations. To pick just 10 that I felt defined the month of July wasn't easy. From audacious colors to dramatic shapes, these launches feel like adventure and artistry meeting up for a spritz.

To stay up to date on the latest and greatest homeware launches and collaborations from this month, read on, and for everything else, don't miss our editor Hugh Metcalf's monthly Zeitgeist edit. Here's everything you need to know.

1. Zara Home x Collagerie

Image 1 of 3 This collaboration proves that color can easily be incorporated through textiles and all the small details. (Image credit: Zara) (Image credit: Zara Home) (Image credit: Zara Home)

Starting strong with one of my favorite collections to launch this month: the second instalment of Zara Home x Collagerie. Our interiors editor, Emma Breislin, got to speak with the ever-stylish Lucinda Chambers about the collection, and she shared how it's interwoven with storytelling, bursting with color, and elevating everyday objects.

As the second time that the two design brands have come together, it's bigger, better, and bolder than before. And I've been slowly adding pieces to my shopping cart ever since its launch.

Zara Home X Collagerie Pack of Textured Ceramic Napkin Rings £35.99 at zarahome.com This collection is full of beautiful tableware (the abstract salt and pepper shakers are also in my cart), but a good napkin ring is surprisingly hard to find. This assorted mix ensures personality while staying in the pretty pastel tone range.

2. Buchanan Studio Outdoor Collection

Having seats you love outside instantly a patio into a space you'll want to spend all your time in. (Image credit: Buchanan Studio)

If you've made it to July without upgrading your patio furniture, safe to say, it's well overdue. Why not let Buchanan Studio's new outdoor furniture collection be the perfect excuse? Not only is it just fun to look at, but it makes spending the evening outdoors that much more enjoyable.

Retaining the same sculptural curves as the original Buchanan Studio products, this collection has been developed for the outdoors using hardwearing construction and upholstery materials. After seeing this launch, I'm only surprised the move into outdoor products didn't come sooner.

Buchanan Studio Outdoor Studio Stool: Wild Studio Stripe Deep Blue £1,995 at buchanan.studio I've simply never seen an outdoor ottoman (or indoor ottoman for that matter) this cool. And though it looks delicate, this piece is crafted from marine-grade timber and with a marine-grade breathable mesh base to promote airflow and prevent water pooling — it's more durable than it appears.

3. Original BTC x Fabian Freytag

The fabulous thing about going portable is that you can style this lamp anywhere without worrying about the cord. (Image credit: Original BTC)

What's more July-coded than a portable table lamp? That's probably exactly what Original BTC was thinking when they planned this stunning collaboration with German designer Fabian Freytag.

At first glance, the seemingly pearlescent green and marble base seems like a lot, but the natural connotations ensure it still feels balanced, approachable. And after looking at it for a while, I'm in love.

Combining maximalist aesthetics with intriguing contrasts, the Blossom FF Edition brings out a more vibrant side of Original BTC's classic Blossom portable light.

ORIGINAL BTC Blossom Portable Light FF Edition by Fabian Freytag £499.17 at originalbtc.com This light is one for the maximalists — a monochrome, marble-like hydro-dipped base, highlighted by an iridescent green stem and the brand's signature fluted bone-china shade. Besides just the design splendor, the light also has three brightness levels, and its battery lasts up to 20 hours on the lowest setting.

4. Maison by Maddux Creative

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Maddux Creative) Fringe is making a comeback this year, and an ottoman like this retro-chic at its finest. (Image credit: Maddux Creative) (Image credit: Maddox Creative)

Maison by Maddux Creative is a new, sophisticated, slightly retro-inspired, and more bespoke homeware collection that's simply oozing with style. There's so much to see, from ottomans donning an ombre trim to hardware cast in organic-inspired forms and shining in bronze; there isn't a piece that isn't brimming with personality. Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, caught up with the designers this month, too, to talk all about the collection.

The Forma Sheer £174 at madduxcreative.com This pattern was first adapted into a bas-relief wall in Maddux Collective's Holland Park House project. But for Maison, it's been transformed into sheer textile in a flax colorway, woven by Yarn Collective. It's more than just a sheer; it has texture, history, and personality.

5. Mud Australia x Frost

Who knew that even your house number could become a design moment? (Image credit: Mud Australia)

Australian-based ceramics company, Mud Australia, and Vince Frost of Frost*collective have joined together again to extend its architectural alphabet. While the duo originally collaborated on bespoke house numbers, now flats and apartments can join in on the fun, with a new range of 'house letters'.

Each piece is refined yet playful, in a striking graphic font with strong sculptural qualities, setting a new front door trend and offering a much-needed alternative to the standard.

Normally, the signs at Frost*collective are limited to commercial projects, but this colorful porcelain is available to everyone. So, will I be spending £60 on a house number or letter? I might just have to.

Mud Australia House Letter Small A £63 at mudaustralia.com Carbon neutral and handmade in Sydney, each number and letter is made to order and comes in two sizes in all 19 signature Mud Australia colors, plus an unglazed zero-waste recycled clay color.

6. Bed Threads Cotton Collection

Image 1 of 3 What I love about Bed Threads is its commitment to color — why not try a bold pink and brown colorway? (Image credit: Bed Threads) (Image credit: Bed Threads) (Image credit: Bed Threads)

After eight years specializing in one specific fiber — the cult-favorite 100% French flax linen — bedding brand Bed Threads has finally expanded its range with a new organic cotton collection.

While the Australian brand already had a good thing going, the move into cotton feels wonderfully timed, and founder Genevieve Rosen-Biller previously spoke with Livingetc to discuss the reason behind the launch.

Now that Bed Threads has become a trusted source of the best linen sheets, I can only imagine its cotton sheets being just a crisp and cozy. Plus, the bright and bold colors feel so exciting.

Bed Threads Espresso Organic Cotton Bedding Set £139.50 at bedthreads.co.uk A bedding starting at £139 is a hard bargain to beat, which is why Bed Threads has always been a favorite bedding brand of mine. Deep espresso screams style icon to me, but if it's not your speed, there is a whole range of colors to choose from.

7. Bias Editions Hardware

The golden zigzag pull is equal parts subtle, stylish, and sophisticated. (Image credit: Bias Edition)

Opening doors in the design world this month — yes, pun intended — is Bias Editions' new range of cabinet hardware. Though the brand's incredibly popular range of wiggle lamps is unfortunately soon-to-be-discontinued (sigh), these knobs and pulls feel like a true-to-brand next step.

I've always loved unique cabinet pulls, so much so that I've previously explored the colorful cabinet trend back in February. Now, I'm convinced a shiny zigzag, ribbon, or string of pearls is the easiest way to show off your style in the most mundane of places.

Bias Editions Hand Cast Zig Zag Handle in Unlacquered Brass £42 at biaseditions.com Brass has long been a favorite metallic finish, but the unlacquered variation is the new go-to. This zigzag motif comes in small, medium, and large to fit whatever cabinet door or drawer you need to dress.

8. Graham & Brown Panoramic Bespoke Murals

Murals tend to work best when you can commit an entire room to the theme, like this dining room. (Image credit: Graham & Brown)

Whether you are looking for paint color or wallpaper, Graham & Brown is one of those brands that has its own point of view. While it's definitely more so a brand for the traditionalists, its mural collection brings the artistry that an avant-garde home craves.

Panoramic designs mean you can seamlessly wrap your walls and fully immerse your room in theme. Living in an urban flat, but dreaming of a countryside getaway? This panoramic wall mural collection brings the dream home.

Graham & Brown Old Venezia Blue Wash Panoramic Bespoke Mural £40 at Graham & Brown The 'Old Venezia' mural is a depiction of Venice's enchanting city, showcased in a rich and elegant blue tone. The pen and ink style made it instantly one of my favorites on the site. The ornate architecture and charming gondolas gliding through the iconic waterways cater to those Italian summer plans as well.

9. Matilda Goad Pinhole Lampshade

Image 1 of 2 At first glance, the pinholes simply look like a patterned, but when the lamp light comes on, it adds beautiful, twinkling element. (Image credit: Matilda Goad) (Image credit: Matilda Goad)

Matilda Goad knows how to do a good wall sconce. From the lamp shade to the backing plate, every piece tends to feel unique and considered. However, what drove me to include Matilda Goad in the July home collections round-up was the latest release of the brand's pinhole lampshade.

Interiors editor, Emma Breislin, has an eagle eye for spotting design trends, and recently she's been pointing out perforated surfaces everywhere. So you can only imagine how pleased she was to see the launch of this hole-punched shade. Needless to say, we are both planning where this piece will go in our flats.

MATILDA GOAD & CO. Pinhole Lampshade £70 at matildagoad.com The small cross-cutout resembles a stylish pattern on the shade when the lamp isn't on, and that's what I think is the genius of perforated surfaces. Matilda Goad offers a sconce size, as well as small and medium shades for a regular table lamp.

10. Studio HAM's Basketweave Hardware

The basketweave pattern adds just enough texture to make a cabinet pull more interesting without being overdone. (Image credit: Studio HAM)

You heard it here first: basketweave patterns are going to be the biggest pattern trend of 2025. I've recently been spotting basketweave prints on everything from rugs to closet doors, and this hardware release from HAM is the latest installment in my basketweave obsession.

If you want to try out the look, but don't have the room to make a big swap, these handles are the chicest solution. It's the little details that bring together a room.

Studio Hám Basket Weave Handle £75 at studioham.co.uk A true handle is my preferred pull shape, but HAM also offers the traditional knob style in the basketweave pattern.

That's all for now, but I will see you again next month for the latest home collections that are living rent-free in my mind and my shopping cart.