Lucinda Chambers Talks "Conversations in Color", the Art of the Everyday, and the New Zara Home x Collagerie Collaboration

"I've always thought of colors as being like conversations," Lucinda Chambers tells me. "You can have quiet, intimate conversations, you can have noisy, boisterous, chatty conversations, you can have direct dialogue, one-to-one." It's about how you layer, complement, and contrast colors, guided by what you want your space to say.

And while, for most, that may seem intimidating, it's a conversation Lucinda, former fashion director of British Vogue, co-founder of Collagerie, and trailblazer in all things taste, relishes. Known for the way she deftly decorates with color, pattern, and texture, no matter the subject, it comes as no surprise that Zara Home approached the stylist for a second homewares collaboration (which launched today).

This time, it's "bigger, bolder," she describes. While the first sell-out range started with one of Lucinda's favorite artists, this one began with a concept: A Common Thread. "It's about the connections and connectivity and threads of life, and how they're woven into each other," she explains. It's about the blurring of lines between art and object; "It's how it's perceived," she adds. "They're everyday objects, but it's where you put them, how you place them, what you do with them, that they become art."

The cotton bedspread is complete with multicoloured embroidered squares, which feel linear yet fluid in their design. (Image credit: Zara Home x Collagerie)

It's an interior design trend we're seeing increasingly these days — the rejection of any idea that 'good' pieces should be kept away for special occasions. "Every day living is an opportunity for artistry," says Lucinda.

And that sense of artistry is reflected more literally in the collection. "The introduction of an artist [Kavel Rafferty] was really exciting for me," Lucinda shares. "I've always loved her use of color and form, and then to translate that into different textures — an area rug, tapestry wall hangings, and a blanket — was really exciting."

There are candlesticks, carafes, ceramic cups, checked cushions, and cutlery sets. There are plates, towels, tablecloths, textile throws, vases, and even the first foray into larger furniture with an indoor/outdoor chair and foot stool. "Everything is kind of muted, and a little bit noisy," Lucinda describes.

But the continuing thread throughout all is color — what Lucinda knows best. "I love all colors, but it's how you put them together that's absolutely key," she says. "Having those color conversations is absolutely crucial."

Color is what Lucinda hopes people embrace about the new collection: "The merging of Zara Home's typically neutral palette with something a bit brighter and bolder."

"Experiment and make it playful," she says. And remember that inspiration can strike anywhere. "On the street, the pavement, the tube — anything can occur to you, as long as you keep your eyes wide open," and find ways to talk through color.