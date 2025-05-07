"New Prints on the Block" — Caroline Z Hurley Just Made Your Bed the Coolest Canvas in the House

There’s a certain magic that happens when an artist puts pen — or brush, or block — to paper. But what happens when the canvas is the bed? That’s the question at the heart of Brooklinen’s latest collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist and textile designer Caroline Z Hurley.

Known for her gestural block prints and intuitive palettes, Caroline brings her signature whimsy to a new medium: linen — European linen — and cotton gauze, materials chosen by Brooklinen for their breeziness, offering something cool to temper the impending summertime swelt.

Like any good artist, Caroline’s references reach far. “The stripe was inspired by a Rothko painting,” she says, “with colors designed to vibrate and evoke a sense of calm.” Nature also plays principal — ocean tides, mountain ranges, and the sun-bleached tones of travel are all in the mix of these bedding sets.

Stripes in Brooklinen's latest creative collaboration are gauzy, grounded, and meant to be mixed. (Image credit: Brooklinen)

The patterns fall into two families: painterly stripes and quiet florals, “meant to be more of a whisper,” as Caroline puts it, “rather than a bold, in-your-face print.” And while they sit in separate camps, they’re not matchy. In fact, they encourage the opposite.

Look familiar? Caroline Z Hurley’s original block prints laid the groundwork for the hand-touched florals that bloom throughout the collection. (Image credit: Brooklinen)

Soft ocean blues, sun-washed creams, and rusty terracottas mimic nature’s own summer spectrum, making it easy to mix patterns without losing cohesion. That harmony is exactly what makes this collection feel transportive: a bedscape made for drifting off, literally and otherwise.

As Brooklinen aptly puts it, these are “new prints on the block” — in more ways than one. The collaboration invites you to become the artist. Your bed is the canvas now.

An artist’s eye, Brooklinen’s linen, and zero interest in matching sets. This collab brings a calm painterly chaos to the bed — one breezy layer at a time. (Image credit: Brooklinen)

If that collab got you in the mood to refresh your entire setup, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up the top bedding deals happening now. Not art, but close enough….