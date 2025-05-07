"New Prints on the Block" — Caroline Z Hurley Just Made Your Bed the Coolest Canvas in the House

The Brooklyn-based artist trades paint for pillowcases in a breezy Brooklinen drop made for mixing, matching, and musings

Caroline Z Hurley pictured posing with a floral patterned pillow cover from her new Brooklinen bedding collaboration
Florals or stripes? Linen or cotton? Caroline Z Hurley’s Brooklinen bedding drop wants you to have them all.
(Image credit: Brooklinen)
Julia Demer's avatar
By
published
in Features

There’s a certain magic that happens when an artist puts pen — or brush, or block — to paper. But what happens when the canvas is the bed? That’s the question at the heart of Brooklinen’s latest collaboration with Brooklyn-based artist and textile designer Caroline Z Hurley.

Known for her gestural block prints and intuitive palettes, Caroline brings her signature whimsy to a new medium: linen — European linen — and cotton gauze, materials chosen by Brooklinen for their breeziness, offering something cool to temper the impending summertime swelt.

Like any good artist, Caroline’s references reach far. “The stripe was inspired by a Rothko painting,” she says, “with colors designed to vibrate and evoke a sense of calm.” Nature also plays principal — ocean tides, mountain ranges, and the sun-bleached tones of travel are all in the mix of these bedding sets.

Brooklinen x Caroline Z Hurley striped bedding

Stripes in Brooklinen's latest creative collaboration are gauzy, grounded, and meant to be mixed.

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

The patterns fall into two families: painterly stripes and quiet florals, “meant to be more of a whisper,” as Caroline puts it, “rather than a bold, in-your-face print.” And while they sit in separate camps, they’re not matchy. In fact, they encourage the opposite.

Brooklinen x Caroline Z Hurley

Look familiar? Caroline Z Hurley’s original block prints laid the groundwork for the hand-touched florals that bloom throughout the collection.

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Soft ocean blues, sun-washed creams, and rusty terracottas mimic nature’s own summer spectrum, making it easy to mix patterns without losing cohesion. That harmony is exactly what makes this collection feel transportive: a bedscape made for drifting off, literally and otherwise.

As Brooklinen aptly puts it, these are “new prints on the block” — in more ways than one. The collaboration invites you to become the artist. Your bed is the canvas now.

Artist Caroline Z Hurley photographed in her Brooklyn studio.

An artist’s eye, Brooklinen’s linen, and zero interest in matching sets. This collab brings a calm painterly chaos to the bed — one breezy layer at a time.

(Image credit: Brooklinen)

Floral patterned lumbar pillow
Brooklinen
Caroline Z. Hurley Hand Block Print Lumbar Pillow Cover

Available in coral or the gray pictured here, this one-of-a-kind floral-patterned lumbar cushion mirrors the Brooklyn artist’s signature whimsy — all rendered with non-toxic inks.

Blue floral quilt
Brooklinen
Caroline Z. Hurley Block Printed Gauze Quilt

Stamped over a thousand times, each petal lands a little differently. The result is a layer that's loose and rhythmic — a botanical quilt in airy cotton gauze that falls over the bed like breath. 

Brooklinen striped linen sheet set
Brooklinen
Caroline Z. Hurley Washed European Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen’s bestselling linen sheets — crafted from 100% Certified European Flax™ and garment-washed to feel soft from the start — now have a painterly refresh. The new stripey colorways are summery, spirited, and definitely not boring beneath a neutral duvet.

Floral patterned linen sheets
Brooklinen
Caroline Z. Hurley Classic Percale Core Sheet Set

Percale is the fabric of hotel sheets — crisp and cool against warm skin. But these linens don’t usually come in florals — or corals, or pebbles, or sky blues. These do. These Brooklinen sheets are the ideal base layers, designed to stand up to stripes or mingle with more florals.

Striped linen duvet
Brooklinen
Caroline Z. Hurley Washed European Linen Duvet Set

This one reads like a painter’s palette — terracotta and ocean blue brushing past each other in washed European linen. A little wrinkled — true to the soft Brooklyn cool that Caroline and the bedding brand both do best.

Coral pink bed blanket
Brooklinen
Caroline Z. Hurley Lightweight Grid Cotton Bed Blanket

When the grid looks this good, staying on it doesn’t sound so bad. Made in Portugal from 100% cotton, this peach-toned layer works all year: folded over a duvet in winter or on its own come summer.

If that collab got you in the mood to refresh your entire setup, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up the top bedding deals happening now. Not art, but close enough….

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸