I’m Wondering Why I Waited So Long to Try This 'Heat Reflective' Window Film — It's Cheap and Will Stop My House From Boiling Over in the Heatwave

This really feels like one of the hottest summers we've ever had — having to wear as little clothing as possible without raising eyebrows, while fighting an assault of dosey wasps that are as exhausted with the heat as we are — it can be hard to actually cool ourselves down.

A lot of the time, it feels even hotter than the weather app reads, as our homes in the UK are just not built to deal with the heat in the way that other countries are. And with summers like this likely to be the new norm, we must find whatever solutions we can to make the heat more bearable.

That's why when I stumbled across this Heat Reflective Window Film on Amazon for just £6.79 in the Amazon Prime Day sale, I was more than a little overjoyed. The one-way mirror film keeps the heat out during the day, with advanced UV-blocking to boot.

It's easy to remove, making it one of the best window treatments to keep a house cool this summer. Of course, the 'mirrored window' look is great for privacy during the day, but understandably not for everyone; however, for the price, I would use it just for the summer months to beat the heat, as it's super easy to remove, after all.

Prime Day ends tonight, so if you want to take advantage of the deal, don't hang about for long.

wonderffolie Heat Reflective Mirrored Window Film £6,79, Was £11.99 at Amazon - Size: 44.5x200 cm (also available in a range of larger sizes) - Application: The peel-and-stick application of the heat reflective window film makes it easy to use and to remove when needed. - Heat: The heat control window film can keep the heat out in summer, while also retaining the heat in winter, making it perfect for all seasons. - Privacy: The one-way mirror effect creates added privacy during the day, without affecting your view of the outdoors or impacting light within the home. - UV-Blocking: Blocking out 90% of infrared rays and 95% of UV rays, the window film reduces glare, fading, and aging of your home furnishings.

Why We Love It

We are constantly on the lookout for practical solutions to making our homes more manageable places to be in this hot weather. And if you, understandably, don't want to splash out on the latest fan or portable air conditioner, this budget find could be a total-changer.

Rated an impressive 4.7/5 stars on Amazon after 37 reviews, this heat reflective window film is described by one customer as "virtually invisible when applied. As for light, I hardly noticed any difference in the amount of light coming in. Definitely recommended."

Another customer explained the film was "Needed for [the] bathroom, when [the] sun shines in it's like a sauna. Fitted window film easily [...] Blocks light and heat — works well, can feel the difference, definitely recommend."

And many reviews agree with these sentiments. And for the price? Hard to argue with a solution to cool down a room that costs less than £7.

