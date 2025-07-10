This Cool, Compact Tabletop Fire Pit Has Added Serious Ambience to My Outdoor Soirées — And It’s Under £30 Right Now

A blank canvas when we first moved in, I’ve spent the last year transforming the small patio in our garden into a dreamy space to relax, enjoy al fresco meals, and host gatherings.

From finally completing my custom wooden pallet sofa to finding the perfect dining table to fit the space, all the big jobs are done — and now it’s all about curating a really cozy and inviting atmosphere.

As a statement centerpiece, traditional log or gas fire pits are great for adding ambience, but they take up a reasonable amount of space, and generally require quite a lot of clean-up. Thankfully, I stumbled across this tabletop fire pit on Amazon, and it’s quickly become my go-to accessory for making my patio feel really mellow and modern.

VOSSMOON Tabletop Fire Pit in Red £29.99 at Amazon UK With its red 'brick' base, this tabletop firepit is cooler to the touch than most of the stainless steel alternatives — and also has a considerably more rustic look and feel. Equipped with cotton felt to encourage a more stable burn, it’ll last for up to an hour — and the flames are perfect for toasting marshmallows, and making smores.

I’ve not got much floor space left to work with, so I knew that a full-size fire pit was out of the question. But at just 16cm wide, this one works well on my patio’s coffee table and dining table — and I also don’t have to worry about finding somewhere to store a stack of logs.

Completely smokeless and odorless, it’s fuelled by eco-friendly bioethanol — making it a much more considerate option if (like me!) your patio is in particularly close proximity to your neighbours’. Plus, like most tabletop bioethanol fire pits, it’s totally safe to use indoors or in semi-enclosed areas like balconies or terraces.

Put simply, it’s a must-have accessory for any cozy and contemporary outdoor entertaining area. Simple and elegant, its brick-look tiled base feels contemporary while also leaning into the rustic aesthetic that's popular right now — while the continuously dancing flame is guaranteed to enhance the overall ambience and encourage intimate and meaningful conversation.

Not sure on this style? Find some others to consider below.

Atr Art to Real Tabletop Bioethanol Fireplace in Black £46.99 at Amazon UK Alongside a large 0.5L tank, this tabletop firepit boasts a clever fiberglass wool wick, and will burn steadily and continuously for up to four hours when filled with bioethanol to its maximum capacity. With its sleek rectangular design, it’s the perfect centerpiece for a coffee table or dining table — whether placed indoors or outdoors. GihulaGo Table Top Fire Pit £18.69 at Amazon UK This tabletop fire pit is both functional and fashionable with its black powder-coated steel frame, decorative white stones, and protective tempered glass finish. Fueled by smokeless, odorless, and completely clean bioethanol, it’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and is easy to move around when not lit. Flames will dance continuously for up to an hour. JHY DESIGN Portable Tabletop Fire Pit £32.99 at Amazon UK As well as the transparent tempered glass pane, this tabletop fire pit also comes with a casing with a hollowed-out pattern — so you can choose between the two. It’ll burn for between one and two hours, can be used indoors and outdoors, and even comes with a one-month full refund trial period.

There's something about fire pits that encourages people to come together, to congregate around the flickering flame, whether just for conversation, to roast marshmallows, or perhaps to stay warm as the weather wanes.

But, they're often overlooked when it comes to small patio ideas — brushed off as a luxury only bigger spaces can afford. Well, not anymore.