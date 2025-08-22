This Charming Solar 'Firefly' Is My Favorite Way to Add Magical Lighting to Garden Borders

Add a touch of whimsy to your backyard come nightfall with these unique, easy-to-install stake lights

An outdoor patio at dusk with modern furniture, a concrete wall, and a border of grasses with &quot;firefly&quot; style lights on rods
(Image credit: Lodes)
Lilith Hudson's avatar
By
published
in Features

If you haven't yet noticed, twilight hour is creeping in, and while warm, balmy nights may soon be over, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the open air well into the evening — as long as you have good lighting, that is.

Here's the thing — even with practical garden lighting ideas like wall lights, uplighters, and table lamps, our backyards can lack that layered, atmospheric feel that's so easy to accomplish indoors. For a long time, I thought string lights were the answer, but we've collectively moved on from reams of knot-prone bulbs and paper lanterns that tear in the wind. Instead, I've turned to stake lights to add a magical touch to my garden borders.

Inspired by dancing fireflies, these whimsical 'Firefly' Lights from Light in the Box feature small glowing globes attached to flexible wires that wave in the wind. They look so magical nestled in a flower bed or bordering a garden path, and add that warm, inviting glow I think every garden needs this time of year. The best part? Being entirely solar-powered, they're super easy to install and can be moved around as often as you like.

Sold on this smart outdoor lighting idea? I've scoured the internet to find some of the best options for you to shop. For magical, layered garden lighting that requires zero effort, here are six more well-reviewed choices you can trust.

In 2025, outdoor lighting trends are all about sustainable designs that blend style and function to enhance the ambiance of our exterior living spaces (something solar-powered stake lights do well).

Rafi Friedman, president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors, says stake lights are perfect for this time of year when the nights start drawing in. "They help to illuminate your space in a natural, ambient way around sunset in particular," he says. "Not only do they look great, but technology also plays a role. Since they're solar-powered, one of the great things about these lights is that they're easy to move, so you can experiment with different spaces in your yard to see what looks best."

An outdoor patio area at dusk with grasses in a border and stake lights

These "Reed" stake lights from Lodes illuminate garden borders beautifully

(Image credit: Lodes)

You're not limited to the 'firefly' style, either. There are so many iterations of these whimsical stake lights, some offering a more contemporary edge. An example is the Reed lights by Venetian lighting brand, Lodes (pictured above).

Described by managing director Massimiliano Tosetto as "a lighting solution inspired by reeds, designed to be planted directly into the ground either individually or in rhythmic arrangements," they promise to breathe new life into your garden after dark.


With summer dwindling, every garden needs a little extra magic, and these whimsical stake lights offer exactly that. Whether used to line a pathway, layer your flower beds, or make a garden border sparkle, you can count on these solar-powered solutions for effortlessly layered lighting.

Unsure which style is best-suited for your garden? For a playful take, I'd personally suggest clusters of 'firefly' lights, or choose sleeker cylindrical options in a cooler tone for a more modern edge.

Ultimately, the decision is yours, but one thing is for sure — you won't need to waste time deliberating over where to buy garden lighting. For that, Livingetc has you covered.

Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.