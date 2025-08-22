This Charming Solar 'Firefly' Is My Favorite Way to Add Magical Lighting to Garden Borders

If you haven't yet noticed, twilight hour is creeping in, and while warm, balmy nights may soon be over, that doesn't mean you can't enjoy the open air well into the evening — as long as you have good lighting, that is.

Here's the thing — even with practical g arden lighting ideas like wall lights, uplighters, and table lamps, our backyards can lack that layered, atmospheric feel that's so easy to accomplish indoors. For a long time, I thought string lights were the answer, but we've collectively moved on from reams of knot-prone bulbs and paper lanterns that tear in the wind. Instead, I've turned to stake lights to add a magical touch to my garden borders.

Inspired by dancing fireflies, these whimsical 'Firefly' Lights from Light in the Box feature small glowing globes attached to flexible wires that wave in the wind. They look so magical nestled in a flower bed or bordering a garden path, and add that warm, inviting glow I think every garden needs this time of year. The best part? Being entirely solar-powered, they're super easy to install and can be moved around as often as you like.

Light In The Box Solar-Powered Firefly Lights £13 at Lightinthebox.com These charming lights offer a cluster of glowing orbs that look like dancing fireflies as they sway in the breeze. Entirely solar-powered, they'll turn on automatically when darkness sets in (lasting eight hours on a full charge), and they'll switch themselves off during the day. Choose from six, eight, or ten heads depending on how "full" you want each stake light to appear, and select between warm, white, or multicolored bulbs. (Personally, I always suggest warm white for a cozy, illuminating glow.)



Sold on this smart outdoor lighting idea? I've scoured the internet to find some of the best options for you to shop. For magical, layered garden lighting that requires zero effort, here are six more well-reviewed choices you can trust.

Lights4Fun Solar Festoon Outdoor Stake Lights £20 at Next UK When it comes to solar path lights, it doesn't get much better than these mini stake lights. Coming in a set of three, each stake is spaced at 50cm intervals along a 1.5m cable, taking the guesswork out of your placement. All you have to do is ensure they receive 10 hours of sunshine a day (weather dependent, of course) and use the six-hour timer function so they come on at the same time each evening. Habitat Warm White Solar Stake Lights £9 at Habitat UK These 4.8-star-rated lights come evenly spaced on a cable, except you get 10 individual stakes with this set. Again, they're perfect for marking out pathways and borders, and you can also choose from steady or flashing functions. I'm a particularly big fan of the metal post, which adds a more sleek, refined look to your garden compared to plastic. The best part? They're currently on sale at half price. B&Q Black Globes Outdoor Stake Light £5 at B&Q If you like the playful feel of the firefly lights, this option is pretty much a like-for-like match. It comes with eight bulbs, but just the solo stake light (so better suited for anyone with a small garden who only wants one light nestled in their border). I love how chic they look when nestled in among grasses and sedges, especially when hidden below a canopy of green foliage. Solar Centre Firefly Swaying Outdoor Lights £14 at Amazon UK This firefly-style stake light features bulbs clustered closer together compared to others on this list — the narrower shape feels a little more elegant, yet it still has the same ethereal effect as the more widely dispersed variations. They have a respectable 4-star rating, but there is only one stake light in the set, so you might want to pair it with outdoor uplighters for a well-rounded lighting scheme. NOMA Frosted Shade Border Outdoor Stake Lights £40 at John Lewis The sleek design of these cylindrical stake lights is best-suited for contemporary gardens. They won't sway like the firefly clusters, but they still add a little magic to flower beds and borders. I can envision them working especially well against the backdrop of a concrete wall or spaced around a tree well (there are four of them on the cable). They might be a little pricier than most, but well worth the extra investment. Dakota Fields Fairy Globe Spike Lights £22 at Wayfair UK These globe stake lights promise to add charm to your garden. The warm, twinkly lights inside the clear globes look like tiny fireflies contained in a single orb (the copper wires creating the effect of flight trails). They come in a set of two, with each stake powered by its solar panel. I think they're most effective nestled in a border alongside stems of alliums, anemones, or poppies to complement their height.

In 2025, outdoor lighting trends are all about sustainable designs that blend style and function to enhance the ambiance of our exterior living spaces (something solar-powered stake lights do well).

Rafi Friedman, president of Coastal Luxury Outdoors, says stake lights are perfect for this time of year when the nights start drawing in. "They help to illuminate your space in a natural, ambient way around sunset in particular," he says. "Not only do they look great, but technology also plays a role. Since they're solar-powered, one of the great things about these lights is that they're easy to move, so you can experiment with different spaces in your yard to see what looks best."

These "Reed" stake lights from Lodes illuminate garden borders beautifully (Image credit: Lodes)

You're not limited to the 'firefly' style, either. There are so many iterations of these whimsical stake lights, some offering a more contemporary edge. An example is the Reed lights by Venetian lighting brand, Lodes (pictured above).

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Described by managing director Massimiliano Tosetto as "a lighting solution inspired by reeds, designed to be planted directly into the ground either individually or in rhythmic arrangements," they promise to breathe new life into your garden after dark.



With summer dwindling, every garden needs a little extra magic, and these whimsical stake lights offer exactly that. Whether used to line a pathway, layer your flower beds, or make a garden border sparkle, you can count on these solar-powered solutions for effortlessly layered lighting.

Unsure which style is best-suited for your garden? For a playful take, I'd personally suggest clusters of 'firefly' lights, or choose sleeker cylindrical options in a cooler tone for a more modern edge.

Ultimately, the decision is yours, but one thing is for sure — you won't need to waste time deliberating over where to buy garden lighting. For that, Livingetc has you covered.