8 Flooring Trends for 2026 — The Designs, Materials, and Layouts Designers Are Predicting to Be the 'Next Big Thing'

If you’re in the midst of redesigning or building your home, or have a major project planned for 2026, now is the perfect time to update yourself on what’s set to be big in the design world. As the largest surface area in any home, designers say it pays to be across the latest flooring trends. After all, flooring not only delivers practicality and longevity, but also plays a major role in shaping a home’s overall look and feel.

Outdated flooring — think gray, glossy finishes, shags, or faux tiles — can date your entire scheme, and it's an expensive mistake to make. Today’s interior design trends are far more considered and coveted; beyond color and design, there are creative and intentional ways to lay and pattern tiles, too.

So, consider more than just durability when picking flooring. Done right, it can add a sense of everyday luxury; something you truly deserve to live with. Below, we've broken down the biggest flooring trends designers are choosing in 2026, so you can start the groundwork now.

1. Wood Laid in Interesting Ways

Go for small, square patterns to uplift the oak wood flooring. (Image credit: sdelaemremont)

A major interior design trend that shows no signs of losing momentum is natural oak wood flooring. However, it’s the use of shorter planks, laid in geometric or square patterns, that is now gaining traction.

This flooring trend is still inherently timeless, but the fresh layouts give the material a contemporary edge. Interestingly, when arranged in different patterns, this flooring can also reveal subtle color variations, lending it a more authentic character. It works just as beautifully in traditional homes as it does in modern interiors.

Take this project by sdelaemremont, for instance. With its distinctly mid-century aesthetic, the space is grounded by wood that brings warmth and balance to the scheme.

“The interior features plenty of wood and warm tones, so for the flooring we selected natural oak parquet in a warm shade that echoes the furniture and finishes," explains its designer, Diana Kadyrova. "The true highlight, however, is the parquet layout: short planks arranged in square patterns, alternating horizontally and vertically, adding a sense of rhythm and movement to the space.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Brilliant Wood Flooring Bespoke Smoked Oak Engineered Wood Shop at Brilliant Wood Flooring This smoked oak flooring with an oiled, brushed finish delivers authentic wood grain texture, natural variation, and timeless character true to real wood.

2. Tiles That Feel Antique

Give interiors a throwback quality with retro tiles and designs. (Image credit: Tim Salisbury. Design: Anna Spiro Design)

Another major flooring trend set to gain popularity in 2026 is decorating with tiles, especially antique styles. Featuring richly colorful patterns and nuanced hues, this type of tile creates a striking contrast in modern interiors, lending spaces a distinctly retro-glam appeal.

In the bathroom pictured above, designed by Anna Spiro, the antique tiles “give the bathroom a feeling as though it had always existed,” she explains.

These look particularly striking as bathroom tiles when wrapped around a crisp white bathtub. And, they work just as beautifully as hallway flooring, creating a welcoming, character-filled first impression. From intricate mosaics to classic Victorian tiles, the options are plentiful.

Ca’Pietra Willesden Nautical Blue & Brown Matt Porcelain Indoor Floor & Wall Tile, Pack of 10 £70.85 at B&Q

Anna Spiro Social Links Navigation Founder of Anna Spiro Design Anna Spiro Design is renowned for creating magical, highly detailed interiors with distinctive combinations, delivering exceptional residential and commercial projects across Australia.

3. Palladiana Terrazzo Flooring

Choose Palladiana tiles to add depth and dimension. (Image credit: Flack Studio)

Interestingly, Palladiana terrazzo isn’t a new flooring trend at all; it has been around for centuries but is now finding renewed interest among designers. What sets it apart is its bold visual impact: a terrazzo flooring technique composed of large, irregularly shaped marble pieces set in cement or resin. The result is a handcrafted surface that adds depth, dimension, and a decorative quality that feels unique.

“In this project, we used Palladiana flooring in mixed warm-toned marble to set the tone in the kitchen and dining spaces,” shares David Flack, founder and principal of Flack Studio.

David Flack Founder and Principal of Flack Studio Founded a decade ago, David’s studio is known for experimental, recognized interiors rooted in craftsmanship, integrity, and clear design vision.

4. Mural-Like Mosaic Tiles

Create a work of art on your floor with mosaic tiles. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

Another older style of tiling that's making its way back into the top flooring trends in 2026 is mosaics. And while traditional patterns or completely drenching the space in all the same tile works, the potential here is far greater.

"It's as if the mural wallpaper trend we've been seeing lately has melted onto our floors," explains Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin. "These pretty, square tiles have so much potential when it comes to the myriad of patterns you can lay them in, and we're seeing designers create true works of art, whether that's geometric or more characterful, like the 'unswept floor' trend."

Stonehouse Studio Otsu Hexagon Mosaic Tile Sheet Black & White £7.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk

5. Colored Concrete Flooring

Imbue color and personality with painted flooring. (Image credit: sdelaemremont)

If you’re looking for extremely hard-wearing, long-term flooring with a strong design edge, polished concrete flooring is a compelling choice. The good news is that this material is making a return to favor, but this time in fresher, bolder colors, with natural variations in aggregate exposure that add depth and character.

With its subtle sheen and visible movement, polished concrete gives interiors a richer, more expressive feel. “This compact apartment was designed for a young man, giving us the freedom to be truly creative," explains Diana Kadyrova,of the space pictured above.

"For the floor, we proposed polished concrete flooring; a bold, modern, and highly practical solution," she adds. "The vibrant green tone turned the floor into the key accent and defining feature of the entire space, setting the palette for shades and details throughout the interior.”

6. Carpets are Back, and Colorful

Soft and colorful carpets are the next big thing in flooring trends. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Greg Natale)

And finally, perhaps surprisingly, wall-to-wall carpets are set to make a strong comeback in 2026. Once a staple of nearly every interior, carpets fell out of favor about a decade ago. Today, however, newer, smarter, and increasingly eco-friendly options are driving renewed interest in the flooring trend, with colorful carpets setting the scene.

“Carpet has returned as a deliberate design choice, now offered in refined colors and textures that elevate interiors with both luxury and personality," explains Bailey Walton, vice president at Anderson Tuftex. "Designers are specifying it beyond bedrooms — on stairs, in hallways, and even in living rooms. Natural fibers like wool bring sophistication, sustainability, and performance, while adding texture, warmth, acoustic comfort, and color in ways hard surfaces simply cannot.”

7. Layered Tiling

Irregular, fractured patterns add a graphic quality to interiors. (Image credit: Matthew Williams. Design: Studio DB)

A few years ago, homeowners may have felt that double tiling, or layered flooring, was a step too far, especially when tile drenching dominated interior design.

Today, however, as the focus shifts toward creating more eye-catching interiors with greater depth, tile layering is rapidly gaining momentum, and for good reason. It is quickly emerging as a key bathroom tile trend.

By laying tiles over an existing floor, using different sizes or even contrasting materials, such as marble over wood, designers can achieve a decorative effect unlike any other. Beyond aesthetics, this approach can also boost durability and improve waterproofing, particularly around the bathtub. By mixing colors, tones, and grain patterns, layered flooring introduces a subtle 3D effect and a fresh, tactile visual texture.

8. Light, Airy Wood Tones

Warm, honey tones are going to be most popular in 2026. (Image credit: Ted Todd)

No matter the wood floor types, experts agree that light, warm tones are set to dominate flooring trends in 2026. “I anticipate a move away from the dark color palettes that trended earlier, toward more natural, warm, and inviting interiors defined by light, airy wood tones," shares wood flooring specialist Amanda Smith Corston of Ted Todd. "This will be a key trend as people look to create open, calming spaces that feel fresh.”

“Scandinavian-inspired pale planks reflect natural light, making rooms feel brighter and more spacious while reinforcing the minimalist, nature-focused ethos of Japandi design," she adds. "Wide-plank wooden flooring works particularly well in lighter tones, creating a seamless, open feel that’s ideal for smaller spaces."

A limed wood finish is another big flooring trend, Amanda adds. "Its subtle, airy quality pairs beautifully with Scandi decor, complementing pale blonde furniture and cool-toned accents such as soft blues and grays, while also adding a layer of protection to the floor.”

FAQs

While the flooring choice is dependent on the style of the house and its needs, experts usually advise against low-quality laminate, overly glossy tiles, and poorly printed faux stone flooring. These tend to scratch easily, show wear quickly, and can date a space fast. They also lack the depth, texture, and longevity of natural or well-made alternatives.



From warm woods to expressive tiles and tactile carpets, flooring trends for 2026 favor character, craftsmanship, and longevity. Looking for something that's going to withstand trends and last a lifetime? It's worth considering these most durable flooring materials.