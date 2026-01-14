If you’re thinking about a room makeover, the type of flooring you choose is one of the biggest style commitments you’ll make. And like all design decisions, budget naturally plays a big part in the style and materials you choose.

But here’s the thing. A luxurious-looking floor isn’t all about the latest flooring trends nor how much cash you splash, say the experts. In fact, certain flooring design choices will always make your room look high-end, regardless of how much money you spend. And whether you're planning on changing your kitchen, bathroom, or entryway, the basic rules remain the same.

“The key to luxurious design schemes is starting from the ground up — with your flooring,” says Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. “To achieve this on a budget, you need to focus on simplicity, scale, and continuity of design.

"Choosing flooring with fewer visual breaks, such as a wide plank or large-format tiles, instantly feels more luxurious as they can mimic high-end custom installs.”

Below, design experts share their top six flooring choices for a space that looks high-end but isn’t always high spend.

1. Choose Wider Planks

Wow with wide timber planks for a seamless space. (Image credit: Chaunceys Timber Flooring; Kitchen by Roundhouse Design)

If you're debating whether to opt for wide vs narrow plank flooring, wider planks are key to achieving a refined, luxe feel, say the experts. And that’s the same whether you choose a blow-the-budget timber, a mid-priced engineered wood, or a cheaper laminate alternative.

“When homeowners want a high-end look without the high-end spend, we consistently point them towards wide planks with a matte finish,” says Yarl Christie of Stories Flooring. “Fewer joins across the floor instantly make a room feel larger and more expensive.”

Ian Tomlinson, managing director of Chaunceys Timber Flooring, agrees: “Because there are fewer seams, wide planks create a smooth, continuous flow that is especially effective in open plan spaces or rooms where you want the flooring to feel expansive.”

And it’s a flooring design trick that works for both large and small rooms, he explains. “The reduced number of joints helps prevent visual clutter,” adds Ian, “so the overall effect is elegant, streamlined, and high-end.”

Ian Tomlinson Managing Director, Chaunceys Timber Flooring Ian is the managing director of Chaunceys Timber Flooring, a family-run company based in Bristol that supplies sustainable, high quality timber flooring to homeowners, interior designers and architects.

2. Lean Into Large Format Tiles

Size up your tiles to create a more expensive — and expansive — looking space. (Image credit: Tile of Spain)

In the same way that wider wood planks help to create a luxe-looking floor, large-format floor tiles are another effective design tool to elevate a space, as well as being one of the types of flooring that makes a room look bigger.

“Fewer grout lines create a seamless, architectural look that immediately feels more luxurious, while also making rooms appear larger and calmer,” confirms Maria D Arráez, director of Tile of Spain UK. “Choosing a rectified edge and a minimal grout color close to the tile tone enhances the effect further.”

So, how large is large? As a benchmark, experts recommend tiles that start from 60 x 60cm and upwards. However, you can go bigger with a 60 x 120cm tile or 75cm x 100cm for maximum impact.

As far as materials go, porcelain and ceramic tiles, and other ultra-realistic tile finishes, are designers’ secret weapon. It will cost you less than real marble and limestone, and they're both durable and easy to maintain. Plus, "today’s porcelain designs replicate marble and limestone incredibly well,” adds Nick Cryer, managing director of Berkeley Place.

Maria Dolores Arráez Director Maria is the head of Tile of Spain at the Spanish Embassy’s office in London. She is responsible for promoting the Spanish ceramic tile industry in the UK.

3. Pay Attention to Layout

Layout is everything when it comes to your flooring. (Image credit: Ted Todd)

Creating an expensive-looking room isn’t just about choosing the most expensive floor type you can afford; how it is laid and installed can elevate the look to a whole new level.

Interior designer Juliette Byrne suggests herringbone and chevron layouts for an upmarket look: “Whether engineered wood or luxury vinyl plank, these patterns add instant texture and elegance,” she says. “It echoes the timelessness of classic London interiors.”

And for Emma at Kelling Designs, running planks in the same direction throughout adjoining rooms is a top tip.

“It will minimize transitions, create a continuous and cohesive design, while making the overall scheme feel really intentional — something that’s associated with luxury homes,” she explains.

“Even budget-friendly materials like vinyl, laminate, or porcelain tile can look expensive when fitted with tight seams, thoughtful layout, and minimalist baseboards.”

Emma Deterding Interior Designer With over 25 years of experience, Emma Deterding is a leading interior designer who has been named among the top 100 in the world. Her design studio (Kelling Designs) and homeware brand (Kelling Home) are based in Norfolk and London.

4. Dare to Go Dark

Use darker tones with your flooring for added depth and contrast for an elevated scheme. (Image credit: Pierce Scourfield. Design: Rees Architects. Flooring: Chaunceys Timber Flooring)

For Ian at Chaunceys Timber Flooring, choosing a rich, dark floor is the ultimate in expensive looks.

“After nearly a decade of pale grays and bleached oaks dominating the market, deep chocolate browns, charcoal-smoked finishes, and near black stains are capturing imaginations once again,” he says. “Dark floors create instant sophistication and work beautifully as a counterpoint to lighter walls and furnishings.”

Dark floors are particularly effective in period properties where they enhance original architectural features, but also work incredibly well in modern homes for providing a striking contrast.

“There is a growing demand for natural tones, from warm, mid browns through to deep, rich hues,” adds Adam Robertson, managing director at Urbane Living. “These shades bring a sense of comfort and sophistication that people are craving in their homes.”

The shift towards warm neutrals is one of the defining interior trends for 2026 – and flooring is no different.

5. And Pick Natural, Non-Shiny Finishes

Non-shiny surfaces are easier maintain and are a good choice if you're going for a more natural look. (Image credit: Darren Chung. Design: Edward Rensen Architects. Styling: Edwina Boase )

Opting for matte and softly textured flooring finishes is another great choice for an expensive-looking space.

“The era of high gloss, mirror-like finishes is firmly behind us, with satin sheen lacquers and natural oil finishes becoming the preferred choice,” says Adam. “They offer an understated elegance that feels more authentic and far less processed.”

Aatin sheens and soft matte finishes also make it onto the list of the most durable kitchen flooring finishes, making them ideal for everyday living.

“Proof that considered design choices, rather than price alone, are what truly make a space feel expensive,” adds Maria.

6. Go for Carpets With Texture

Pack in the texture for feel-good, look great carpets. (Image credit: Alternative Flooring)

If you’re looking to buy a new carpet, there’s one key takeaway the experts say will change the look of your flooring — and that’s texture.

“Choosing a carpet, rug, or runner with texture — whether that’s a subtle weave, a natural fiber, or a softly irregular finish — helps it to catch the light in a way that feels more considered,” explains Kirsty Barton of Alternative Flooring.

Scale is just as important, too, says Kirsty, and she recommends generous patterns, statement stripes, or using or buying a rug in a larger format to draw the eye wider and make a space feel grander.

Stylish Flooring Options

Ottavio Natural Matt Wood effect Porcelain Indoor Wall & floor Tile, Pack of 3 £27 at B&Q Size: (L)600mm x (W)600mm Love the wood look but prefer tiles? This is the perfect solution — these glazed porcelain tiles are finished in a natural, matte wood effect and will make your flooring the focal point of your space; they are also suitable for both floors and walls. The Natural Wood Floor Co Lingfield Oak Plank £116 at naturalwoodfloor.co.uk Size: 240 x 20 mm This Hybrid lacquered flooring has a natural look and feel and is also low-maintenance by design. The gray-brown color will bring added depth and warmth to your space and would work just as well in a modern space as a period property. Claybrook Studio Cornucopia Wisteria £26.77 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Size: 600 x 600 mm With base shades of creamy white and a sprinkling of creamy tan throughout, this satin-style tile finish has a natural terrazzo look and feel that is effortlessly stylish. Also available in five other color options in a matte finish.

FAQ

What Is the Most Budget-Friendly Flooring?

Sheet vinyl on a roll and affordable laminates are the most budget-friendly flooring choices. Following this, luxury vinyl tile (or LVT) is another value-for-money flooring.

Flooring is one of the biggest design elements of a room, and shouldn’t be an afterthought. You need to consider material, color, finish, and layout from the outset of any renovation project to enhance the overall design and decor of your space.

To a degree, your available budget will inform your flooring choices, but as our experts show, you don’t always need expensive flooring to make your flooring look high-end. Visit flooring showrooms for advice, take samples home, and consider which material aligns with your lifestyle and decorating choices.

And if you want an expensive-looking, design-led home, then these are the outdated flooring trends to leave behind.