10 Items in Your Bathroom That Are Wasting Valuable Space, According to Professional Organizers

As an annex-dweller, I'm pretty well-versed in the art of fitting a lot into a little (no innuendo intended). Finding savvy, space-saving solutions that keep my living room, kitchen, or bedroom tidy and clutter-free generally proves no issue. The bathroom, however, is a different story.

Whether you reside in a capacious mansion or a tiny studio like mine, space will be at a premium in your bathroom. This room is the smallest on any house blueprint (unless your dimensions include closets), so finding space for all your cosmetics, toiletries, and other bathing essentials can prove a huge challenge (let alone those belonging to other family members). That's exactly why space-wasting clutter has no business in the bathroom.

And yet, even seasoned small-space dwellers like myself are guilty of a few bathroom storage missteps. To a professional organizer, the culprits are instantly obvious — the everyday items quietly taking up more room than they deserve. Keen to find out more? Here are 10 of the worst offenders you can rid from your space today so you can organize your bathroom in less than an hour.

1. Old, Empty, or Half-Used Toiletries

Keep your shower niche clutter-free for visually calm bathroom aesthetic (Image credit: Brooke Holm. Design: Worrell Yeung)

Every single one of us is guilty of overlooking empty toiletries from time to time. You can get away with it if you've run out of shampoo during your busy morning routine, as long as you vow to throw away the empty bottle as soon as you return home. If you're hoarding a host of empty bottles, however, something's got to give.

The same goes for half-used or expired bottles, too. "They take up valuable cabinet and shower space and are often kept just in case," says Di Ter Avest, founder of Di is Organized. "If it hasn’t been used in months or has expired, it’s only adding visual and mental clutter."

Professional organizer Sue Spencer of A Life More Organised recommends choosing the two or three items that you're currently using and moving any usable extras to your bathroom storage. "This will make it easy to grab the shampoo you actually want to use," she says. "Consider also buying a shower caddy to hang on the wall and keep the floor clear. It will make your morning shower much more enjoyable if you’re not tripping over bottles."

2. Oversized Shower Product Collections

Be intentional with what you choose to have on display. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

In a similar vein, there's no need to crowd your entire bathroom niche with a 10-step collection of hair care cosmetics. To keep your space functional and visually clean, limit yourself to a few essentials (and even consider decanting them into visually-appealing amber glass bottles like these ones, from Amazon).

"Too many bottles crowd the shower and make cleaning harder," explains Di. "Most people only rotate between a few products at a time." Any extras, she says, can be stored outside the shower. For your weekly hair mask or exfoliator treatment, just bring the products into the shower as needed. (This will also help them keep for longer, too.)

3. Extra Towels

A few folded towels can give your bathroom a hotel-worthy feel, but don't cram them in unnecessarily (Image credit: Glen Allsop. Studio Robert McKinley)

For a long time, towel storage was the bane of my life. I had too many to fit in my small bathroom, but there was little room elsewhere in my home. The truth is, most of us have far more towels than we need, and excess towels only take up valuable space in this already squeezed part of the home.

For those must-have extras like beach towels and guest towels, Sue recommends storing them elsewhere, such as the airing cupboard or in an underbed storage box. "This also makes sure that the towels you are using get a chance to properly dry and are rotated through the wash regularly," she says.

Di adds that fancy display towels are also a waste of space. "These take up prime storage and serve no real purpose," she says. "Instead, keep towels functional and accessible, and rotate a small set you actually use."

4. Duplicate Cosmetics

Time for an edit. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

In a small bathroom, duplicates will always be a waste of space. "If you love trying out different skincare products, the chances are you have a stash piled up and half-used on shelves in your bathroom," says Sue. "Remove any you didn’t like or wouldn’t use and store any spares elsewhere in a ‘stock’ cupboard," she instructs.

This isn't simply a case of helping to declutter your bathroom — there's also a hygiene factor, too. "Skincare has a lifespan, shown in months by the little bottle icon on the side of most skincare products," Sue explains. "You don’t want to risk using any out-of-date products on your face."

Sue Spencer Professional Organizer After transforming her own home with the KonMari Method® in 2017, Sue discovered how decluttering does more than create space, it transforms the way you live. Based in Winchester, Sue helps families, busy professionals, and home movers across Wiltshire and London create calm, organized homes that support their lives. With over 20 years in corporate marketing, she understands the challenge of balancing work, family and home life. She specializes in rightsizing, helping clients adapt their current homes to suit their life stage, whether they're growing a family, empty nesting or downsizing.

5. Under-Sink "Catch-All" Storage

A floating vanity can help you avoid "under-the-sink" clutter (Image credit: Ryan McDonald)

A closed cabinet under your bathroom vanity might seem like a practical decision — until it's overrun with clutter. "This area often becomes a dumping ground for random items that don’t belong in the bathroom," explains Di. "Instead, use bins to store only true bathroom categories, like cleaning supplies or backstock."

On the topic of cleaning supplies, don't get carried away here, either. "Multiple sprays and cleaners take up space that could be better used for daily essentials," Di adds. One multi-purpose bathroom cleaner and a bottle of bleach are typically all that need storing in the bathroom.

6. Hotel Miniatures

Leave the miniatures at the hotel, or store them in your travel bags. (Image credit: Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa)

I'm a sucker for a miniature toiletry, so you bet anything worth using is coming home with me at the end of a hotel stay. But while they come in super handy for future travels, they can take up valuable space in a bathroom if they're not kept in check.

"Either use them, or put them in your toiletry bag or weekend bag so you remember to take them away with you next time," suggests Sue. They can make a thoughtful addition to a guest bathroom, too, where they won't encroach on your daily bathroom space.

Drawers offer great storage, but don't let them become overrun with duplicate items (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Olga Ashby)

Duplicate shampoo bottles, I might excuse. Duplicate tools like hairdryers, straighteners, or brushes? That's a step too far. "Having multiples of the same item eats up drawer and counter space fast, so keep one primary version and store specialty tools elsewhere," says Di.

Of course, if you don't use these items, throwing them out or donating them is the best course of action to free up space. If your bathroom cabinet is overrun with tangled cables, toothless combs, and hair care tools that look like ancient relics, it's time to kick the clutter for good.

8. Old medication

Keeping medicine you don't need right now isn't a good idea, even if you've got a beautiful medicine cabinet like this one from Anthropologie. (Image credit: Anthropologie)

When was the last time you took an inventory of your medicine cabinet? Chances are, shelves are going to waste. Expired or duplicate medication is almost inevitable — after all, we all like to be on the safe side. Outdated drugs simply mean you haven't needed them in a long time (which is always good news), but they serve no purpose if they're taking up valuable space.

"Dedicate time to take everything out and check the dates," Sue suggests. "It’s best just to store the medicine you need in one place at home and work your way through it rather than have lots of packets on the go at the same time."

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer and owner of Di Is Organized Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

9. Countertop Organizers That Are Too Large

Embrace a minimalist mindset when styling your vanity countertop (Image credit: Madeline Harper. Design: Emily Lauren Interiors)

Storage bins and containers might seem like a useful way to organize a bathroom vanity, but more often than not, they end up being unnecessarily bulky and cluttering your space.

Di says she often sees bathroom caddies and organizers overwhelm small counters when organizing clients' homes. "Instead, I'd recommend using slim trays or moving daily items into a drawer to free up visual space," she says. Just like any other room of the home, a little bit of breathing room always pays off in a bathroom, so store those jars of cotton pads and Q-tips in a drawer on a shelf instead of on your vanity counter.

10. Unused Bath Accessories

Finally, don't buy into accessories you don't need. The likes of bath trays and foot spas are rarely used, so they don't deserve prime storage in our bathrooms. As Di notes, "these items sound nice in theory, but often sit unused and collect dust".

The smallest spaces in our homes usually warrant the most attention, and the bathroom is no exception. When every inch counts, it's vital you avoid wasting precious space.

We're all guilty of a few bathroom storage mistakes, but if you don't want this functional space to descend into chaos, editing out these clutter-causing culprits is a simple way to restore order. A few smart and thoughtful swaps can transform your bathroom into a space that feels calmer, sleeker, and more streamlined in no time.