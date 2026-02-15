With certain home additions, you won't know whether it's worth it until you've got it. But with something as integral as your lighting, it can be helpful to make the decision with some sort of context around it. So, are dimmer switches actually worth it? For the most part, experts say, yes — though there are a few exceptions, such as when you want to use a specific LED fixture, or a smart lighting application does the job better.

It's impossible to overstate just how much of an impact your home's lighting scheme can have on the overall atmosphere of your space. Too bright and it will feel cold and sterile, but too warm and it will lose all of its functionality; it's all about balance, and that can be a tricky thing to achieve. And this is exactly why so many people swear by using dimmer switches.

Instead of fussing around with countless different light fittings, each for a different mood, a dimmer switch streamlines your home's lighting, handing you complete control over how your space looks at every hour of the day. For many, dimmer switches are a must-have.

Here, the experts share the situations where they are and aren't worth it.

Why Install Dimmer Switches?

Dimmer lights can help to create a cozier atmosphere. (Image credit: Soho Home)

With the rise of anti-big light rhetoric and people increasingly making way for overhead lighting alternatives instead, the OG harsh lighting antidote, dimmer switches, have seemingly been put on the back burner.

But, for many, dimmer switches are a non-negotiable element of home lighting. Just take it from Luke Thomas, design director at John Cullen Lighting, who says, "Using dimmers transforms how a space feels and performs, and should be considered a fundamental part of a well-designed lighting scheme rather than a luxury add-on."

These switches offer you complete control over the look and feel of your room, giving you the ability to change up your lighting throughout the day. As Lamp Genius co-founder, Alina Enache says, "At certain times of the day, you require more light than others, so adding dimmable lights provides you with much greater flexibility to adjust the lighting level depending on your needs at that time."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The other benefit of this is that your rooms become more multi-purpose, seamlessly transitioning from a brightly lit space ideal for working in to a softer, moodier setting, for when you need to relax. This means you won't have to worry as much about investing in an overly complex, layered lighting scheme, with various options to support your different moods. This can be especially useful in smaller homes or studio apartments, where every room has to be multifunctional.

Plus, the benefits go far beyond the aesthetics of your space. It's widely accepted that your home's lighting can affect your mood, and having this control over the level of light you're exposed to throughout the day can translate into increased control over your emotions, too. It can even help you sleep better, as Luke explains, "Being able to soften light levels reduces glare and eye strain, supports circadian rhythms in the evening, and creates spaces that feel as good as they look over longer periods."

And if all that wasn't enough, they can even help you cut down on your energy bills; "When you dim quality LED light sources," explains Luke, "they use less power and typically run cooler, which helps to reduce energy consumption and can extend the life of the fittings."

Luke Thomas Design Director at John Cullen Lighting Luke has been in the lighting industry since 2008 and heads up the UK design team. Working collaboratively with top designers, architects, contractors and clients, Luke has been involved in a wide range of projects offering design-led solutions which improve our experience of spaces. He has been involved in a wide range of schemes from new build Wentworth mansions to hotel renovations through to Scottish Castles.

What Are the Downsides of Dimmer Switches?

A layered lighting scheme with plenty of smaller lamps can work as a good alternative to dimmer switches. (Image credit: August /Interior Mallorca Fotografia)

This is not to say dimmer switches are completely without fault, though. If you've ever lived in a home with this type of lighting, you're likely already familiar with the most common, pervasive issue affecting dimmers: the flicker.

And it doesn't just stop there, as Luke notes, "Poorly matched LED lights, drivers, and dimmers can lead to flicker, buzzing, patchy dimming ranges, or fittings that will not dim to low levels at all." This irritating side effect can often leave you unable to make use of your dimmer switches, rendering them essentially obsolete.

However, this is more often than not an issue with the quality of your lights, and can be easily remedied. Luke says, "This is largely mitigated by specifying quality dimmable LEDs, appropriate drivers as a complete package."

These issues can also typically occur when dimmable switches are paired with incompatible bulbs. "For dimming table lamps or pendants, you would need to make sure that the bulbs have the capacity to dim, or you are likely to have problems as above, or worse, causing them to malfunction," says Luke. To prevent this, spend some time acquainting yourself with a guide to understanding light bulbs, and make sure to check the specifications of your bulbs before buying them.

When to Use Them, and When to Skip

For a relaxing, spa bathroom feel, dimmer lights are an essential. (Image credit: Davey Lighting)

While dimmer lights can certainly improve the atmosphere of your home, this doesn't mean you need to kit out your entire house with them. In fact, in certain rooms, this kind of light switch can be entirely unnecessary, so knowing where they'll shine and where they'd be ignored is the key to making this investment worthwhile.

"Dimming should be prioritized in key rooms such as living areas, kitchens, bedrooms, and en-suites, where you are looking to create different moods across the day," suggests Luke. This approach, of identifying the rooms you spend the most time in, is an easy way to create an outline for where dimmer switches would be useful. It may also be smart to think about the rooms your guests spend the most time in, too.

In dual-purpose rooms, like a guest bedroom that doubles as a gym, or a dining room that also acts as your home office, dimmer switches can be a particularly beneficial addition, allowing your space to more seamlessly transition between the two functions.

If you're interested in the sleep light therapy side of things, or struggle to regulate your circadian rhythm, having dimmer switches in the bedroom can be a great idea. "Light levels affect sleep, and adding dimmable lighting to the bedroom allows you to bring the light levels down to a low level within the room, which allows you to relax more and improve sleep," explains Alina.

For this same reason, Luke also suggests installing dimmer switches in your hallways, so you won't be confronted by a harsh contrast in light during the evenings. Alina, however, disagrees, saying, "Using dimmable lights is overkill for a hallway and will work fine with standard switches." So this space, in particular, is down to personal preference.

Another room that can often divide opinions is the bathroom. While dimmable lights can create a spa-like bathroom lighting effect, ideal for winding down, in smaller bathrooms, where functionality is the top priority, they may be an unnecessary addition.

This idea of functionality as a priority is a good rule to follow when planning where to use these switches. "Dimming is optional where the requirement of the room is purely functional," says Luke, "Utility, laundry, store cupboards, and pantries only require a simple on/off. A clear, even working light is normally all that is required, so a straightforward switched circuit is usually adequate."

Ultimately, the decision is largely personal, and your choice to use (or not to use) dimmer switches should revolve around how you interact with the space.

Victorian Plumbing Ellis & Co Single Dimmer Light Switch £29.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This simple dimmer switch has a nice, textured finish, for some added warmth. Soho Lighting Soho Lighting Antique Brass Dimmer and Rocker Switch Combo (2-Way Switch & 2-Way Intelligent Dimmer) £55 at elesi.com If you don't want to have to pick between the two, get the best of both worlds with this toggle and dimmer duo. EDISHINE Edishine 6 Pack Dimmable Bayonet Light Bulb £14.99 at Amazon UK If you're not sure dimmer switches are for you, these light bulbs are designed to be dimmable, and they can even be used outdoors, too.

The other reason people aren't installing dimmer switches so much in 2026? The advent of more affordable, easy-to-install smart lighting. Smart bulbs, for example, are often dimmable by your phone, so there's no need to run the gauntlet of the potential issues with dimmer switches, when you can achieve the effect regardless.