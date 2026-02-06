Your bathroom design has to walk a fine line: it needs to be functional enough to see you through your daily routine, but relaxing enough for you to wind down in when evening comes around. Lean too far towards the former, though, and your space can end up feeling uncomfortable, sterile, and even stressful to use.

Luckily, though, even if you don't currently have the relaxing, spa bathroom look you desire, this doesn't mean you're forever condemned to an uncomfortable space. In fact, there are plenty of ways to switch up your design and introduce some more calming, zen-inducing features. But before you can do this, you first need to establish exactly what elements make your space feel so stressful to use.

And who better to turn to for guidance than the experts? They were all more than happy to make clear the common design mistakes we've all been falling for, so we can learn from our errors and finally get that 'ahh' worthy bathroom we've been dreaming of.

1. Too-Busy Designs

DO INSTEAD: This This neutral bathroom with natural materials creates an airy, calming atmosphere. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe)

As much as we've championed the idea that powder rooms and bathrooms are the best place to get inventive with design, when it comes to your primary bathroom, you may be better off sticking with a more minimalist bathroom design.

As Louise Ashdown, from West One Design, says, "Bathrooms can quickly feel stressful when there’s too much visual noise or a lack of considered planning." As much as you may want to experiment with bold bathroom tiling and a bright, colorful toilet, when you bring together too many clashing design elements, the result can be overwhelming, immediately ruining any hope of a calming, spa bathroom look.

"Overly busy tiles, bold contrasts, uncoordinated finishes, and visible clutter all pull the eye in different directions, creating a space that feels visually restless rather than calm."

Instead, try to approach this design with some sense of restraint. This doesn't mean you have to abandon all those wild bathroom trends you've been dreaming of; just choose one or two elements you want to make a statement with, and allow the rest to calmly fade into the background. You want the room to feel cohesive in its design, not a wild mish-mash of different trends and styles.

"Softer, tonal finishes used across walls and floors help create a cohesive, cocooning feel, while muted color palettes allow materials and light to take the lead rather than color demanding attention," suggests Louise, "Clear or subtly frosted shower glass, coordinated hardware and streamlined fittings reduce distraction and allow the architecture of the space to breathe."

Louise Ashdown Head of Design at West One Based in Tunbridge Wells, Louise Ashdown is the head of design at the highly esteemed West One Bathrooms. Established in London in 1978, West One have built their reputation as one of Europe's best bespoke, luxury bathroom suppliers.

2. Harsh, Overhead Lighting

DO INSTEAD: Having two eye-level wall lights on either side of your mirror offers the most flattering lighting for makeup application. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

It's no secret that overhead lighting can sometimes be a tad unflattering; in fact, many designers opt for overhead lighting alternatives in bathrooms for a softer, more layered lighting approach.

Bathroom lighting can, admittedly, be a tricky thing to get right. You want it to be warm and welcoming enough to feel relaxing, but still bright enough to be functional. The key to achieving this lies in a layered lighting scheme, as Louise suggests, "combining discreet task lighting with gentle ambient sources supports different moods throughout the day."

Although installing task lighting may feel like it's working against the goal of creating a relaxing space, without it, you'll likely find yourself growing even more frustrated with your space.

"Whether applying makeup, shaving, or just taking a good glance at yourself before heading off for the day, this element is key to a good experience to start your day off right or ending the day in your evening routine," says Deborah Silver-Fagel, founder of Manor House Interior Design. "Improper placement of lighting can cast shadows, which makes you look tired, older, or just give you that unnecessary ‘fright’ in the mirror."

For the best bathroom mirror lighting for makeup and your other daily grooming tasks, you'll want a good combination of overhead lights and eye-level wall lights, too. Although warm lighting is often more desirable in the home, in this circumstance, you'll want to include at least one brighter 'daylight' bulb for more accurate makeup application.

3. Skipping the Subtleties

DO INSTEAD: A steam shower is the ultimate self-care design addition. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

If you constantly feel on edge, or just not fully relaxed in your bathroom, there's a high chance you rushed through the design process, skipping out on those little luxuries that you told yourself you didn't need.

Newsflash: those little luxuries can make a big difference, and knowing the bathroom finishing touches that will take your space to the next level is the difference between a stressful space and one that makes you feel instantly relaxed.

"If you are craving a zen-like bathroom that is nurturing and lowers your blood pressure, be sure to include comfort details like heated floors and towel warmers," suggests interior designer Jane Morgan. "Nothing feels more spa-like than floors and towels that are warm and toasty." It's these kinds of touches that can completely transform the feel of your bathroom, turning it from a purely functional space into one that actively invites and encourages relaxation.

And if you don't have heated towel rails, what about this SereneLife Hot Towel Warmer Bucket at Amazon for a true spa experience at home?

But of course, these extra touches are inherently personal, and should be designed as such. If you hate baths, installing a big freestanding tub will never make you feel more relaxed in your space, even if it's someone else's dream feature. Finding ways to reference your own routine and priorities within your design is an excellent way to make your bathroom feel more calming.

Interior designer Lindsay Thomas suggests, "For those who block off Friday nights for a long soak in the tub, designing the tub area with a ledge, or placing a side table within arm's reach, acts as your personal butler for that book, glass of Pinot, or scented candle. For those who wake up before the sun to hit the gym, placing lighting on dimmer switches greatly helps ease you into the land of the living, saving those bright lights for the weekly deep clean."

This Wooden Stool from H&M would work perfectly, especially when paired with this Diptyque Jasmine-Scented Candle from Selfridges — spa vibes, here we come.

Lindsay Thomas Founder and Creative Director of Cornerstone Design Lindsay Thornton is the founder and Creative Director for Cornerstone Design & Build. Her love of design has been a natural evolution throughout her career. She launched Cornerstone Design and Build, based in Toronto, Ontario, which is known for providing complete bespoke residential design and construction services. Her favourite types of homes to work on are older character homes that need a complete overhaul.

Looking for more ways to level up the relaxation levels in your bathroom? These spa bathroom lighting ideas will help elevate your space into a luxurious retreat.