It's safe to say that we all want our homes to look elevated and luxurious — and the bathroom is no exception. The key to achieving this comes down to being intentional with your design and not disregarding the finer elements that can cheapen the overall look of the space. According to the designers at Ripples, the difference between a bathroom that feels premium and one that falls flat often comes down to planning, proportion, and the details most people overlook.

So, whether you're planning a remodel or simply looking for ways to spruce up your current space, there are plenty of ways to make your bathroom look more expensive, without needing an unlimited budget.

According to the experts, these are the eight common design mistakes they notice that can quietly cheapen a bathroom, how to avoid making them, and what to do instead.

1. Poor Planning and Ignoring Proportions

DO INSTEAD: Plan everything down to the very last detail before work begins — door handles, hinges, artwork placement. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Let’s begin with plans and proportions. A well-planned modern bathroom design considers how the room is used, how the eye moves through it, and how each element relates to the architecture. Balance is key.

“Even the most beautiful products can feel underwhelming if the layout hasn’t been properly thought through,” says Nicola Crow, sales director at Ripples. “Awkward spacing, cramped circulation, and poorly scaled furniture immediately undermine a space.”

Oversized sanitaryware in a compact space, or too many elements competing for attention, can make the design feel awkward rather than considered. It’s best to avoid things that dominate the space, as this is often what throws a design off balance.

Louise Ashdown, head of design at West One Bathrooms, says, “A well-planned bathroom respects the scale of the room and the style of the wider home, using carefully chosen products to maximize space without overcrowding it.”

Embracing what the space can realistically accommodate, along with any original architectural quirks, will always result in a more confident, cohesive finish, and taking the rest of the home into account allows the interior to have a sense of belonging.

2. Flat, One-Dimensional Lighting

DO INSTEAD: Use lighting to create different moods for different times so you're covered no matter what. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Relying solely on ceiling spotlights is one of the quickest ways to make a bathroom feel cheap. It creates a flat, stark, clinical atmosphere that does little to enhance materials or finishes while also creating impractical shadows in uncomfortable directions.

“Ripples designers always encourage layered lighting, combining ambient light with task lighting around mirrors and softer accent lighting in niches, under vanity units or at floor level,” says Nicola. Consistency in color temperature is key; mixed warm and cool lighting can instantly make a space feel unrefined.

Let’s not forget, bathrooms are used at different times of the day and for different purposes. Layered lighting makes all the difference in creating ambience and task lighting for when it's needed. One important thing to remember is to allow for different sets of lighting to be on separate switches so you can channel the mood you need at any time.

Over the years, I’ve come to learn just how vital wall lights are in a bathroom. Not only can they add playful flair, acting almost as wall art, but they also provide the front light for anyone looking into the mirror — this should never be an afterthought. Well-thought-out lighting not only enhances the design but also creates a more relaxing, spa bathroom feel, which we all seem to be craving.

3. Cheap Brassware and Plastic Components

DO INSTEAD: Invest in the best and it'll last you for years to come. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Starting with bathroom mirrors, a focal point in this space, Louise explains how an undersized or poorly placed mirror can disrupt the balance of a bathroom and miss an opportunity to enhance light and space.

“Mirrors should work hard within the scheme, reflecting natural and artificial light while visually opening up the room.” She recommends that integrated mirror cabinets or well-proportioned vanity mirrors provide both practicality and a cleaner look, especially when paired with hidden storage that keeps surfaces clear.

Moving on to fixtures and fittings — low-quality products may look good at first, but they rarely age well. The Ripples team explains that lightweight brassware, electric shower units, and visible plastic elements quickly show wear and can cheapen the overall look.

“Our designers are constantly advising clients to invest in solid brass or stainless-steel fittings with durable finishes," says Nicolas. "While these may cost more initially, they maintain their appearance over time and prevent issues such as tarnishing, scratching, or loosening.”

Louise agrees, suggesting that “Brassware in particular takes daily wear, and poor build quality often shows over time.” Aim for well-made fixtures with a consistent finish to create a more refined look, and you’ll find they perform better long term. “In smaller bathrooms especially, keeping finishes coordinated helps the space feel calm and intentional.” You’ll thank us in the long run for that, at least.

4. Mismatching Hardware Finishes

DO INSTEAD: Channel one finish if you can, to ensure cohesion threads throughout the space. (Image credit: Ripples)

Let’s cut to the chase on this one — mixing finishes without a clear plan can make a bathroom feel largely disjointed rather than curated. You may think that pairing a chrome waste with brushed-brass taps, or mismatched valves and accessories, are minor details, but they have a hugely negative visual impact.

Be consistent in your finishes and carry them through every element right from the very beginning. You’ll know the finish you naturally lean towards, so stick with that to form a cohesive, polished result.

5. Poor Tile Choices and Lazy Layouts

DO INSTEAD: Opt for tiles you love and don't scrimp on the installation costs. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

The type of tile you choose can define the tone of a bathroom, instantly elevating and complementing your other design choices, OR immediately dating them. The direction your space leans depends on everything from installation, layout, cuts, grouting, and undulated levels.

Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra, says, “Bathrooms often look cheap not because of the tile chosen, but because of how it has been installed and detailed, which is something we see time and again. Even a beautifully designed tile will lose its impact if the layout has not been properly thought through.”

If cuts are rushed around things like sanitaryware, or if grout lines are inconsistent and visually disruptive, your space is gradually being cheapened by negligent installation. Grazzie explains how large-format tiles are a good example of this: “They can look incredibly calm and architectural when laid well, but they are also far less forgiving than smaller formats, with any lippage, uneven substrate or poor setting-out immediately visible once the space is finished.”

And with that, never underestimate your choice of grout; it plays a far bigger role than many homeowners expect. “A mismatched grout color can break up the surface unnecessarily, drawing attention to the grid rather than the tile itself,” says Grazzie, “while poor-quality grout can discolor quickly in wet areas, making a relatively new bathroom feel tired far sooner than it should.”

She explains, “This is why we always stress the importance of treating tiles as a surface rather than a product in isolation, considering how they wrap corners, meet thresholds, align with niches and sit alongside brassware, furniture and architectural lines.” Suddenly, I’m seeing tiles in a whole new light. Let’s be sure the tiles align with the interior architecture for their full potential.

Grazzie recommends investing time in preparation, substrate levelling, and thoughtful layout decisions to ensure a greater impact on how refined a bathroom feels than choosing a trend-led tile without the technical groundwork to support it.

A well-executed tile installation gives a bathroom the poise and persistence it requires to feel “designed”, whereas a rushed installation immediately undermines the entire scheme, regardless of the spending elsewhere.

When it comes to the actual tiles, Louise recommends avoiding overly busy patterns, stark contrasts, or excessive grout lines, as these can all make a bathroom feel visually restless. “Tiles are a long-term commitment," she says, "so trend-driven choices that lack warmth or tactility can date quickly.

"Larger format tiles, softer tonal palettes, and textured or natural finishes such as travertine or zellige bring depth without overwhelming the space. Using the same tile across walls and floors can also help create a more seamless, elevated feel.”

DO INSTEAD: Conceal any gubbins by boxing them in and creating clean lines in place. (Image credit: Arsight)

Exposed pipework, open-back toilets, and chunky shower trays interrupt the flow of clean sightlines, drawing attention to functional elements that are better off concealed.

Louise suggests, “Where possible, concealing pipework and opting for wall-hung or streamlined designs creates a cleaner, more contemporary look.

"Even in traditional schemes, thoughtful detailing and modern engineering can ensure the bathroom feels current while still respecting a classic aesthetic.” To summarize, hiding away the not-so-pretty gubbins is an absolute must if you don't want a low-cost look.

7. Bulky Storage and Cluttered Surfaces

DO INSTEAD: Create a sleek niche for the daily essentials and contain the rest within the Create a sleek niche for the daily essentials and contain the rest within the vanity unit (Image credit: Ripples)

Bathroom storage is, of course, essential, but when it dominates visually, it detracts from the design and pulls focus into unwanted but necessary areas. For example, oversized mirror cabinets, plastic storage towers, and rusting wire baskets can make a bathroom feel heavily dated.

Instead, thoughtfully integrated storage should be a priority. Nicola explains how the designers at Ripples make it their prerogative to keep everyday items hidden so surfaces remain clear and calm.

Whether it’s a recessed niche or a well-designed vanity unit, it’s a simple change that will use the space's potential, instantly relieving it of the inevitable clutter we all accumulate.

8. Neglecting the Finishing Touches

DO INSTEAD: Feature natural materials that complement the space. (Image credit: Meraki)

Bathrooms can fall short of the luxury ambience when finishing touches feel disconnected from the overall design. Implementing generic accessories, mismatched materials, or purely functional choices can weaken the overall effect.

Louise recommends introducing thoughtful details, such as natural materials, tactile finishes, and subtle accents in brass or stone to add warmth and personality. “Treat the bathroom as a living space rather than a purely practical one to bring a sense of intention and longevity to the design.”

And Nicola suggests, “Poor grout color choices, visible tile trims, loose accessories, and unfinished edges all chip away at the overall effect. Ripples designers also stress the importance of ongoing care — limescale on glass, worn grout, and neglected fittings can quickly undo even the most beautiful design.”

Ultimately, you need to think long-term when purchasing products, and when it comes to color and style, always go with what you love, rather than what's currently trending.

But a cluttered space will never feel luxurious, so it's worth knowing the things that tidy bathrooms always have in them, too.