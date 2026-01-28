The most balanced, beautifully put-together bedrooms always feel like havens of calm and serenity. But the secret behind creating such restful spaces often lies in a series of very precise measurements. When you get these numbers correct, everything about a bedroom just seems to fall into place (or at least looks like it naturally did).

Whether you’re looking for new bedroom layout ideas or considering remodeling your space entirely, these dimensions range from the obvious to the more surprising. "Scale is always important when designing a room, but it matters even more so in bedrooms," explains spatial designer Delphine Bouvet. "Get these dimensions wrong, and your space can appear smaller and become overwhelming." This can be especially important if you have to plan a bedroom around awkward angles.

So, what are the measurements to know when designing your bedroom — and why do they matter so much? Grab your tape measure and read on.

1. Rug Size

A generously sized rug can anchor the whole layout of a bedroom. (Image credit: Duncan Livingston. Design: Heather Hilliard Design)

Having a rug underneath your bed invites an extra layer of comfort into your space — the right design will provide coziness underfoot and help to define your bedroom layout. "An oversized rug is essential for creating warmth," agrees San Francisco-based interior designer Heather Hilliard.

But size matters. "I like rugs to extend generously beyond the bed on all sides, so that when you wake up and step out of it, you’re still on that soft surface," says Heather. Choose one that’s too small, and you risk it looking like an afterthought. Ruggable's rug designs come in different shapes and 13 sizes, which helps.

"In this project, the rug anchors the entire space and unifies the furnishings," Heather explains. "For a cohesive feeling, the key is avoiding furniture that’s awkwardly half-on, half-off the rug. Leaving some floor showing around the edges helps to frame the space and lets the room breathe." If you’re in the market for a new rug, try using a tape measure and marking out the area with painter’s tape to see how it’ll fit in your space.

Ruggable x Scalamandré Tigre Gold Rug From £119 at Ruggable

2. Space Around the Bed

Measuring around a bed can ensure the room has a sense of circulation. (Image credit: Lesley Unruh. Design: Ries Hayes)

Ensuring there is enough space around your bed is a key way to ensure the layout feels considered rather than cramped. "Having the right area around a bed lets you move comfortably, make the bed easily, and enter the room without having an immediate sense of compression," says David Ries from Ries Hayes Interiors. "As a general rule, I like to allow at least a minimum of two feet on either side of the bed and around three feet at the foot."

"Scale and visual weight play a big role in making these tighter clearances feel intentional rather than compromising," he explains. As a workaround in small bedroom layouts, David’s studio often employs several visual tricks. "A large-scale artwork above the bed can anchor the room and draw the eye upward, helping the space feel expansive even when the footprint is modest. A floor lamp with a slender profile can also be effective." Try something like this floor lamp from M&S.

Don’t feel like you need to tick every box, though. "Ultimately, a calm bedroom isn’t about squeezing everything in," David instructs. "It’s about knowing what to leave out."

3. Nightstand Height

Align your nightstand height with your mattress for visual and practical balance. (Image credit: Jared Kuzia. Design: Moore House Design)

"The height of bedside tables is one of those details that often gets overlooked until you place them in a room and have to live with it," says Blair Moore, founder of Moore House Design. "Proportion matters, and even an inch can change how a bedroom feels and functions."

"Our golden rule of thumb is that the top of the nightstand should sit within 24 to 30 inches [or 60 to 75cm] high," she says. "Any lower it becomes impractical, and any higher it can visually overpower and feel awkward to use. It’s like Goldilocks — it needs to be just right." This fluted, timber nightstand from DUSK is a good example.

Ultimately, getting the right nightstand measurements can have a positive impact on everyday living. "You shouldn’t need to pop yourself up or strain forward to grab a glass of water or reach for a book," says Blair. "The sweet spot sits at the intersection of mattress height and how the body naturally reaches when lying down or slightly propped in bed."

Blair Moore Social Links Navigation Founder and Principal, Moore House Design Blair Moore is an award-winning interior designer across residential and commercial projects based in New York. She is also the founder of furniture brand Roweam.

4. Headboard Height

The right headboard can tick practical and decorative boxes. (Image credit: Michael Clifford. Design: Jennifer Miller Studio)

A headboard isn’t just functional, it can become a decorative highlight in a bedroom — but it needs to be the right size if it’s going to meet either brief. "The height of a headboard creates balance and presence, as it anchors the bed and helps to define a sleeping area," explains interior designer Jennifer Miller. There's also a lot to learn about good Feng Shui with headboards, too.

"A headboard that’s too low can disappear, leaving the bed feeling unfinished, while one that’s too tall can overwhelm the room and throw off the proportions," Jennifer continues. "You want the headboard to feel substantial enough to hold its own without competing against the room’s architecture."

To check the height, measure from the floor and ensure the top of the headboard will skim well above the pillows and cushions. There’s a difference, though, between fabric headboards and ones made from harder materials like wood or metal. "With an upholstered headboard [like this one from Habitat], you can always afford to go a bit taller as the fabric and silhouette look less imposing than a more rigid, structured piece."

Habitat Onda Linen Double Headboard in Stripe Plum £135 at Habitat UK

5. Distance Between the Bed and Furniture

Make everyday living easier by ensuring flow around your furniture. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Design: J. Patryce & Co.)

The space between a bed and a dresser, freestanding wardrobe, or closet matters, too. "It’s crucial for creating flow and defining function," says Joan Enger, founder of design studio J. Patryce & Co. "You need to leave plenty of space to walk around the bed and between furniture without having to squeeze past anything."

"With dressers and chests, consider the space they’ll occupy when pulled out or opened, as clearance is key," she adds. Too little space, and it’ll become inconvenient to search for clothes, accessories, and other items stored away.

Plus, "Always place larger pieces on the wall opposite the bed rather than beside it," Joan adds. "This keeps the side of the bed open and makes the room feel more spacious.”

Joan Enger Social Links Navigation Founder, J. Patryce & Co. After a career in luxury branding, Joan founded her design studio in 2005. She now leads a team to create layered, characterful spaces and is launching Galleri, a standalone store, later this year.

6. The Position of Lighting

In a bedroom, lighting should be positioned to perform ambient and practical roles. (Image credit: Rebecca Hughes)

"Lighting in a bedroom needs to support rest and routine without ever feeling intrusive," says London-based interior designer Rebecca Hughes. "There’s no ‘correct’ level to place fittings at, but instead a right balance between ambience and function."

"That said, there are some golden rules," she adds. "Always position reading lights at or just above shoulder height when seated, adjusting heights if your headboard is tall. Be mindful that low ceilings always tend to benefit from wall and pendant lighting rather than bulky table lamps, too." This wall light from La Redoute has an adjustable shade that can be swivelled to exactly where you need it.

Designing your lighting scheme in layers, rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, is key. "You want a soft, ambient glow for winding down, targeted task lighting for reading, and discreet accent lighting for depth," advises Rebecca. "Good bedroom lighting should feel intuitive: bright where you need it and soft where you don’t."

7. Curtain Length

Make your windows a feature with a tailored set of curtains. (Image credit: Pfeiffer Design)

The ‘drop’ of your curtains can have a real visual impact in a bedroom: cut too short, and they can seem cold and ungenerous, allowed to drape too long, and they risk taking on a fussy, cluttered look.

"The wrong curtain length risks a bedroom layout feeling unresolved," agrees Pfeiffer Design’s Eloise Pfeiffer. "When curtains finish just shy of the floor with around a half inch of clearance, they read as intentional and tailored. The final measurement matters a lot more than many people would realize." To get the measurements perfect, hang the track or pole before finalizing your curtain length. Blinds2Go makes it super easy to find exactly the curtain size you need.

"In this project, the curtains create a clean vertical line that elongates the room and gives the space a sense of calm and order," explains Eloise. "It’s a subtle detail, but one that subconsciously communicates quality and precision.”

8. Bed Height

The right height makes your bed a delight to sleep in, sit on, and make up in the morning. (Image credit: Nick Rochowski. Design: Maxalto for The Whiteley)

The overall height of your bed is, of course, affected by the mattress and bed base itself, but when buying a bed frame, keeping a formula in mind can ensure your bedroom layout stays practical rather than awkward. When a bed sits too high, the space can feel too ‘hotel-at-home’, while lower heights might feel pleasingly relaxed but end up becoming impractical for everyday use.

For maximum harmony, the top of your mattress should align with other surfaces in your space. Consider not only nightstands, but accent seating and end-of-bed ottomans, too — alignment across your bedroom helps to create a space that feels calm and considered.

"This bedroom, designed by Maxalto for The Whiteley development in London, features a bed in the sweet spot," says Heather Naylor from B&B Italia. "This is generally defined as the height that you can sit on your bed with your feet easily sitting on the floor, but also just right to swing out of in the morning."

9. Wardrobe Depth

Keep your clothes in order with enough hanging space. (Image credit: Nick Smith. Design: K'Arte Design)

If your bedroom doesn’t have a walk-in closet, freestanding storage furniture is essential. For coats, dresses, and other garments best hung rather than folded away, a wardrobe or armoire makes sense — but only if it’s got the right dimensions.

"Unlike beds or nightstands, wardrobes are fixed architectural elements, so their position requires extra attention. Too deep or too tall, and the wardrobe will end up dominating your room," explains Katerina Tchevytchalova from K’Arte Design. "Too shallow and you lose usable hanging space. Incorrectly-sized storage furniture leads to overcrowded rails, crushed garments, and a sense of inefficiency that ultimately spills out into the rest of the room," though these wardrobe organizers should help with that.

"Once installed, a wardrobe dictates circulation routes, door clearances, and the position of other furniture, so in a way, a balanced and proportionally correct wardrobe almost needs to feel invisible," she continues. "An ideal internal depth is 24 inches [or 60cm], but components matter enormously as pull-out rails, internal drawers, and door thickness can all increase this figure."

DUSK Posy Bobbin 2 Door Wardrobe With Drawer in Taupe £289 at Dusk.com

10. Position of Switches and Sockets

For a restful environment, electrical controls should be intuitive and discreet. (Image credit: Laura Hammett)

"In a beautifully considered interior, switches and sockets should feel instinctive," believes interior designer Laura Hammett. "Their placement is one of those quite details that, when done well, go almost unnoticed, but when done poorly, subtly disrupts the function and serenity of a bedroom."

To allow your controls to be visually discreet and more integrated, consider the vertical proportions of your space. Aim to have light switches between 35 and 45 inches [or 90 and 110cm] from the floor and electrical sockets 12 to 18 inches [or 30 to 45cm] from it. Double-check these are practical by marking on walls with tape before installation.

In today’s switched-on world, it also makes sense to keep at least one set of controls within arm’s reach of the bed, however. "There’s a challenge between convenience and calm, but neat switches beside the bed allow modern functionality to coexist seamlessly with elegant design," says Laura. These wireless, battery-operated wall sconces from Amazon also solve a lot of the problems with misplaced switches and sockets.

Pooky Lighting Lucian One Gang Intermediate Toggle Switch in a Paintable Finish £38 at Pooky

Getting these bedroom measurements right can transform your space into a true sanctuary. Not only will they make the space look better, but they’ll make you feel better when you’re inside it, whether you’re resting or unwinding.

As the interior designers explain, rules of thumb are a key way to help you make the most of your bedroom layout. Need more inspiration? Learn from these small bedroom layout mistakes.