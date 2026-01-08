11 Bedroom Layout Mistakes You Might Be Unknowingly Making (and Their All-Important Fixes)

The first step to creating a sleeping space that’s effective, functional, and deeply relaxing is getting the layout right. This doesn’t just mean positioning the bed, tables, and chairs correctly, but also considering overhead lighting, mirrors, and even rugs — and how all those pieces speak to one another in the space. When these essential elements are placed in harmony, the room feels cohesive, balanced, and timeless.

That said, nailing your bedroom layout ideas isn't easy, especially when space is limited, and there are multiple elements to juggle. More often than not, it’s easier to get it wrong, which can make the room feel cramped, cluttered, or chaotic. That’s why we've reached out to leading designers to ask them about the most common bedroom layout mistakes and the small tweaks that can transform the space.

Below, find these mistakes and solutions, and finally get your bedroom layout right.

1. Choosing Disproportionate Side Tables

DO INSTEAD: Go for furniture, especially side tables, that complement the room’s dimensions, rather than compete with them. (Image credit: Stephan Julliard. Design: Pierre Gonalons-1)

Every bedroom needs a good nightstand, but this piece of bedroom furniture can sometimes be the one that throws a room off balance. Paired with a small bed, an oversized side table can feel overwhelming, disrupting the bedroom layout and making the space appear cluttered. On the other hand, extremely small side tables may look awkward and often fall short when it comes to practical storage.

One helpful rule of thumb is to ensure the height of your nightstand aligns with the top of the mattress. Also consider its width in relation to the bed — narrow designs work best in smaller rooms, while wider tables help create visual balance in larger spaces. Finally, think about function: do you need storage, or simply a surface for a lamp, phone, or book? Let your needs guide the design choice.

“In this room, we used the wall behind the headboard as a display shelf, designed to showcase artworks from the owners’ collection,” explains interior designer Pierre Gonalons. “To balance the proportions of the bed and headboard, we chose small bedside tables, designed by us and produced by Moissonnier, in a soft pastel pink lacquer, so they don’t overwhelm the space in size or color.”

DUSK Nell 1 Drawer Nightstand in Light Wood £59 at Dusk.com A bedside table like this provides storage without adding too much visual weight to the space.

Pierre Gonalons Social Links Navigation Designer and architect Pierre Gonalons is a designer and interior architect based in Paris, who was brought up in Lyon, France. He founded his own creative studio in 2004 and collaborates with prestigious design brands, all while developing his own furniture collection and decorating private residences.

2. Placing the Bed in the Wrong Position

DO INSTEAD: Make the bed the focal point in the room and ensure all furniture points towards it. (Image credit: PlaidFox)

Everyone wants to design a comfortable bedroom, and placing the bed in the right position is key. As the largest element in the room, the bed plays a major role in shaping both function and aesthetics. While choosing the right bed matters, it’s equally important to position it so it becomes the focal point of the space. Ideally, you should be able to move around it with ease on both sides, while also having a clear view of the bedroom door or even the window from the bed.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As a general rule, place the bed against the largest wall, facing into the room. To further emphasize it as the focal point, consider introducing bedroom paint ideas around the bed to help it stand out.

“When laying out the furniture and flow of a bedroom, I like to think of it almost like a hotel room; a place for everything and for any occasion, while still being simple and calming,” says Ben Leavitt, co-founder of PlaidFox. “A good hotel room combines boldness and serenity, and I think bedrooms in our homes should do the same. For the bed, we wanted something monochromatic and playful in shape. The deep shades of green and blue blend with the wall tones, allowing the room to feel energizing and calming at the same time.”

Ben Leavitt Social Links Navigation Co-Founder of PlaidFox PlaidFox is founded on the belief that architecture and design are functional art, creating expressive spaces across hospitality, residential, renovation, and new-build projects.

3. Choosing an Oversized Bed in Small Spaces

DO INSTEAD: In small rooms, it might be prudent to go for a low bed. (Image credit: Counsel Design Group)

Speaking of beds, it’s just as important to choose the right bed size for your room. More often than not, we purchase beds based on immediate appeal, without fully considering how they’ll fit within the space. A bed that’s too large can make a small bedroom feel cramped, while one that’s too small may compromise both comfort and aesthetics.

Before committing, measure doorways and assess circulation — aim for at least 40-60cm of clearance on either side of the bed. Also consider your height and sleeping style (taller sleepers often need longer beds), and consider whether you’ll require overhead lighting above the bed.

In this project by Counsel Design Group, principal Patrick Maziarski opted for a low-profile bed to make the small bedroom look bigger and more spacious. “We decided to envelop the space in a rich, rusty hue, echoed in the organic, patterned fabric on the bed itself,” he explains. “The walnut reinforces our goals, while contrasting hues add balance. In an otherwise muted, earthy room, the art introduces rhythm and energy — we didn’t want the space to feel monotonous or overly sleepy.”

The platform bed was designed at a slightly lower height, without sacrificing comfort, while a headboard spanning the full back wall visually elongates the room. "A cantilevered upholstered bench resolves the unused space at the foot of the bed, and together, the three ‘wings’ of the custom platform create the illusion of a bed that feels lower and more grounded than it actually is," says Patrick.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS Biface Storage Headboard in King £407.99 at La Redoute UK An extended headboard (even better if it incorporates storage) can cleverly elongate the feeling of a room.

Patrick Maziarski Social Links Navigation Principal, Counsel Design Group Counsel Design Group is a forward-thinking interior design studio crafting emotionally resonant, high-end residential interiors through a holistic fusion of architecture, engineering, and design.

4. Not Zoning The Room Effectively

DO INSTEAD: Neatly zone out the dressing or other functions from the sleeping area, with color, furniture, or rugs. (Image credit: İrem Erekinci Keler)

We all want our bedrooms to be as multifunctional as possible, especially in studio bedrooms or medium-sized spaces. However, adding too many functions without clearly defining them can quickly make the room feel haphazard.

For this reason, it’s important to create distinct activity zones for sleeping, working, or reading. This can be achieved through thoughtful lighting, rug placement, furniture shapes, or even by making strategic use of corners.

In this bedroom by Irem Erekinci Keler, calming blues and beiges establish a warm, inviting atmosphere while subtly helping to define each zone. “The use of pastel blues brings a fresh, youthful expression to the sleeping area, while classic details and natural materials create a gentle connection between the old and the new,” says İrem. “The dressing area was designed as a separate zone, physically divided from the sleeping space. By introducing a curving chair and a rug, we created a subtle distinction between sleeping and dressing functions, while preserving overall harmony. This layout enhances both functionality and comfort, keeping the bedroom calm, organized, and visually balanced.”

5. Not Leaving Enough Circulation Space in the Room

DO INSTEAD: Leave about 24 inches of clearance space around furniture to be able to move around easily. (Image credit: Kensington Leverne for DRS at 60 Curzon. Design: De Rosee Sa)

If you’re adding bedroom seating, such as a sofa, it’s essential to consider scale. “A standard sofa is usually around 900-1000mm deep, which is generally just too big for a bedroom,” says Claire Sa, director at De Rosee Sa.

“A comfortable living room sofa needs depth and a decent back height, but placed at the end of a bed, it can feel oversized and overpowering," she adds. "In this case, the sofas were designed to be smaller, with somewhere to perch, sit while putting on shoes, or drop cushions and throws, rather than a full lounging piece. They’re intentionally understated, and while a bench could work too, it always comes back to proportion and balance.”

Circulation matters just as much. “The more circulation, the better,” Claire adds. “Anything under a meter around the bed will feel tight, which isn’t a great way to start the day. You generally want more depth at the foot of the bed than at the sides, but generous circulation is key. If you can allow more than a meter, do; it instantly makes the room feel calmer and more comfortable.”

Habitat May Boucle Bench in White £150 at Habitat UK A slimmer bench seat is often a safer bet for styling at the foot of a bed.

6. Forgetting the Importance of the First Impression

DO INSTEAD: Create a striking focal point that instantly grabs attention. (Image credit: Brooke Schwab. Design: Stelly Selway)

"One common mistake is to overlook the vista when you enter the room; walking into the side of a chest of drawers or straight into the side of a bed should be avoided if possible," explains James Arkoulis, creative director of Howark Designs. "Consider a stylish bedroom chair with scatter cushions, the front of a piece of furniture, or the center of the bed as the first thing you see."

"We are subconsciously drawn to symmetry, so a chaotic or unbalanced bedroom may not be the peaceful haven that it should be," he adds. Make sure the bed, nightstands, reading lights, and bedroom rug are centered on the wall and that any ceiling lights are aligned accordingly.

James Arkoulis Social Links Navigation Co-Founder of Howark Designs Founded in 2017, Howark is a small, client-focused design studio creating thoughtful, collaborative homes through personal engagement, creativity, and over 25 years of combined industry experience.

7. Having all Your Furniture Hug the Walls

DO INSTEAD: If you have the space, consider floating your furniture. (Image credit: Kendall McCaugherty. Design: Searl Lamaster Howe Architects)

It may be tempting (and easy) to push all your furniture against the walls, but doing so can overcrowd the vertical plane, a surface that could otherwise be used for bedroom storage. It can also leave too much unused floor space in the center, making the room feel oddly disproportionate.

Instead, consider floating the furniture. In a generously sized primary bedroom, try pulling the bed slightly away from the wall to allow circulation around and even behind it.

Bedside tables can also sit a little off the wall. Near a window, a small seating area can create a relaxed lounge for morning tea or casual conversation.

8. Cluttering Around the Bed

DO INSTEAD: Reassess furniture pieces that are necessary and those that are simply decorative. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Styling: Katja Greeff)

Clutter doesn’t only come from piles of books, toys, or papers — furniture can contribute to it too. In smaller rooms, it’s worth reassessing which pieces are truly essential. For instance, could a bulky side table be swapped for streamlined bedroom shelving instead?

“When planning a bedroom layout, there are a few key considerations," explains interior designer and co-founder of Interior Fox, Jenna Choate. "The bed is the dominant feature of any bedroom; it’s the focal point and the anchor around which the rest of the room is organized. If space allows, it’s always preferable to have room on both sides of the bed for easy access, as well as space for bedside tables.”

Jenna Choate Social Links Navigation Co-Founder of Interior Fox Founded in 2016, Interior Fox is a digital-first design studio delivering accessible, stylish interiors for residential and commercial projects across the UK and US.

9. Positioning the Bed Close to the Door

DO INSTEAD: Ensure there's plenty of distance between the door and the bed. (Image credit: James Merrell. Design: Fraher & Findlay)

Beyond technical layout considerations, bedroom feng shui also suggests positioning the bed far enough away from the door, and avoiding direct alignment with it, where possible, to help the space feel like a true retreat.

“A key consideration when it comes to bedroom layout mistakes is the entrance to the room,” explains Andrew Griffiths, founder of A New Day. “To make a bedroom feel its most relaxing, it’s better to create some distance between the door and the bed. This helps you feel safely cocooned in the space, rather than just a few steps away from the hallway. It’s something worth thinking about when planning bed placement.”

Andrew Griffiths Social Links Navigation Founder of A New Day Founded with a clear vision, the studio creates uplifting, enduring spaces, recognized by Livingetc as a must-watch British design talent shaping 2025.

10. Omitting a Rug

DO INSTEAD: Use a rug to zone the room. (Image credit: Lillie Thompson)

“An absolute bedroom layout no-no is skipping a rug,” says interior designer Marie Flanigan. “Whether you have hardwood floors or carpet, I love the warmth a rug brings to bedroom flooring. Rugs add beautiful symmetry and a sense of comfort to any space.”

Beyond aesthetics, rugs also help define zones within the bedroom, subtly separating sleeping, seating, or dressing areas. They’re an easy way to introduce color and texture, especially in rooms with neutral or understated walls.

Ruggable x Morris & Co. Montreal Soft Pink Rug £599 at Ruggable UK A rug is about more than adding softness — it can help to zone the room, too.

Marie Flanigan Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Founded by award-winning designer Marie Flanigan, the firm creates timeless luxury interiors integrating architecture, detail, and sophisticated palettes for homes.

11. Not Making Use of Corners

DO INSTEAD: Add a bed, a cabinet, or even a TV in the super useful alcoves and corners. (Image credit: Dado)

When space is tight in a small bedroom, it’s smart to make use of often-overlooked corners.

“Don’t dismiss beds pushed into corners as a complete no-no,” explains interior designer Benji Lewis. “If your bedroom is small, positioning the bed in the middle of the room can eliminate valuable storage opportunities. By adopting a corner-bed approach, you may free up space beside it for a reasonably sized chest of drawers, which can double as a bedside table with a lamp.”

Low beds, platform beds, or even sleeper chair beds can work especially well in compact rooms, helping maximize both space and functionality. Beyond the bed, corners can also be used for bespoke cabinetry or even a discreet TV setup, ensuring no inch goes to waste.

Benji Lewis Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Benji Lewis is a UK-based interior designer known for period expertise, strong artisan networks, and residential projects across the UK and France.

FAQs

How Do You Avoid Bedroom Layout Mistakes?

It starts with understanding how the space will be used day to day. Begin by positioning the bed thoughtfully, ensuring easy circulation on either side and a clear view of the door where possible. Choose furniture that’s proportionate to the room, avoiding oversized pieces that can overwhelm the space.

Zoning is key, so consider rugs, lighting, and furniture placement to clearly define areas for sleeping, dressing, or working. Make smart use of corners with storage, seating, or shelving, and consider floating furniture, if you have the space, to improve flow.

Finally, layer in lighting, color, and texture to create a cohesive, calming environment that feels both functional and inviting.

How Can you Improve a Bedroom Layout?

Consider your needs and evaluate your limitations before reworking your bedroom layout mistakes. You could improve circulation by positioning the bed a little away from the wall; this will clear sightlines to the door and windows.

Choose furniture that suits the room’s scale, avoiding pieces that feel oversized or unnecessary. Perhaps zone the room with a rug or paint, to demarcate the sleeping, dressing, or working areas.

And make use of corners and vertical space for storage. Add layers of lighting instead of a single light source to add warmth to the space.

Is Not Having a Symmetrical Bedroom Layout a Mistake?

This depends on the look you are after. Symmetrical bedroom layouts are popular in minimalist bedrooms or if you like a classic hotel look with clean lines and a simple formula.

However, for more rustic, country styles symmetry isn't essential and in fact, in some small or awkwardly shaped bedrooms, it's not even an option. So our advice is don't worry too much about symmetry in a bedroom, if it suits your style and space great, but often designs that don't follow the rules turn out the most intriguing.



Bedroom layout mistakes stem from poor planning, but thoughtful furniture placement, proper proportions, and clear circulation can transform any space into a calm modern bedroom retreat.