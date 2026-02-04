As a stylist, one question I hear more than you’d think is: “Do I really need a headboard?” It’s easy to assume a bed frame alone does the job, but often the reason a bedroom feels unfinished comes down to this one missing element.

A headboard gives the bed presence. It anchors the room, creates a focal point, and instantly makes the space feel more resolved. Without it, a bed can look like it’s simply placed against a wall rather than integrated into the design of the room — which is why designers increasingly treat them as true features, not just add-ons, especially with the rise of more statement headboards.

(Image credit: Trove by Studio Duggan)

I love headboards because they’re one of the simplest ways to shift the mood of a bedroom without replacing major furniture. A curved silhouette softens the space. A taller profile adds structure and balance. Upholstery introduces texture and warmth — and even from a wellbeing perspective, having a solid headboard behind you is often said to bring a greater sense of support and stability in the bedroom layout, something explored through good feng shui headboard guidance.

That’s exactly what this edit focuses on: headboards that bring proportion and personality — the kind of update that reframes the entire room, effortlessly.

If your bedroom has been feeling like it’s missing that anchor, and you’ve been circling the idea of a headboard but don’t know where to start, we’d love to help. At Design Lab by Livingetc, we offer a complimentary product sourcing service, where we connect with you directly and suggest a curated shortlist of pieces that suit your space, style, and needs. Sometimes the right choice just needs a second set of design eyes.