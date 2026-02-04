The Easiest, Most Effective Bedroom Upgrade? These Are the 24 Best Headboards You Can Buy Right Now — No New Bed Required
Finding a headboard that feels timeless and actually adds character to your space can be overwhelming — so as a stylist, I’ve gathered the best ones out there for you, so you don’t have to.
As a stylist, one question I hear more than you’d think is: “Do I really need a headboard?” It’s easy to assume a bed frame alone does the job, but often the reason a bedroom feels unfinished comes down to this one missing element.
A headboard gives the bed presence. It anchors the room, creates a focal point, and instantly makes the space feel more resolved. Without it, a bed can look like it’s simply placed against a wall rather than integrated into the design of the room — which is why designers increasingly treat them as true features, not just add-ons, especially with the rise of more statement headboards.
I love headboards because they’re one of the simplest ways to shift the mood of a bedroom without replacing major furniture. A curved silhouette softens the space. A taller profile adds structure and balance. Upholstery introduces texture and warmth — and even from a wellbeing perspective, having a solid headboard behind you is often said to bring a greater sense of support and stability in the bedroom layout, something explored through good feng shui headboard guidance.
That’s exactly what this edit focuses on: headboards that bring proportion and personality — the kind of update that reframes the entire room, effortlessly.
If your bedroom has been feeling like it’s missing that anchor, and you’ve been circling the idea of a headboard but don’t know where to start, we’d love to help. At Design Lab by Livingetc, we offer a complimentary product sourcing service, where we connect with you directly and suggest a curated shortlist of pieces that suit your space, style, and needs. Sometimes the right choice just needs a second set of design eyes.
Miaad is one of the stylists for Design Lab, Livingetc’s personalized design service. Guided by an instinct for craftsmanship and the beauty of lived-in spaces, she brings a refined balance of creative vision and commercial understanding. Her career, shaped between New York and London, spans luxury interiors and retail furniture design, from creating immersive environments for global brands such as Ferrari and Montblanc to guiding discerning clients through high-end projects at DWR and Restoration Hardware. With a sharp eye for detail and deep knowledge of UK and US furniture brands, Miaad believes great design begins with empathy and intention. She creates spaces that balance aesthetic clarity with everyday life, where individuality feels effortless and beauty feels personal.