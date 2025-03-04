3 Things That Really Matter When Choosing Your Headboard If You Want a Bedroom With Good 'Energy'
Skip counting sheep and invest in a headboard approved by Feng Shui masters, instead
I can't imagine having to go to sleep in a bedroom that isn't totally and completely zen. There are distractions everywhere in the modern world — whether it's the endless scroll waiting on my phone or watching that extra episode of a too-tense-for-before-bed drama, the last thing I need is an unrestful sleep environment.
To embrace the right energy entirely, turns out you might need to think about headboard Feng Shui. It's just one part of your bedroom Feng Shui to create a space that's perfectly tranquil and aligned with your goals, energetically speaking, but according to experts, it's one of the most important pieces of your bedroom decor.
Here's what experts have to say about picking a headboard that will enhance energy flow and ditch the disruptions.
Material
When it comes to picking a headboard, one of the first things to consider is the material. Feng Shui master Marie Diamond tells us that picking the wrong material can leave you with a bad Feng Shui headboard and in turn a restless sleep environment.
"The best material for a Feng Shui headboard is solid wood or upholstered fabric, as these materials provide grounding energy and comfort," she explains. "Metal headboards are not ideal, as they can create an energetic disruption and lack warmth."
Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho also finds that selecting the right material for your headboard can make all the difference. In general, it’s recommended that you have a sturdy headboard that features quality craftsmanship," she notes. "You want to avoid something that lacks stability."
Marie Diamond is a world-renowned transformational leader, speaker, and global best-selling author. She is a Feng Shui master and star of the global phenomenon “The Secret”.
Color
As far as headboard colors go, Marie tells us the best choices for your bedroom are neutral, earthy tones like beige, soft browns, or warm grays, as these comforting hues generally offer stability.
"You can also select from pastels and soothing colors, such as light yellow, peach, or soft pink to encourage relaxation and love," she adds. "A headboard serves as an energetic anchor, providing support, grounding, and protection while you sleep — and the color of this bed accessory should reflect these ideals."
Think minimalist bedroom ideas and steer clear of loud colors that will keep your mind buzzing and your coziness low.
Anjie Cho is a Feng Shui educator at the Mindful Design Feng Shui School. She’s the author of three books: Holistic Spaces, Mindful Homes, and forthcoming Mindful Living.
Shape
According to Marie, the shape and height of a good Feng Shui headboard are also crucial. "It should be tall enough to provide support when you lean against it while reading or sitting up in bed when unwell," she notes. "A solid, well-anchored headboard with a rounded or slightly curved shape is ideal, as it promotes a sense of protection and unity."
Marie points out that slatted headboards are a major red flag to any Feng Shui expert. "Ideally, they are solid, with no perforations or bars," she says. "And any shape is fine but typically a rectangular, heart-shaped, or rounded is best."
And if you're looking for a chic way to bring this idea home, might we suggest going the extended headboard route. Not only does it add instant style points, but it's also Feng Shui compatible and gives off an impression of bespoke opulence.
Price: £499
Color: Opulence Sunset
Although cloaked in a neutral hue, the slight drama in curvature makes this Ravine Piped Full Depth Headboard a bedside addition that won't go unnoticed.
Price: £300
Color: Deep Velvet Petrol
This Bedford Strutted Upholstered Headboard from John Lewis is classic in form but the beautiful teal that inks the material makes it stand out in style.
FAQs
What do Headboards Signify in Feng Shui?
"In Feng Shui, a headboard is a crucial element in creating a stable, supportive, and harmonious energy flow in the bedroom," says Marie. "It represents protection, security, and support in life and relationships.
"By choosing the right headboard — one that embodies strength, stability, and warmth — you create a bedroom environment that nurtures deep rest, emotional harmony, and lasting relationships."
Leave compromising on comfort behind and move towards making your bedroom as calming as possible. Aside from all the benefits of Feng Shui, introducing a Feng Shui headboard also gives your room a light spruce and makes the space so much more livable.
This seemingly minor change will allow you to enjoy the simple pleasures of sitting up in bed with no uncomfortable, stubborn wall to ruin your mood. And the embrace of harmonious energy and deep, invigorating sleep is a major plus, too.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc.
