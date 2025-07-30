The Tiled Headboard Trend Is Entirely Unexpected, Inherently Cool, and Very 2025
With spaces becoming increasingly personalized, tiled headboards embrace the unexpected by bringing a moment of color and texture
Over the past few years, tiles have been refreshingly revived beyond just countertops and bathroom floors. "There is a real appetite for tactile surfaces and artisanal finishes, and people are starting to use tiles as decorative elements rather than just protective ones," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at UK-based tile and stone company, Ca’ Pietra.
That might mean a tiled-drenched splashback laid in a creative pattern, but equally, designers are seeing a rise in a bolder, more unexpected iteration: tiled headboards. Where bedroom trends usually lean towards soft, comforting surfaces, tiled headboards bring a rejuvenated sense of personality; a natural coolness, both in looks and touch.
It's a trend that is as in vogue as it is timeless. Below, the experts share how to make it feel design-forward.
Why Are Tiled Headboards In For 2025?
While a tiled headboard is not unheard of, it is unusual and undeniably unique. So why are they surfacing in all the coolest bedrooms as of late? The growing appreciation for details in interior design trends — both in decor and architectural elements — is mostly to answer.
"It's beautiful to see how we now thoughtfully design even elements that were once overlooked or reduced to something that just matches the bedding," says interior designer Paula Mena Albarrán. "Instead, we give them their own identity. That’s exactly what can be achieved with tiled headboards, using a material not typically associated with this space."
Headboard ideas in general have become increasingly more creative in contemporary design. Rather than blending into the background, they're designed to stand out as an art piece, albiet one that can tie the room together. Extended headboards, plaster-coated pieces, and even rattan frames have all contributed to the larger conversation.
A tiled headboard brings texture, color, and individuality into a bedroom. It feels unexpected, which makes it instantly stylish, but it can also be highly practical. "Especially if you are someone who likes to prop themselves up in bed with a cup of coffee," says Ca’Pietra's Grazzie Wilson.
"There’s no need to worry about staining like there is with an upholstery headboard, and with the right tile shape and material choice, it can be incredibly soothing or sculptural, depending on the mood you want to create," she adds.
How to Style a Tiled Headboard
Knowing what tile shape to pick is the first step in styling a tiled headboard. Luckily, "Any tile can work well for a headboard depending on the overall design language of the project," says Paula Mena Albarrán, but, "I do think smaller formats work best, as they bring a more dynamic rhythm than large-format tiles," she adds.
Explore all types before you begin, including standard tiles, hydraulic cement tiles, and even stone. Glossy zellige tiles will bounce light around and add movement, while handmade or encaustic-effect tiles add warmth and character.
As for color and tone, Grazzie says, "Soft greens, blush pinks, off-whites, and earthy neutrals will create a calming feel that is best suited for a relaxing place like the bedroom."
If maximalism is more your forte, go bold with a geometric pattern, like the plaid and gingham tile trend, or contrasting colorful grout. "Just keep the rest of the scheme pared back to let the tiled headboard shine," notes Grazzie.
To keep a tiled headboard feeling cohesive, think about the bigger picture when decorating the rest of the room. "Use tonal bedding and throws to echo the tile palette, and keep your bedside furniture streamlined to let the tiles sing," says Grazzie.
Adding natural materials (like linen, rattan, and timber) helps soften the look and keeps the bedroom feeling warm and relaxed, even with a more structured focal point like a tiled headboard.
"I’d also introduce wood to bring warmth to the composition, and I’d place strong importance on the textiles in the bedroom — duvets, covers, cushions, curtains," adds Paula. Since tiling is inherently a cold material, it’s important to balance it with softer, more 'friendly' materials."
Can You DIY a Tiled Headboard?
A tiled headboard immediately makes a space feel customized and creative. And you might be wondering: can you DIY it? To that, Paula says yes, "within reason!"
If you are tiling directly onto the wall and keeping the shape fairly simple, it is a manageable project for a confident DIY-er. You just have to be comfortable with your materials, formulate a plan, and measure as you go.
"Alternatively, tiling onto a piece of MDF or plyboard first and then wall-mounting it can give the same effect with less pressure and commitment," says Paula.
Tiled headboards push the boundaries of personalization and how you can use tile beyond just its protective purposes.
In a contemporary bedroom idea, a tiled headboard is a true statement. You don't have to feel limited to the typical upholstered option — create a unique and bold feature that won't go unnoticed.
