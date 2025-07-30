The Tiled Headboard Trend Is Entirely Unexpected, Inherently Cool, and Very 2025

Over the past few years, tiles have been refreshingly revived beyond just countertops and bathroom floors. "There is a real appetite for tactile surfaces and artisanal finishes, and people are starting to use tiles as decorative elements rather than just protective ones," says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at UK-based tile and stone company, Ca’ Pietra.

That might mean a tiled-drenched splashback laid in a creative pattern, but equally, designers are seeing a rise in a bolder, more unexpected iteration: tiled headboards. Where bedroom trends usually lean towards soft, comforting surfaces, tiled headboards bring a rejuvenated sense of personality; a natural coolness, both in looks and touch.

It's a trend that is as in vogue as it is timeless. Below, the experts share how to make it feel design-forward.

Why Are Tiled Headboards In For 2025?

Tiled headboards help define a certain mood or aesthetic to a bedroom depending on the color and type of tile chosen. (Image credit: Jack Lovel. Design: IOTA)

While a tiled headboard is not unheard of, it is unusual and undeniably unique. So why are they surfacing in all the coolest bedrooms as of late? The growing appreciation for details in interior design trends — both in decor and architectural elements — is mostly to answer.

"It's beautiful to see how we now thoughtfully design even elements that were once overlooked or reduced to something that just matches the bedding," says interior designer Paula Mena Albarrán. "Instead, we give them their own identity. That’s exactly what can be achieved with tiled headboards, using a material not typically associated with this space."

Headboard ideas in general have become increasingly more creative in contemporary design. Rather than blending into the background, they're designed to stand out as an art piece, albiet one that can tie the room together. Extended headboards, plaster-coated pieces, and even rattan frames have all contributed to the larger conversation.

Paula Mena Albarrán Interior Designer Paula Mena is an architect and expert in the Madrid real estate market and the leader of Yeye Studios. For over five years, Paula has been helping to uncover hidden gems in her clients' city apartment searches. With extensive experience in residential architecture and construction management, Paula and her team work to create a unique space in every part of the home.

A tiled headboard brings texture, color, and individuality into a bedroom. It feels unexpected, which makes it instantly stylish, but it can also be highly practical. "Especially if you are someone who likes to prop themselves up in bed with a cup of coffee," says Ca’Pietra's Grazzie Wilson.

"There’s no need to worry about staining like there is with an upholstery headboard, and with the right tile shape and material choice, it can be incredibly soothing or sculptural, depending on the mood you want to create," she adds.

Grazzie Wilson Social Links Navigation Head of Creative Grazzie Wilson has worked in the interiors industry for more than a decade and at leading tile and stone brand, Ca’Pietra, she heads up creative, oversees product collections and the company’s distinctive brand.

How to Style a Tiled Headboard

Extending a tiled headboard to exaggerated heights makes even more of a statement. (Image credit: Rosemary Marrakesh)

Knowing what tile shape to pick is the first step in styling a tiled headboard. Luckily, "Any tile can work well for a headboard depending on the overall design language of the project," says Paula Mena Albarrán, but, "I do think smaller formats work best, as they bring a more dynamic rhythm than large-format tiles," she adds.

Explore all types before you begin, including standard tiles, hydraulic cement tiles, and even stone. Glossy zellige tiles will bounce light around and add movement, while handmade or encaustic-effect tiles add warmth and character.

As for color and tone, Grazzie says, "Soft greens, blush pinks, off-whites, and earthy neutrals will create a calming feel that is best suited for a relaxing place like the bedroom."

If maximalism is more your forte, go bold with a geometric pattern, like the plaid and gingham tile trend, or contrasting colorful grout. "Just keep the rest of the scheme pared back to let the tiled headboard shine," notes Grazzie.

Texture brings this room to life, and the tiles offer a shiny relief from the more natural fibers around the rest of the bedroom. (Image credit: Tile Design: Ca’ Pietra)

To keep a tiled headboard feeling cohesive, think about the bigger picture when decorating the rest of the room. "Use tonal bedding and throws to echo the tile palette, and keep your bedside furniture streamlined to let the tiles sing," says Grazzie.

Adding natural materials (like linen, rattan, and timber) helps soften the look and keeps the bedroom feeling warm and relaxed, even with a more structured focal point like a tiled headboard.

"I’d also introduce wood to bring warmth to the composition, and I’d place strong importance on the textiles in the bedroom — duvets, covers, cushions, curtains," adds Paula. Since tiling is inherently a cold material, it’s important to balance it with softer, more 'friendly' materials."

Urban Outfitters Mini Valencia Table Lamp £29 at Urban Outfitters (US) Rattan table lamps are an easy way to add texture and coziness to a bedroom, and this mini lamp would fit in any space. Secret Linen Store Vintage Rose Linen Valance £58.65 at secretlinenstore.com If you don't want to change your entire bedding set, adding a linen bed skirt is a convenient alternative. Linen adds instant softness to a space. WILLIAM WOOD Madison Dark Wood Round Wooden Minimal Pedestal £149 at williamwoodmirrors.co.uk Depending on the tile color, this dark stain will add brilliant contrast to a bedroom while bringing a much-needed organic element.

Can You DIY a Tiled Headboard?

"[The client] told us they didn’t want 'a white house that could be anywhere,' but rather a home that feels like it’s in Spain," says Paula. This is what inspired the tiled headboard above. (Image credit: Design: Yeye Studios)

A tiled headboard immediately makes a space feel customized and creative. And you might be wondering: can you DIY it? To that, Paula says yes, "within reason!"

If you are tiling directly onto the wall and keeping the shape fairly simple, it is a manageable project for a confident DIY-er. You just have to be comfortable with your materials, formulate a plan, and measure as you go.

"Alternatively, tiling onto a piece of MDF or plyboard first and then wall-mounting it can give the same effect with less pressure and commitment," says Paula.

Ca'Pietra Cuba Porcelain Infantas Green £3 at capietra.com Opting for a tile like this will add pattern to your space with minimal effort. This print and colorway specifically have a very modern boho aesthetic — very in-line with today's trends. Terra Bella Interiors Oak Zellige Tiles £115 at terrabellainteriors.co.uk The glossy sheen of zellige tiles will always make a statement. This dark oak color instantly increases contrast in the design, while still being an easy neutral to style. MDF Direct Medite Premier MDF Board £24.46 at mdfdirect.co.uk Tiling onto an MDF board makes the possibility of mistakes less risky. These boards from MDF Direct come in a range of thicknesses and sizes.

Tiled headboards push the boundaries of personalization and how you can use tile beyond just its protective purposes.

In a contemporary bedroom idea, a tiled headboard is a true statement. You don't have to feel limited to the typical upholstered option — create a unique and bold feature that won't go unnoticed.