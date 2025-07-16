People Are Still Choosing Zellige Tiles for Their Bathrooms, but These 10 Ideas Show How to Use Them in New and Exciting Ways

Zellige tiles have been around for donkey’s years, but right now they feel more relevant than ever. Handmade from clay and traditionally fired in kilns in Morocco, they’re adored for their slightly wonky, irregular finish that gives off rustic hand-knitted charm from every angle.

Perhaps they don’t shout luxury, but they do quietly radiate the kind of confident cool we never had at school, and that may be up and coming in bathroom tile trends. And when it comes to modern bathroom ideas that will outlive fast fashion and try-hard trends, that kind of understated appeal is exactly what we’re all lusting.

When you think of zellige, it’s usually those juicy, high-gloss tiles that spring to mind, but not all zellige is glazed. Some artisan makers are serving up unglazed versions for those who lean towards a more natural, matt vibe. Glossy or raw, there’s no wrong move here — honestly, we’ve yet to meet a zellige tile we didn’t fall for. Whether drenched all over, framing a vanity, or just adding a moment of lustre behind the loo, zellige offers just the right amount of visual interest. No wallflower, nor too show-boaty — here’s 10 good reasons zellige really is the perfect tile.

1. Explore Creative Layouts

Boost texture and tone with a zoomy basketweave zellige layout. (Image credit: Francis Amiand. Design: Humbert & Poyet.)

Even the most beautiful zellige tiles come alive with more creative tile layouts and tile shapes. This bathroom flexes hard with a basketweave tile installation that really works with zellige tile’s unique patina. Rich in texture and tone, the glossy sea blues dance with the light, adding movement and mood to an otherwise minimal space.

“The geometric composition of these exquisite tiles and their reflective quality adds depth and brightness to this space, while the varying shades of sea blue echo the natural tones of the apartment’s surroundings,” agrees designer Emil Humbert of Humbert & Poyet. It’s important to balance out a busy layout. “Against the Calacatta marble bath and other minimal features, the tiles become the focal point while maintaining the bathroom as a calm sanctuary,” explains Emil.

If you’re going bold on pattern, it also helps to stick to tiles with a tight colour palette like this one to keep your scheme safely away from chaos.

Porcelain Superstore Fez Ivy Wall Tile £41.04 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Green

2. Earn Your Stripes

Stripe it up for max impact, and to create the illusion of extra width. (Image credit: Jonathan Bond. Design: Otta Design.)

Zellige tiles are trending hard, but in their plain square form, they can still feel a little safe. The style set’s taking things up a notch with bold striped tiles that pack a serious punch. In this guest shower room, Otta Design went full-on stripe mode, laying handmade tiles widthways across the floor and then flipping the direction vertically up the shower wall.

“The house is old, Grade II listed, so we chose zellige tiles to add character with their hand-crafted luminous quality,” explains design director Alex Keith. That natural sheen and slight unevenness have added benefits. “They create good slip resistance on the floor of the tiled over shower tray,” Alex explains.

But it’s the directional shift that bumps up the energy in this small space. “We created a stripe pattern on the floor going horizontally left to right to make the room feel wider. Running it up the walls in the shower area created a sense of playfulness,” she adds.

If you want maximum impact, stick to high-contrast colors to make the stripes stand out. For something softer, try a tone-on-tone palette for a subtler, more sophisticated take.

Alex Keith Social Links Navigation Interior designer Alex Keith and Ali Johnson co-founded Otta Design in 2014 after training at KLC School of Design. As Design Directors, they’ve built a reputation for vibrant, layered interiors full of colour, pattern and personality, working primarily on large family homes in London and the Home Counties. Their projects balance playful detail with considered, practical design.

3. Tile Drench Your Bathroom

Black zellige tiles wrap this shower space like a cosy hug from your fave Goth. (Image credit: Molly Culver. Design: Bambi A’Lynn Interiors.)

If you’re zellige is your heart tile, why stop at the ceiling? This moody little shower room goes all in, tile drenching the floor, walls, and domed ceiling in glossy black tiles for a luxe, cave-like atmosphere. “The curved ceiling gave us the perfect excuse to take the tiles all the way up and over,” says designer Bambi A’Lynn Bratton. “It keeps the line flowing, makes the whole space feel sculptural, and it’s super practical too. In a closed shower like this, tiling the ceiling helps handle moisture and just makes sense.”

The aim is total immersion; a bold, cocooning, and spa-like space, with a slick, light-catching finish that changes from day to night. If you’re planning a similar blanket approach, stick to a tight palette and color-match the grout for a bold, impactful look.

Bambi A’Lynn Bratton Social Links Navigation Interior designer Bambi A’Lynn Bratton is a Texas-based interior designer who founded her studio in 2014 and has a degree in Interior Design from Baylor University. Her work blends classic and contemporary influences to create elegant, liveable spaces. She’s known for bold details, thoughtful layering, and a refined, fashion-inspired touch.

Porcelain Superstore Zellige Black Wall Tile £27 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Black

4. Fake It Till You Make It

Zellige style, minus the stress. These look handmade, but your cleaner won’t hate you. (Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

If you love the look of zellige but are not up for the difficult installation or expense that often comes with it, go on a deep search for good fakes and find out what's replacing zellige tiles. “Porcelain and ceramic zellige-look tiles offer the beautiful tonal variation and handcrafted aesthetic of traditional Moroccan zellige, but with the added benefits of durability, low maintenance, and ease of installation,” explains Louisa Morgan, creative director at Mandarin Stone.

This means you get all the artisanal feels without needing a specialist tiler or any resealing. “Unlike authentic zellige, many of which require sealing and specialist fitting due to their handmade nature, our alternatives provide a practical, cost-effective solution that’s perfect for kitchens and bathrooms,” Louisa adds.

Whether you’re into soft, unglazed neutrals or glossy jewel tones, try to find tiles with natural-looking shade variation, a little wonkiness, and purposeful imperfections. It’s worth getting sample tiles to really appreciate how much effort has gone into realism — some are much more convincing than others. This isn’t about compromising. It’s about nailing the vibe and the value.

Terra Bella Interiors Oak Zellige Tiles £115 at terrabellainteriors.co.uk Color: Oak

5. Check Out Matte

Matte zellige tiles: for when you want texture without the sheen. (Image credit: Dean Hearne. Design: Dalrymple Studio.)

Glossy zellige gets all the hype but it’s well worth putting matt finishes on your style radar, especially for bathroom flooring where gloss finishes would be ice-rink slippy. These chalky-soft matte zellige mosaic floor tiles by Tiles of Ezra bring all the artisanal charm but with a slip-resistant, almost velvety feel underfoot. With its tone-on-tone hues, a mix of tactile textures, and a matte finish floor that gives the space a mellow, sunbaked feel, this bathroom by Dalrymple Studio crushes it.

“This particular bathroom was inspired by California with soft tones and bold textures to bring the small space to life,” explains interior designer, Amy Dalrymple. “A bathroom should feel like an escape, and we love using matt zellige tiles as they’re calming and warm.”

Unlike glossy zellige tiles, matte versions usually require sealing before installation and at regular intervals to maintain their appearance and moisture resistance. Tiles of Ezra recommend applying a minimum of two coats of sealant before installation and one coat after grouting, once the surface is thoroughly clean and prepared.

My Stone Floor Oliva Crema Square Terracotta Effect Tiles £43.20 at mystonefloor.com Color: Cream

6. Go Bespoke

Custom commissions are a great way to get personal with your tile style. (Image credit: David Mitchell. Design: Nina Farmer Interiors.)

If you’ve got a specific vision for your bathroom surfaces or the type of bathroom tiles, don’t settle for off-the-shelf. One of the best-kept zellige secrets is that you can commission handmade tiles to match your exact color palette, finish, and even size. And, because they’re crafted by hand, often in small batches, customising is easier than you might think.

Designer Nina Farmer did just that in this dreamy en-suite, creating bespoke floor tiles to realise her vision for the space. “The bespoke zellige floor tiles, custom-sized to echo the dimensions of the vintage rug I discovered, bring a sense of history and warmth underfoot,” she says. “Their softly varied hues were chosen to complement the pale celadon clawfoot tub, which sits like a sculptural gem in the room.”

To get it right, work closely with your supplier to nail the glaze, shade, and shape, and do your research. Some companies offer customisation, providing a wide range of specifications in a pick-and-mix approach. Others are set up so you can specify your tiles from scratch, matching RAL colors or your favorite paint shades.

Nina Farmer Social Links Navigation Interior designer Nina Farmer's design philosophy is rooted in a classical sensibility. Her sophisticated eye and use of color leads to interiors that are elegant, comfortable and timeless. The Boston-based designer is a graduate of Tulane University and the New York School of Interior Design.

Porcelain Superstore Fez Camel Wall Tile £41.04 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Camel

7. Opt for a Checkerboard Style

Glossy red and white zellige tiles ensure the bathing area gets full attention in this luxe suite. (Image credit: Owen Gale. Design: Barlow & Barlow.)

You can’t go wrong with chequerboard flooring, but zellige makes it feel totally fresh. In this open-plan suite by Barlow & Barlow for Kin House, the classic pattern gets a fresh twist in glossy, hand-cut tiles that bounce the light and add bags of texture.

“We love to use bold patterns, and the graphic quality of a chequerboard zellige tile serves to beef up softer, more feminine schemes,” says co-founder Lucy Sear-Barlow. “Keep one of the colors neutral to ground the pattern, then throw in a stronger color to give it some oomph and clearly zone the bathing area,” she adds.

The combo of shine, shade variation, and punchy layout hits that sweet spot between playful and polished. It’s a strong look, so keep the rest of the scheme chill with clean lines and minimal clutter, and let your tiling do all the talking.

Victorian Plumbing Bramley Rustic Green Gloss Wall Tiles £44.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk Color: Green

8. Embrace Imperfections

Got wonky walls? You need wonky tiles! (Image credit: Michael Vahrenwald/ESTO. Design: GRT Architects.)

If your bathroom layout is a little outdated, uneven, and wobbly around the edges, don’t fight it, lean into it. Zellige tiles are all about celebrating imperfections: hand-cut edges, wavy surfaces, which makes them the perfect choice for older homes.

In this historic NYC townhouse, GRT Architects tuned into the look when choosing tiles. “We used zellige because its irregular, handmade profile felt like a good fit with the existing patterned parquet floors,” recalls founding partner Rustam Mehta. “The mosaic format also lent itself to pattern making, which again echoed the detailed field and borders found in the home’s original historic wood floors.”

The trick is to let the quirk do the work and not over-style it. “We defined the ‘wet’ and ‘dry’ areas using a simple border and stopped the tile short of the ceiling to subtly imply a frieze,” Rustam adds.

9. Add Juicy Color

Zellige tiles giving citrus energy that will wake you up with a smile every morning. (Image credit: Jonathan Bond. Design: Samantha Todhunter Design.)

Go for bright, juicy bathroom color ideas to really make your space pop. Zellige tiles give the best glossy energy, and a little drama can go a long way. “Bright colors and interesting shapes can lift a bathroom away from the utilitarian, making it feel like so much more than just a place to wash,” says Samantha Todhunter, founder of Samantha Todhunter Design. “The key ingredient here is the glazed zellige tiles in a delicious tangerine colour.”

That signature glaze catches the light in all the right ways, making the color feel extra rich and juicy. “Coupled with an over-scaled terrazzo and pretty fluted vanity, the overall impact is fresh and original and a bit of a playful clash,” adds Samantha.

Samantha Todhunter Social Links Navigation Interior designer Samantha Todhunter began her career as a journalist and art director, contributing to leading international design titles including Harper’s Bazaar and Elle Décor. Her sharp editorial eye, deep design knowledge, and instinct for blending relaxed style with refined elegance naturally led her into interior design. In 2012, she established her own London-based practice, where she continues to create spaces that are effortlessly stylish and thoughtfully composed.

Porcelain Superstore Fez Earth Wall Tile £76 at porcelainsuperstore.co.uk Color: Red

10. Tile Up Your Vanity

Wrap zellige onto countertops for a vanity with serious style points. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozburnar. Design: Erdem Hamza.)

Zellige isn’t just for walls and floors; it’s also perfect for tiling your basin countertop or creating a custom bathroom vanity idea. And this deep, chunky version in dusty pink and off-white Bejmat tiles proves it. Designed by Istanbul-based architect Erdem Hamza, the bespoke vanity in this compact attic bathroom packs serious personality.

“Combining modern functionality with timeless aesthetics, the material, colour, and texture choices were all made to reinforce a sense of comfort,” recalls Erdem. The handcrafted zellige brings artisanal appeal, while the tonal colorway keeps things feeling warm and grounded. “The Moroccan Bejmat tiles are handcrafted from natural clay, each featuring a unique, irregular surface that adds character and charm,” he adds.

For the uninitiated, Bejmat tiles are a rectangular form of zellige, often laid vertically or in graphic stripes, which makes them perfect for wrapping a vanity or bath panel.

Claybrook Studio Fellini Pianta Gloss £69.60 at claybrookstudio.co.uk Color: Sage Green

FAQs

Are Zellige Tiles Good for Bathrooms?

Yes, zellige tile is an excellent option for bathrooms, both aesthetically and practically. These traditional Moroccan tiles are known for their beautifully imperfect, artisanal look that will lend texture and color to any space. Zellige tiles with a glossy glaze not only add a touch of luxury but also make them easy to clean and care for, and family-friendly.

“Zellige tiles are a fantastic choice for bathrooms. Beyond their unique charm that adds character to any space, their glazed surface is easy to clean and doesn’t require special treatment or ongoing maintenance,” agrees Louisa Alice, creative director at Mosaic Factory. “The irregularities of the handmade finish also provide a subtle, natural grip, which is ideal for wet areas like shower floors.”

Zellige tiles are also available unglazed, with a more cement-like finish that’s velvety smooth and tactile, which requires sealing and a little more TLC, but are equally beautiful. So, if you're after a bathroom that feels elegant, handcrafted, and steeped in history, zellige ticks all the right boxes.

What Are the Disadvantages of Zellige Tiles?

While zellige tiles are beloved for their rustic charm, they do come with a few drawbacks. Their handcrafted nature means each tile can vary in tone, size, and texture, which creates a richly layered look but may not appeal to those seeking a flawless, uniform surface. “It’s always worth noting that its handmade nature means variation in tone and surface. While this is part of the beauty and essence of this kind of tile, it may not suit those looking for a completely uniform finish,” agrees Louisa from Mosaic Factory.

“Additionally, zellige doesn’t conduct heat effectively, so it’s not the best match for underfloor heating,” she adds. To summarize, while zellige offers character and individuality, it may not be the right fit for perfectionists or for spaces where consistent heat distribution is key.



Zellige’s rugged beauty is a timely reminder that good design isn’t about the pursuit of perfection – it’s about personality, warmth, and embracing quality craftsmanship. In a world of overly polished interiors, these tiles celebrate the joy of slow living and show that relaxing into decor that looks like it’s lived a little is the real key to creating a bathroom with soul.