20 Bathroom Color Ideas That Will Flatter Your Space (and, Most Importantly, Your Face)

While many opt for white, there's no better way to personalize your bathroom than with a splash of color. Bright tones can boost both the mood and aesthetics of the space, taking it from safe to spectacular. But deciding on bathroom color ideas can be daunting.

Believe it or not, this space is actually ideal for experimenting with a lively palette, whether that's through attention-grabbing tiles, vibrant wallpapers, or colored cabinets or plumbing. It's a sure-shot way to give your bathroom the design due it deserves.

"A bathroom does not have to be all white to be timeless," adds Mindy O'Connor, principal and founder of Melinda Kelson O'Connor Architecture and Interiors. In fact, several colorful tones are currently topping the charts when it comes to modern bathroom ideas — think black, blue, green, red, pink, taupe, or gray. To help you feel confident to commit, we've rounded up 20 of the best bathroom color ideas plucked straight from designer's portfolios, below.

1. Dark green

(Image credit: Dan Hocking. Design: Fiona Lynch Office)

Green bathrooms — whether the result of tiles or paint — are a great idea if you want to give your small space an extra punch. For that, a darker shade of green works particularly well.

"Concrete, solid oak, and stone were the primary materials we used in the home, so we selected furnishings (from rugs to armchairs) in bold primary colors to inject high voltage moments amongst the sobering shades," says interior designer Fiona Lynch of the space above. "The powder room’s immersive green joinery walls and the freestanding basin's crisp white outline create a super fresh, invigorating sentiment."

2. Burgundy

(Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: SmacStudio)

When coming up with bathroom color ideas, designers recommend choosing shades that are easy to live with — you don't want to fall out of love with it fast. Earthy color palettes are great for this, even if you go for bold tones like rusts, deep blue, teal, or the current burgundy color trend, like in this bathroom.

"I like the surprise element of it and thought it would be a bit fun and playful to choose this tone," shares Shona McElroy, founder of Smac Studio. "Our office has recurring burgundy themes in the bathroom, the art, and our rugs. All those red tones contrast with the green in the main areas' walls and ceilings. This particular paint color is Pheasant by Bauwerk."

3. Liliac

(Image credit: Heather Talbert. Design: Wendy Labrum Interiors)

Choose a pleasant, welcoming, and relaxing color for the bathroom — think lilac. This color is elegant and subtle, and in fact looks especially great when mixed with metallics — be that brass faucets, gold light fixtures, or chrome handles.

"This color scheme began with the lilac marble tile we sourced for the floor and shower," explains Wendy Labrum, founder of Wendy Labrum Interiors. "We wanted the walls to feel appropriately rich yet organic to flow with the house so we created a custom plaster color mix that would flow with the marble. This deep moody plum has enough gray and brown in it to keep it earthy so that it doesn't read glam."

4. Soft Yellow

You may have often wondered about yellow — a friend or foe? Sure, a sunny yellow can conjure up happy, warm feelings, but it can also feel a bit too bright, OTT, or childish. No matter what the implication, yellow grabs attention and catches the eye, and if you are ready to commit to this bright shade in your bathroom then there are several ways to use it well.

Consider a half-and-half scheme so you limit the visual intensity of yellow, and complement it with a white scheme that neutralizes it. You can also introduce yellow as a motif in bathroom wallpapers so that the busy patterns mask the boldness of the tone. Yellow looks great in texture paint too — this way you can use the color you love in a more subdued way.

5. Ochre

(Image credit: Pierrick Verny. Design: Magic Circus Editions)

Wondering how to remodel a bathroom to give it a restful, sunset vibe? Consider ochre. I love Color Atelier’s Tagine — it’s like a nice ochre color, a cross between orange, deep yellow, and red. This tone is quite versatile — it can be pale or dark, golden or even taupe.

Ochre looks great with other bold tones, too, like dark blue, burgundy, or purple. An ochre room is a cozy room, even if it's architecturally large and open. Used in accessories it also adds brightness, richness and energy, just like other yellows do, but in a more subdued, easy-on-the-eyes kind of way.

6. Orange

(Image credit: Julien Pepy Photography, Marie Ingrid, founder of MIID.)

Orange is fun and lively, and an orange bathroom is totally unexpected (in a good way). But the beauty is that there are so many shades of orange to play with, like peach, rust, coral, and terracotta — there's an orange for everyone! If this tone feels a bit too much for the walls, consider painting just the bathroom storage or cabinets in the fresh tone. You can add gold handles and knobs to give it that extra shine.

"There are several ways to add color to a bathroom, and painting the walls is the simplest, or you could paint over existing tiles or cover them with colored waxed concrete," adds Marie Ingrid, founder of MIID.

7. Gold

(Image credit: Vanessa DeLeon)

Is gold leaf out of style? This question can really divide a room but many designers still feel it has potential. It just needs to be used in more modern ways. Take this bathroom by Vanessa DeLeon for instance, where gold leafing is used on the ceiling to wonderfully juxtapose the wall color.

"When using gold leaf, the most important aspects are application and a well thought out plan," says Donna DuFresne, founder of Donna DuFresne Interior Design. "If done well, gold leaf can bring a sophisticated touch to a space, but if done poorly, it can easily become a bit gaudy."

8. Bright red

(Image credit: BRADSHAW DESIGNS)

Sure, a bright red bathroom may not be on everyone's perfect bathroom color design idea but in powder rooms, where you want to create maximum impact in a small space, a striking tone can work wonders.

Plus, there are several red pairings you could try to give your bathroom a truly unique look. It juxtaposes very well with white or cream, but consider pairing it with other neutrals like maple and stainless, as well as colors that may not have occurred to you in the past, including those in the red color family, like pink and purple.

It also looks great with gray and brown if you want to mellow down the setting. Do ensure you add warm, yellow lighting in the room otherwise the red will look too stark, though.

9. Earthy gray

(Image credit: Fabian Martinez. Design: direccion)

Bathroom color ideas don't always mean poppy hues and playful bold shades. We encourage you to create a sumptuous and relaxing space by embracing the darker and cooler side for a luxury bathroom look. In particular, earth-tones are trending around the home, and used on the walls in the bathroom can create a cocooning feel and the perfect environment for a long soak.

"I wanted a dark color that transported you to a mood of introspection and serenity," says Mariana Morales de Murga, who designed this guest bathroom in Casa Tres Árboles, with direccion. "This color reminds us of the deep rich earth. It makes you feel contained, cocooned, meditative."

10. Royal blue

(Image credit: Le Whit)

Jewel tones can look fabulous in the bathroom. Think deep and inky blues, rusty burgundies, and deep purples that will transport you to a spa-like retreat. This primary blue bathroom incapsulates just that, completed by New York City-based interior design firm Le Whit.

The double marble sink is the star of the show, with beautiful veining that epitomizes luxury. The archway beyond is a tub nook, surrounded by a striking de Gournay wall mural; a striking space, for sure.

11. Sage green

(Image credit: James Merrell)

If you are not quite ready to totally part with a neutral bathroom color scheme, pale green bathrooms are the perfect way to dip your toe into slightly bolder hues. Sage green room ideas are a huge trend right now, and show no sign of falling out of favor. Plus, it's a lovely shade as it has such a calming and serene quality — it's one of the most relaxing colors for bathrooms.

"There’s been a move away from completely white bathrooms. Mostly because they can feel cool and isolated, hardly ideal when you’re in your birthday suit," explains Aaron Markwell, COAT Paints lead colour consultant. "Soft green colors in a bathroom can help bring a little more nature into your daily ablutions, which is probably why they’ve become some of the most popular modern bathroom colors."

Lead colour specialist Sam Bramley, from Lick , agrees, adding "We are seeing beautiful color contradictions when it comes to color in bathrooms. With two main threads, one gravitating towards nature and the other into playful hues full of personality.

"Nature has always inspired and in turn knows the best colors to help us relax. Mixing those earthy tones of beige with green and wood accents, send all the right signals for a restful, calm color palette," he adds.

12. Mustard yellow

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Who knew yellow and white could be such an elegant color combination? This bathroom tile idea is certainly brave and yet it works. The mix of the tiny mosaic tiles, the beautiful antique mirror painted in a deep charcoal, and the traditional fixtures and fittings all come together to create a room that feels surprisingly sophisticated.

Lessons learned here — bold hues can be honed in with the right furnishings. If you do want to experiment with sunny shades, consider contrasting the bright colors with classic pieces, and create this wonderful blend of old and bold.

13. Black

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Often it's lighter bathroom paint colors that are recommended in smaller spaces, but black is a timeless bathroom color, and this space designed by Marie Flanigan proves just that. And bold patterns can be a game-changer in a bathroom too — it can be tricky to know how to bring personality and character into a space that has to be so practical, but bathroom wallpaper is a simple way to do just that.

"Creating unexpected moments throughout the home is what makes design so much fun," says Marie. "I love taking a small powder bath, or in this case a pool bath, and doing something interesting in the space. This Pierre Frey Mauritius wall covering was perfect because it added palm trees, appropriate for this specific bathroom, but kept the palette in line with the rest of the home."

"When choosing colors for the bathroom, consider whether it is an ensuite bathroom or a standalone space," she says. "For ensuite spaces, keep the decor and design in line with the adjoining room, but in standalone space, you have more opportunity to explore new colors, textures, and finishes."

14. Pink

(Image credit: CP Hart)

Love all the textures going on in this pink bathroom? The terrazzo flooring, the metallic feature wall, the softness of the sheer curtains, it all feels so un-bathroom-like. And, those lovely warm hues help this feel like such an inviting space too. Thanks to the clean white walls, white sanitaryware, and the occasional black accents, the room still feels fresh and contemporary.

Sam Bramley recommends, "For those wanting a bolder approach, mix warm and cool colors together, pattern on pattern with tiles and wallpapers. Your bathroom is a fabulous place to put color and now more than ever, we are giving it the attention it deserves. So venture into soft pink terracotta, peachy pinks with a dab of cool, with a blue, lifted by a vibrant accent to turn heads. Let your colors be a conversation piece."

15. White

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan Interiors)

Look, you just can't go wrong with modern white bathroom. It's a classic look that works with any style from uber-contemporary to country rustic. However, this simple scheme does risk feeling slightly clinical, so we'd always recommend softening it with some tonal grays, natural textures, and soft curves.

In this bathroom, the monochrome palette keeps the room feeling contemporary, but note all the shapes going on it here — the curves of the bath and its claw feet, the vintage furnishings, and even the penny tiles avoid adding any clean lines. It makes the space feel less stark and far more inviting.

"When you have an older home, embrace the design and architectural elements that make it unique. I love how this bathroom feels authentic to the house though the elements are new!" explains Marie.

"The shiplap, wood ceilings, clawfoot tub, and moldings work together to create a clean and storied aesthetic," she adds. "Further, the black and white hexagon flooring paid homage to the period when the home was built, around the 1900s. When updating a home, research design and architectural trends from when the home was built and incorporate some of these elements as points of interest."

16. Seafoam/Light Blue

(Image credit: Future)

Okay we know, think colored bathroom suites, think some hideous avocado bathroom with soggy carpet. But colored sanitaryware is creeping back into the world of bathroom trends, and we are more onboard than we would expect.

And colored bathroom suites can work with any style, too. Bathroom designers are constantly coming up with bold, contemporary takes on this retro look. Likewise, you'll find more traditional shapes, as can be found in the bathroom, are getting a colorful makeover too, so plenty of options whatever your taste.

"People seem to be experimenting more with pattern and color again in the bathroom which is great to see as the results can be really stunning," says Phil Etherden, managing director of The Albion Bath Company.

"Colored sanitaryware has made a firm comeback and is great for injecting personality into what can often be a clinical space," adds Phil. "We are definitely seeing an increase in interest for colored baths and bathroom furniture from our customers, and often in luxuriously bold shades such as navy, emerald green, and deep crimson."

17. Brown

(Image credit: The Bradley Hare)

Brown? In a bathroom? On paper, it sounds unconventional but just look at it in situ. The result of using high-gloss rich brown tiles in this walk-in shower is an elegant, slightly vintage space that's bang on trend. Rich reds, plummy purples, and deep ochres would have a similar cocooning effect.

"Brown is rich and deep and sumptuous, and perfect for a luxurious bathroom," explains Martin Waller, founder of global design brand Andrew Martin. "Fantastic with classic black and white tiles on the floor, and pairs well with either chrome, brass or crittal. It’s also the perfect backdrop for natural textures, raffia, wood, and tropical house plants." Very Oscar Wilde-esque.

18. Coral

(Image credit: Emma Stevenson)

"Pink complements skin tones really beautifully and works well with natural, restful drab tones like beige and brown," says Aaron. "Light pinks look amazing when paired with white tiles, brown hand wash bottles, and Carrera marble."

And, pink comes in so many forms too, from bright fuchsia to corals, so it a really versatile color to work with. For more grown-up and sophisticated bathroom color ideas, we'd recommend going with a deep coral as can be seen in this small bathroom. You get all the warmth and the playful edge of decorating with pink, but it feels more elegant and classic than more saccharine shades.

19. Navy blue

(Image credit: Davide Lovati)

When it comes to bathroom color ideas, navy blue and gold are a combination made in heaven. Contemporary yet classic, it's a scheme that works with so many styles and all sizes of space. We think these darker shades work best if you commit to it, don't just paint one wall or tile a backsplash, go all over every surface with the same moody hue. Then bring in those gold accents in the form of hardware, bathroom sink, or bathroom lighting.

When sticking to just one shade, the key to ensuring the bathroom still feels interesting is texture. So ensure to combine different tiles with different shapes and finishes and opt for a soft matte paint or a high-gloss finish so you really notice differences throughout the space, rather than it be just one solid, block color.

20. Teal

(Image credit: James Merrell)

There are several great dark bathroom color ideas. One good tone to experiment with is teal.

We like how in this small bathroom, the dark teal is combined with a large print wallpaper so the room doesn't feel too broken up into two clear colors. The wallpaper picks out those deeper blue tones, and takes them into the upper half of the walls, connecting the two for a lovely cohesive look.

FAQs

What are the best bathroom color ideas?

The best bathroom color ideas are, of course, a matter of personal tastes. There are no hard and fast rules. As color expert Annie Sloan advises, "I’d say you can be pretty bold and experimental in a bathroom! I’d look to your wardrobe for colors that flatter you, and base my color choices around that. We spend a lot of time in bathrooms looking at our reflections so choose a color which suits you."

However, if you really are a bit stuck, let the dimensions of your room guide you on color. In general, in a small bathroom, you'll want to keep colors light to make the space feel bigger. And if your bathroom doesn't get more light, lean into that and go with a darker color palette. Just be sure to order plenty of samples of swatches so you can see what all your color options look like in situ before you make an decision.

What colors are on trend for bathrooms?

For bathroom color design ideas, go for a tone that makes the bathroom feel less like, well, a bathroom. Rather than the white and monochrome color trends we are so used to seeing, there's been a shift towards warmer, softer, more welcoming hues. They come from both sides of the color spectrum too. Soft sage greens, deep rich navy blues, terracotta, pinks, reds, are essentially all the colors that instantly give a room that cozy, cocooning feel.

Rachel Martin of C.P. Hart says that we’re currently seeing a kaleidoscope of colors in bathroom trends. "This year we’re noticing powerful water-inspired blues and greens revitalizing bathroom schemes, as well as earthy neutrals, muted pastels, and pop colors such as pink and yellow. In fact, there’s never been a better time to escape the restraints of minimalism and have a little bit of fun with bathroom design."

Termed the ‘new neutral’ a few years ago, blush pink is also a modern choice for bathrooms, as Russell Whitehead and Jordan Cluroe of 2LG Studio explains: "Pink bathrooms are still stunning and will not go out of fashion because it’s a wonderful base color — it’s calming, warm and soothing. Pair it with bold blues or reds for an energizing space that makes your morning exciting or keep it calm with soft greys and white for a relaxing bath at the end of the day."

Despite the sway towards color, the heyday of gray is far from over. "People want to bring more color into bathrooms but they are still using a neutral as a base on say the floor or half of the wall to ensure the room isn’t taken over by color," says Amanda Telford of CTD Tiles. "Gray is one of the most versatile choices – you can pair it with other neutral tones or you can use it as a neutral base to play with color."