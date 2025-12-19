As a design writer who focuses on kitchens and bathrooms, I'm basically permanently on the hunt for new trends, and I've noticed a shift when it comes to tiles. While we used to value the newest, most striking finishes, we seem to be increasingly interested in finding more personalized, sentimental designs, and no tile trend encapsulates this better than pattern splicing.

This approach, where patterned, motif tiles are used in conjunction with simple, plain tiles, feeds into the modern desire for more imperfect, human-led design elements within the home. Damla Turgut, from Otto Tiles, explains, "There’s been a shift away from uniform, highly controlled interiors towards spaces that feel more layered, organic, eclectic and personal. Pattern splicing reflects this, offering a way to introduce character and individuality without relying on color or heavy pattern."

Pattern splicing allows you to bring more character and personality into your home, without it feeling jumbled or overwhelming, and we reckon you'll be seeing much more of it in 2026.

What Is Pattern Splicing?

"It is about allowing pattern to appear in flashes, almost like punctuation within a space, which gives interiors a sense of personality and narrative without visual overload," says Grazzie Wilson. (Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Starting with the obvious — what exactly is pattern splicing? Simply put, pattern splicing is the decorative technique of pairing patterned, motif tiles with simpler, colored tiles, creating a checkerboard print of types.

However, although Delft-style, motif-decorated tiles are the most commonly used in pattern splicing, this style can be applied to a whole array of tile types. As Damla says, "This could be something visually obvious like a geometric design or floral motif, interspersed by plain tiles, or playing with layering — a herringbone, basketweave, or stepladder formation of plains interspersed by a contrasting material in the same format from, let's say, a marble or terrazzo."

It's a wonderful way to subtly inject an extra boost of character into your home. "Pattern splicing is a more expressive way of working with decorative tiles, where patterned motifs are deliberately mixed in among plain field tiles to create a layered, collected effect rather than a uniform surface," explains Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

Patterned tiles, while charming, can often feel slightly intimidating to work with. A full wall of pattern can look overwhelming, and not to mention, expensive to pull off. Pattern splicing allows you to put your special tiles front and centre, without giving your guests a headache.

"Instead of committing to a full wall of pattern, decorative tiles are used as accents, scattered rhythmically or grouped around key moments, so the overall scheme feels curated over time rather than overly coordinated," says Grazzie.

There's a natural nonchalance to this style; it looks homely and welcoming, like something you'd find in a charming countryside cottage.

Why Is It Trending?

We're beginning to choose our tiles not just based on their visual appeal, but their sentimental value, too. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

As refreshing as this trend may be, it hasn't come from nowhere. Personalized Delft tiles and other more individualized design elements have become increasingly popular recently — as the latest kitchen trends and beyond prove — reflecting a general desire for more lived-in personality and character.

"The rise of pattern splicing reflects a wider shift in interiors away from perfection and symmetry towards homes that feel more personal and lived-in," explains Grazzie.

"After years of pared-back neutrals and uninterrupted surfaces, there is a growing appetite for warmth, nostalgia, and individuality. Pattern splicing answers that desire because it allows homeowners to introduce decorative detail in a way that feels instinctive rather than dominant," says Grazzie.

It also aligns with the resurged interest in the arts and crafts design movement, with a greater focus being placed on British heritage designs.

Where to Use Pattern Splicing

Pattern splicing looks particularly charming as a kitchen backsplash. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

"[Pattern Splicing] works particularly well in spaces that benefit from character and visual rhythm," recommends Grazzie. Spaces where you'd already use tiles naturally are the obvious places to begin, like kitchens and bathrooms, but there's no reason you can't get a bit more creative with it, too.

A tiled fireplace would be a particularly striking place to try pattern splicing; it makes for a beautiful standout feature, and the soft romanticism of a fireplace only works to enhance the bucolic charm of a painted tile.

But, for a more classic look, Grazzie says, "Kitchens are a natural fit, especially kitchen splashbacks, range cooker surrounds and pantry walls, where patterned tiles can be woven through plains to create focal moments."

Pairing patterned tile with a traditional range cooker, like an AGA, is one of my favorite ways to style the trend, especially in a rustic, farmhouse kitchen.

In small bathrooms, or powder rooms, they can bring a touch of personality without becoming visually overwhelming, which is particularly key in rooms with limited space.

In terms of style, Grazzie says, "Pattern splicing looks strongest within interior schemes that favor character over rigidity. It suits homes that lean towards eclectic, country-influenced, or softly traditional styles, but it also works in contemporary spaces where the architecture is clean and simple, allowing the tiles to provide warmth and contrast.

"Because the approach is restrained rather than decorative for decoration’s sake, it integrates seamlessly into modern interiors that value individuality and craftsmanship," Grazzie continues. "The most successful pattern-spliced spaces feel intuitive and relaxed, as though the tiles have been gathered gradually, which is precisely what gives this trend its lasting appeal."

The Best Tiles to Use for Pattern Splicing

Geometric tiles, paired with mottled, zellige tiles, make for a striking, modern take on the trend. (Image credit: Otto Tiles)

"In terms of tile choice, the key is balance," says Grazzie. While the patterned, or decorated tile may feel like the more important decision, making sure you're choosing a solid type of tile as the base to intersperse them within is what can really make or break the design.

In this case, simple is often best. "A consistent base tile anchors the scheme, often a softly glazed ceramic, zellige-style square or simple gloss tile in chalky whites, creams, clays or muted color tones," suggests Grazzie.

Think of them as your canvas, allowing the decorated tiles to really pop. "Decorative tiles then sit within this framework, ideally sharing a complementary palette so the overall look feels cohesive."

To maintain this sense of cohesion, Damla suggests using "tiles with a shared material language." For this, she recommends, "Handmade cement tiles, zellige, artisanal ceramic, and terracotta lend themselves naturally to pattern splicing, as their surface variation softens the contrast between patterns."

Your base tiles don't have to be completely plain, though; simple Delft tiles can look beautiful paired with other more complex designs.

You do, however, want to ensure that your decorated tiles receive the attention they deserve. Depending on your home's style, Grazzie recommends, "Hand-painted motifs, heritage-inspired florals, or single emblem designs." A single, striking motif can look almost like a miniature artwork, framed by the plain tiles.

Beyond color, it's also important to consider how the texture of your two tiles will interact with one another. Combining smooth, shiny tiles, like zellige, with matte, chalky finishes can add an additional level of depth to your design.

