There was once a time when material-look ceramic tiles meant nothing more than naff, fake marble finishes, with a distastefully obvious look. Far from the chic vibe we're after, it's safe to say.

But, over the years, as porcelain technology has advanced, we've begun to see a boom in hyper-realistic, uniquely beautiful ceramic tiles. No longer were these types of bathroom tiles dominated by the fuzzy-line, repeated pattern, tell-tale signs. Instead, they offer genuinely convincing recreations of these expensive and sensitive materials, offering us a more affordable and low-maintenance way to bring these beautiful materials into our homes. And even more excitingly, we're no longer limited to the same white marble finishes.

These ceramic tiles take inspiration from some of the most on-trend materials around, allowing you to get the look you've been obsessed with in a more approachable and manageable way. These are the ones I've been the most excited about at the moment.

Cork

Cork-look tiles can bring a beautiful, textural finish to your bathroom. (Image credit: Florim)

Perhaps one of the most intriguing options out there, cork-look ceramic tiles offer you the opportunity to bring a touch of that distinctive textural finish into your home, without any of the maintenance issues real cork surfaces can carry with them.

"Unlike traditional ceramic tiles, cork-inspired surfaces introduce an unexpected tactile and visual component," explains the team from Florim. "The design is textured yet always carefully balanced in terms of proportions and tone. The result is a warmer, more sophisticated aesthetic, able to convey a strong emotional and sensory quality."

Bringing the durability of ceramic and the visual softness of cork together offers the best of both worlds, somewhat, allowing you to enjoy the intricacy of this sustainable material without any potential for complications.

"The ceramic reinterpretation of cork makes it possible to preserve its visual charm and tactile appeal while eliminating its technical and maintenance limitations. The surface is resistant, waterproof, and long-lasting, while still retaining the natural sense of warmth that characterises the original material," they continue.

Travertine

Pair travertine with other simple, natural materials to emphasize that soft, neutral vibe. (Image credit: Porcelain Superstore)

Travertine is a material that has become increasingly popular over recent months. With the rise of earthy color palettes and natural materials at the forefront of interior design, it only makes sense that this stone has become a favorite among designers.

It can be characterized by its distinctive, sandy tones and wide, lined surface finish, like waves crashing onto the shore.

And, according to Abbas Youssefi, from Porcelain Superstore, this popularity will transfer over to the materials' ceramic counterparts. He says, "I think travertine-effect tiles, those which mimic natural limestone, will really have a moment in 2026."

Onyx

Onyx-look tiles are perfect for tile-drenching, especially in smaller bathrooms. (Image credit: Mandarin Stone)

For a truly unique, enchanting look, there's nothing quite like an onyx-look tile. The sheer, ethereal look of the material has an almost otherworldly quality, bringing a beautiful and unexpected elegance to any modern bathroom or kitchen.

Onyx stone is a type of microcrystalline quartz, which is most typically found in a deep, jet black tone, with ribbons of white running across, though you can find the material in a variety of colors and tones. In lighter colors, the material has a slight translucence to it, which is often emphasized in projects with clever backlighting.

However, onyx is a very soft stone, so it is particularly prone to scratches and signs of wear. On top of this, it can also be quite pricey. This is why onyx-effect tiles have become such a popular option. It offers an identical effect to the real material, at a considerably lower price tag, and with none of the maintenance stress.

Metal

Metal-look tiles are amazing in spa bathrooms, where you want to achieve that super-luxe finish. (Image credit: CP Hart)

Nothing creates that cool, industrial design look quite like a full high-shine metal run, but, as people who have lived with it know, this finish isn't exactly the easiest to maintain or care for.

Which is exactly why metallic-look tiles can be such a genius addition to your home. CP Hart's collection of metal-look tiles, called Reflet, has a super luxe, high-end look that you'd never be able to guess is made from ceramic.

"Our Reflet collection represents an innovation in porcelain technology, developed over a two-year research and development phase," explains Liz Barrell from CP Hart. "Its metal-effect surface boasts illuminating qualities that create the illusion of a brighter, more open space." This illuminating, opening effect makes it perfect for small bathrooms, where you want to create the look of more space.

They're also super durable, despite their delicate finish. As Liz explains, "Constructed from robust rectified porcelain just 9mm thick, these tiles are designed for wall applications only, adding a sleek, contemporary edge to interiors without the maintenance challenges associated with real metal."

Porcelain printing technology has advanced to the point that these copy-cat tiles are practically indistinguishable from the real thing. However, there is also still a space for classic tiling too, and for me, nothing can beat a good zellige tile bathroom idea.