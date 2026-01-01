If you’re in the midst of redoing your kitchen or planning to take on this major project in 2026, there are several things to keep in mind. Painting the walls, replacing flooring, installing new cabinets, and fitting new appliances all take time. And since the kitchen is often the most frequented room in the house, it needs to be renovated carefully, with plenty of forethought.

The goal is to create a space that will last for years to come, which is by no means an easy task. That’s why experts have broken down the process month by month, outlining how to approach the project, what to plan at each stage, and what to expect as you move through this journey.

These expert-approved tips will help you manage your sanity and ensure that you survive your kitchen remodel with as little stress as possible.

How Long Does It Take to Renovate a Kitchen?

Each kitchen remodel varies based on the size and need of the space. (Image credit: Kate Feather)

There is no single answer to this, as every renovation project differs based on the size of your space and the scope of work involved. That said, for a plush, functional, and well-fitted modern kitchen, experts agree the process can take three months or more.

“For a complete overhaul, including a new layout, cabinets, worktops, flooring, lighting, and the latest appliances, we would usually estimate at least two to three months, often longer depending on the complexity and size of the kitchen,” says Kasia Piorko, design director at Kate Feather Kitchens.

“From placing the order to having a usable kitchen is roughly three months, with manufacturing taking around 10 weeks, installation about two weeks, and an additional week to connect plumbing, electrics, and resolve any snags,” Kasia explains.

The timeline for remodeling a kitchen also depends heavily on the complexity of the space, the design team you’ve hired, and how quickly decisions are made.

Ultimately, Eva Bradley, founder of Eva Bradley Studio, notes that having a solid design plan in place before any demolition begins is crucial. “Ideally, you hire a designer to help guide the thousands of decisions required throughout the design and construction process. When construction starts with all major decisions made, and finishes, equipment, and plumbing fixtures already procured, the only variables that tend to impact the schedule are unforeseen site conditions.”

She also advises keeping in mind that if your project involves structural changes or requires permits, this can add additional time. “That process can take another two to five weeks, depending heavily on the municipality. The actual construction phase can take anywhere from 10 to 16 weeks or more,” adds Eva.

Generally, experts have broken down the entire process into five months for ease of understanding. This is how it looks.

Kasia Piorko Founder of Kate Feather Kitchens Kasia Piorko, founder of Kate Feather Kitchens, blends technical expertise with intuitive design, creating practical, multi-tasking kitchens that beautifully balance functionality and craftsmanship.

Eva Bradley Founder of Eva Bradley Studio Eva Bradley is known for crafting timeless, personal interiors that merge modern elegance with an edgy sophistication. Drawing on European roots, global travel, and art, she brings bold, nuanced, and contemporary sensibilities to every project.

Month 1: Hiring a Team and Planning

Consider hiring a professional if the remodel project feels too large. (Image credit: Alyne Media. Design: Comma Projects And Jayson Pate Design)

The first rule of thumb, and kitchen renovation 101 (particularly when it comes to what not to do in a kitchen remodel), is this: don’t go into it without a plan.

“Hire a great team — a designer and architect, if the project allows — who can help establish the overall flow of the kitchen as well as what the space will look and feel like conceptually,” says Eva. “As designers, we help homeowners determine where each element should be placed, ensure the working triangle functions efficiently, and understand how the kitchen is used day to day.

"We dive into every detail, from programming and assigning a home for everything — pots, pans, knives, and small appliances — to making the key decisions that define the functionality of the space. This includes selecting major equipment, such as a six- versus ten-burner range, determining refrigeration needs, or incorporating features like a hidden pantry or appliance garage. These foundational choices shape both the layout and the architectural requirements of the renovation.”

For those working with a tighter budget, Rebecca Jansma, founder of Rebecca Jansma Interior Design, offers a more hands-on approach. “I recommend getting out good old graph paper or using an online planning tool — there are several that help with standard cabinet sizes, heights, and walkways. This is a very worthwhile exercise, as it encourages you to put yourself in the space and think about how you’ll use each area. Try to keep countertops generous in depth — at least 600 mm — and 930 mm is a good working height for most people.”

She adds, “This planning stage is likely where you’ll spend the most time thinking about the kitchen, and it’s time well spent. If you get this part right, everything that follows — the kitchen colors, finishes, kitchen storage, hardware, and quotes (not always the fun part) — falls into place. It can take a while; you may even need to find an empty shed or driveway and tape out the kitchen footprint to make sure you’re happy with it.”

Rebecca Jansma Creative Director of Rebecca Jansma Interior Design (RJID) Rebecca Jansma leads every project with a meticulous eye for detail, blending history, art, travel, texture, and color into functional, stunning spaces. Her collaborative approach reinterprets each client’s sensibility through a global aesthetic, rooted in authenticity and refined beauty.

Month 2: Choosing a Contractor and Selecting Materials

Begin the process with a clear mood board. (Image credit: Simone Furiosi. Design: Atelier Zero)

“Bid the project with several general contractors,” advises Eva. “This helps homeowners understand pricing, timelines, and which contractor is the best fit in terms of personality and working style. Because a contractor will be in your home for an extended period, I always remind clients that finding someone whose communication style aligns with theirs is just as important as the numbers on the bid.”

Next, it’s time to create a mood board and begin deciding on the materials you want to incorporate into the kitchen; whether that’s the kitchen countertop, the kitchen island, or the broader palette of colors, surfaces, textures, and finishes. “Design is always a matter of compromise,” notes Rebecca. “Start by gathering all the images you like in one place. It can even be physical — tear sheets from magazines, samples from tile and stone showrooms, paint color swatches.

“This process helps you visualize the space and its possibilities," Rebecca continues. "From there, editing becomes essential. This is one of the most important steps in the design and planning process. In a kitchen, you might have two stones, three paint colors, perhaps two tiles, three types of joinery handles, and one or two door profiles, but no more than that. The finishes need to work together, not in a matchy-matchy way, but in a complementary, exciting way; one that truly makes your heart skip a beat.”

Month 3: Costing

Take into account the costing of each and every element. (Image credit: Nikole Ramsay. Interior design & styling: Rebecca Jansma Interior Design)

Now is the time to start envisioning the kitchen — researching the biggest kitchen trends, exploring popular colors and finishes, and deciding on a kitchen layout that will serve you best.

“At this stage, you can take your ideas to your cabinetmaker and have them drawn up to begin the costing process,” says Rebecca. “While that’s underway, you’ll have time to refine your selections and start gathering quotes for tile, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and hardware.”

She adds, “Your cabinetmaker will present drawings in plan and elevation after assessing your site. From there, it becomes a process of negotiation. You need to clearly define what’s most important to you and what you’re willing to compromise on to free up budget for the elements you truly want.”

“Be sure to place orders early for bespoke cabinetry and major appliances,” warns Kasia. “These items often have long lead times and can significantly impact the overall project schedule.”

Month 4: Shopping

Look out for good deals and discounts as you begin shopping. (Image credit: Eric Petschek. Design: Starling Architecture.)

“Now is the time to start confirming the kitchen plan and all materials, choosing the best kitchen appliance brands, and designing the internals — from crockery and pots to kitchen linens and cleaning products,” says Kasia.

Visit showrooms, explore retailers online, and begin placing orders based on the measurements and mood board you finalized earlier.”

Month 5-6: Construction and Installation

Use project management softwares to keep a tab on the construction. (Image credit: Future / Mary Wadsworth)

And finally, it’s time to see your kitchen come to life. “The cabinetmaker will typically handle the construction and installation of the cabinetry and benchtops, but you may need to order adjacent materials such as kitchen tiles, the kitchen tap, appliances, and lighting, as well as coordinate the trades required for those installations,” advises Rebecca.

“We use project management software, but a Gantt chart, or even a simple calendar, can work just as well to track what needs to be done, when, and by whom. It’s a moving target, and there will always be unexpected delays or hiccups, but it’s important to be kind to your trades and remember that they’re doing their best.”

Before long, your kitchen will be finished, installed, and any defects addressed. “The hours and months of dreaming will be over, and you can finally start enjoying the results of all your planning and design,” adds Rebecca.

FAQs

In What Order Should a Kitchen Remodel be Done?

Ideally, a kitchen remodel should start with planning and design, followed by budgeting and contractor selection.

Then it's time to create a mood board of all the materials and finishes you'd like to see in your new space.

Then, proceed to cabinetry and flooring installation, followed by countertops, appliances, and fixtures.

Finally, lighting, finishes, and hardware are added, followed by inspections, snag fixes, and a thorough clean before move-in.

All in all, whether two or six months, a well-planned kitchen renovation timeline will reduce stress, prevent delays, and keep budgets in check.

With that in mind, this is where designers suggest you spend and save when you're planning your kitchen project, if you're trying to control the budget.