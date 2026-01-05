5 Things to Prioritize in Your Kitchen Renovation If You Want to Add Value to Your Home

A kitchen remodel is, almost certainly, one of the most expensive house projects you're likely to take on. So, it pays, literally, to know what to prioritize when you're carrying out a kitchen renovation if you want to add value to your home.

When it comes to how much a new kitchen costs, it's a matter of return on your investment. Experts all agree on one thing you should always prioritize in your kitchen makeover: quality materials wherever possible. Don't skimp on worktops, appliances, or hardware if you want to make a good impression — that lasts. Focus on creating a seamless, easy-flow, and inviting kitchen layout that works for cooking as well as socializing, and never underestimate the importance of clever storage solutions.

As for your design, think contemporary functionality and smart features, paired with modern heritage styling.

"In 2026, kitchen design will embrace a thoughtful blend of legacy and modernity, honoring the integration of vintage and personal pieces that complement forward-facing design," says Jeff Andrews, of Jeff Andrews Design

"Whether a beloved heirloom, an antique light fixture, or traditional kitchen features, homeowners will seek to add warmth, character, and a deeply personal narrative to sleek, modern spaces. These curated elements create a sense of history and authenticity, grounding clean lines and minimalist forms with layers of meaning and memory."

Keep scrolling to dig deeper into expert-backed ways to add value to your home through your 2026 kitchen renovation...

1. Optimizing the Kitchen Layout

A free-flowing yet functional kitchen ticks all the boxes for socializing and cooking in an inviting space. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Kristen Pena Interiors)

Potential buyers often respond to a kitchen that feels easy to use, sociable and free-flowing.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By optimizing the best kitchen layout, you can ensure it marries form and function perfectly, removing awkward kitchen layouts and bottlenecks and creating zones for cooking and socializing.

An open-plan kitchen is usually the best approach if you're taking resale into consideration. As long as you have smart storage, this type of kitchen layout offers a balance of being inviting and usable.

A sociable kitchen will appeal to the masses, meaning a better return on your investment. "When creating a sociable kitchen, an open-plan layout is often the preferred choice," says Molly Chandler, kitchen designer at Willis & Stone. "Open-plan spaces offer numerous advantages, making them ideal for households with a social lifestyle, where family members can interact effortlessly across the kitchen, dining, and living areas. This layout is also great for entertaining guests, as hosts can prepare food while still engaging with friends and family in the adjoining areas. An open plan arrangement also creates a sense of spaciousness, allowing the natural light to flow throughout the entire area."

Molly adds: "Designing a sociable kitchen doesn’t have to mean compromising on function, and proper zoning can ensure that socializing doesn’t interfere with cooking.

"Try to create dedicated spaces for food prep, cooking, and cleaning that are separate from where guests or family members gather. This prevents overcrowding in the kitchen and keeps everything organized.

"A key factor in creating a functional and sociable kitchen is the strategic positioning of appliances. For instance, placing the oven and hob away from high-traffic areas ensures the cook has enough space to work safely without frequent interruptions."

2. Clever Storage

Make clever use of all the space with custom-built storage and pantries. (Image credit: deVOL)

Kitchen storage is one of the first practical things buyers are going to look at. There's nothing more frustrating than having to keep clutter on countertops because the storage isn't adequate enough.

Clever storage, like custom inserts, deep drawers instead of lower cabinets, corner solutions, and built-in pantries will all drive value, working to future-proof a kitchen and broaden buyer appeal.

If possible, add a pantry for real added value. But if there's not enough room, you can get creative. For instance, did you know you can buy off-the-shelf pantry units for small spaces?

"For me, any kind of pantry is better than none, but if you have options, then I would go for a room above all else, but a very close second would be a beautiful, big cupboard," says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens

"Either way, you need slim shelves, well-positioned at eye line height to incorporate tins, jars, etc. You need wider shelves low down, for bulk and tall storage. You may have space for cutlery and linens, or you may prefer to keep foodstuffs in one and tableware and crockery in a separate, possibly glazed dresser."

Custom cabinetry and storage are worth the extra spend, agrees Kristen Pena, of Kristen Pena Interiors. Speaking about the beautiful setup above, she says: " This kitchen features a complete custom set of cabinetry in oak with custom built-in organizing systems that also carries over to the dry bar area adjacent to the kitchen and dining room.”

This creates a curated feel that also offers optimized function and usage.

Helen Parker Creative Director, deVOL Helen is a keen blogger and is always actively ensuring deVOL and its image is kept classic, on trend and eclectic. She loves food, unusual ingredients, exploring markets and local restaurants, spending time gardening and watching world movies, blogging about all of her experiences is a way for Helen to note down and share her thoughts and remember the lovely things about all of the things she loves. Helen’s hobbies are a kind of extension of her work at deVOL, all of the things Helen loves are a part of her job so it makes blogging about them pretty easy and very fun. Helen has become a voice of knowledge when it comes to interiors and stylish living, she has that knack of knowing what’s cool and knowing just how to put that down into words, making her journal posts super popular with our customers and staff members too.

3. Focus on Worktops

Natural materials like marble, stone or wood, will age beautifully and add gravitas to your kitchen. (Image credit: Interior Fox)

A worktop can make or break a kitchen renovation: high-quality countertops will elevate any space, while cheap alternatives will bring down the aesthetic — and the value.

'I would suggest a kitchen worktop is one place to spend a good proportion of your budget, a worktop, when chosen correctly, can really up the look of any kitchen, big, small, expensive or budget," says Helen Parker.

"A worktop will bring the room together. A tatty worktop is the tell-tale sign of a cheap kitchen, possibly a laminated chipboard or something similar, which just doesn’t stand wear and tear. "

So what does she recommend? "A natural worktop material every time," says Helen. "Whether it's marble, copper, stone, wood - natural products age with more beauty, patina and style and can look good and invariably better the more they are used."

Helen adds: "Marble is probably our most popular worktop choice, and quartz is also a great option for people who don’t want the worry of staining, etching and marking, which can occur on marble."

4. Hero Appliances

Don't skimp on kitchen appliances if you want to attract higher offers for your home. (Image credit: John Merkl. Design: Kristen Pena Interiors)

When it comes to kitchen appliances, quality always wins out. And design-forward pieces can also add to the aesthetics of the space, increasing appeal and, therefore, value.

In the right setting, a range cooker will always level up the look. The kitchen above, by Kristen Pena Interiors, is outfitted with a La Cornue range that features three cook types – gas, induction, and a French cook top. "We also added a brass pot-filler for added luxury," she says.

But you don't have to install a range cooker to add value. The quality of everything from the dishwasher to the fridge/freezer matters, as do their efficiency. Buyers are increasingly taking note of energy efficiency, and a sustainable kitchen is an alluring one.

"I think kitchens are one of the most expensive projects you will embark on during a house move or renovation, and kitchen appliances are often the first thing to be seen as a way to shave off some costs," says Helen Parker. "It's easy to think a cheap dishwasher doesn’t really matter, as it's not seen, or similarly with laundry appliances. But it can have huge repercussions with energy bills, broken appliances, regularly needing to replace a poorly-made, cheap product and the stress of things breaking down and having to organize ordering new parts.

Helen adds: "A golden rule in all aspects of your home, especially with appliances, is to buy the best you can afford and check their efficiency and quality before you rush into buying them cheaply and quickly."

5. Lifestyle Luxuries

Hidden surprises, including appliance garages and coffee stations, will delight and impress potential buyers. (Image credit: Olive & Barr)

They say it's the little things, and with kitchen renovations, this can often be the case.

"Small luxuries go a long way in creating emotional value, which is often what buyers remember most," says Mariana Ugarte, co-founder of Interior Fox.

"Thoughtful touches like a dedicated cookbook shelf or a beautifully organized spice drawer instantly make the kitchen feel more curated and lived in.

"You can also build in moments of surprise, such as a hidden appliance garage to keep counters clear, a charging drawer for devices, or a pullout shelf for heavy appliances like stand mixers."

And, if you like a tipple of an evening, you're in luck — potential buyers will really appreciate that wine fridge you invested in.

"If you are renovating with resale in mind, one feature that is consistently a game changer is a wine fridge, even a compact one," says Mariana. "It signals a touch of luxury without taking up much space."

Other luxury additions that can add value include warm lighting, a breakfast or coffee station, or a discreet bin and recycling system. "These are other additions that elevate how the kitchen feels day to day, which helps buyers connect emotionally with the space," explains Mariana.

Jeff Andrews agrees, adding that "beverage zones" are a desirable commodity: "From morning espresso rituals to evening aperitifs, dedicated beverage zones are emerging as the new hallmark of a well-appointed home."

Mariana Ugarte Co-Founder Along with Jenna Choate, Mariana is the co-founder of design studio Interior Fox. She says: "Visually we have taken a renewed approach to modern interiors and love supporting smaller designers. We try to add as many bespoke elements as possible, whilst incorporating high street design to achieve a balanced look for those who are more budget conscious."

What Kitchen Renovation Design Mishap Can Make the Value of your Home Go Down?

An awkward kitchen layout that hasn't been thought through is one of the top kitchen renovation mistakes that can bring down the value of your home.

If a potential buyer believes they will have to spend money to rectify a bad layout, this will be reflected in the purchase offer. Smaller issues and personal preferences will likely feel less overwhelming and easier to look past than a poorly designed space.

Another important factor? Your kitchen countertops. "Although cabinetry is important, I always recommend prioritizing the countertop if you are working to a budget," confirms Mariana Ugarte.

"You can save slightly on the cabinet style but invest in a high quality worktop. This is the surface you see and use every single day and it has the biggest visual impact."

What to avoid? "Laminated counters where possible, since a beautiful stone or quartz finish instantly elevates the entire kitchen and improves both the look and the way it functions."

Overall, when it comes to adding value to your home through a kitchen renovation, try to focus on quality wherever possible. This doesn't always have to mean a luxury price tag, but some items are worth paying more for. It's a question of where to spend and where to save during your kitchen renovation.

"Whether you're an interior designer or a homemaker, you must look for quality over quantity every time," says Helen Parker. "To create a home that feels special and not fake or fashionable is simple if you only buy things that are well-made, with well-chosen materials."

She adds: "There is nothing more appealing than quality, nothing more influential than restraint, and nothing more impressive than a home full of things with soul and history. Life is so much simpler with well-made, handcrafted items, because they remind you every time you use them that they are not just throwaways, but they are special and should be looked after accordingly. This in turn makes for a calmer, simpler way of living."