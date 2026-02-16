We all want our home to look beautiful — but we also want it to be valuable, too; particularly when it comes to selling your home. This can be a stressful and turbulent process, and you never want to come out of the deal feeling shortchanged, which is why it's always worth knowing what can actually add value to your home before bringing it to the market.

And while these things aren't as simple as a lick of paint — though this definitely helps, too — some of them you may already have (i.e., a modern kitchen), some are easier to implement than you might imagine, and some are just good to be aware of.

Without further ado, here are the seven features and designs that property experts have shared will actually help to improve the value of your property.

1. High Ceilings

It's not just about the height of your ceilings, the placement of your windows can also make all the difference. (Image credit: Laure Joliet. Design: Assembledge+)

When it comes to searching for a home, it's hard not to judge a book by its cover, and the one thing buyers seem to be immediately drawn to is natural light, and lots of it — a luxury most often granted to homes with impressively tall ceilings.

And this can affect your property's chances right from the get-go, says Donna Littman, a sales director at Dexters. "Rooms flooded with natural light consistently attract more attention on online portals, and are often a top reason for potential buyers or tenants to book a viewing," she says.

But it's not just about the light they offer; higher ceilings can completely transform the overall feel of a home. As Donna explains, "High ceilings also enhance the sense of space, which is especially desirable in London, where square footage can be limited."

And even if your ceilings aren't naturally the tallest, there are still plenty of things you can do to make your ceilings look higher.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Much of what makes a home stand out on the market comes from its intangible, atmospheric qualities, and part of the appeal of higher ceilings is the sense of freedom they bring. Lower ceilings tend to make a room feel dingier, or even oppressive, while taller rooms can feel more welcoming and even liberating.

Henry Griffin, from Winkworth's notes, "Higher ceilings tend to be more desirable since they add depth to a space and provide buyers with a warmer, more comfortable atmosphere; in this job, it is all about how a property makes people feel."

Even in more narrow kitchens, a square kitchen island can bring more flow into the space. (Image credit: Edmund Sumner c/o Rise Design Studio)

When I'm looking at a house, the first room I check is the kitchen. A good, contemporary kitchen can completely upgrade an otherwise underwhelming home, and similarly, a dingy, outdated kitchen can instantly put you off what could have been a dream home.

This feeling is reflected in the price of a home, too. As Aileen McCarthy, one of the directors of residential sales at Savills, notes, "A well-considered kitchen can significantly boost a property’s value."

With good reason, too, the kitchen is typically the room you'll end up spending the most time in, so it only makes sense to prioritize this space. "As the heart of the home, it shapes family life, supports daily routines, and provides a natural hub for entertaining," Aileen says, "For buyers, a well-designed kitchen is a high-priority and often forms the basis of their first impression."

Practically speaking, this could look different depending on the space you have available, but what will remain consistent is the need for a good, functional kitchen layout, with enough room for socializing and other day-to-day activities.

Some features are particularly appealing to buyers, too. "Kitchen islands remain a firm favorite," comments Aileen, "offering a central spot for cooking, socializing, and even homework." Though she adds, "In more compact London homes, families are favoring long, streamlined kitchen worktops that run along a wall, offering plenty of prep space without compromising the sense of openness."

So, if you're trying to figure out which spaces to prioritize before putting your home on the market, the experts will always recommend starting with the kitchen.

3. Open-Plan Layouts

Arched doorways serve a gentle separation between the kitchen and living room zones in this open-plan space. (Image credit: OWN LONDON)

In recent years, there's been a lot of chatter about whether open-concept layouts are still in style, and while designers are divided, when it comes to the housing market, the answer is a resounding yes — so long as it's done well.

As Aileen explains, updated, contemporary takes on open-plan living have proven the most appealing to prospective buyers. "In terms of layout, many local families favor 'open but defined' spaces," she explains.

In practice, this style adopts the same open layout we all know, but the addition of some careful zoning helps to elevate the design, making it feel more intentional and considered. "While the kitchen, dining, and living areas are typically designed as one flowing space, each zone has its own clear purpose," says Aileen.

4. Garden Rooms

Wellness spaces, like an outdoor sauna, can make your home stand out against the rest, and often cost less than you may expect. (Image credit: Naho Kubota. Design: Worrell Yeung)

Sometimes, the thing that can make a property really stand out has nothing to do with what's going on inside the property and everything to do with what's happening outside. Whether it's a wellness room, a home gym, or just an extra workspace, building a specialized studio space out in the garden can give your home a serious boost when it comes to its valuation.

"Garden studios that can function as home offices, gyms, or additional living space are particularly marketable, effectively creating another room," says Donna. It's an easy way to make your home stand out from other similarly sized properties.

Plus, it offers new buyers the opportunity to create a garden room that supports their personal lifestyle choices; all you need to do is provide a solid foundation for them to build it in. It brings more space and variety to your home, and will typically cost far less than a full home extension.

5. Luxe Appliances

You don't need a full wine-cellar to boost your home's price; even a small wine fridge like this can make a difference. (Image credit: Blakes London)

Don't underestimate the impact that the right smart home upgrades can have on the value of your home. Now, this by no means is to say you need to invest in every last piece of smart kitchen tech, but a few luxe additions can make all the difference to how desirable your home is to the average buyer.

In the kitchen, Aileen lists "Hot water taps, wine fridges and, where space allows, wine cellars," as some of the most sought-after additions. It's all about upgrades that introduce ease and convenience into your day-to-day life, as well as some aspirational lifestyle additions, like a high-tech wine fridge.

Across the rest of the home, Donna notes, "Features such as freestanding baths and air conditioning are also becoming increasingly popular as buyers prioritize comfort and long-term usability, with air conditioning now seen as a future-proof addition." Similarly, luxury installations like underfloor heating can also help boost your home's final price.

Victorian Plumbing Bower Palma Instant Boiling Water Tap With Boiler & Filter £399.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This hot water kitchen tap has a slick, modern look, and at under £400, it's definitely at the lower end of typical hot water tap costs. Victorian Plumbing Double Ended Roll Top Slipper Bath with Skirt £449.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk A classic, roll top bath like this brings a traditional charm to your home. Miele Under Counter Wine Cabinet £3,049 at John Lewis This clever wine fridge fits perfectly underneath your kitchen cabinets, and despite its petite size, it has space for up to 32 bottles.

6. Smart Storage Solutions

Utilize the space under your stairs for a smart, extra home storage idea. (Image credit: Fred Howarth. Design: Studio Webster Dale)

Perhaps the most common top priority for buyers, no matter the size of the property they're looking for or the budget they're working within, is the desire for as much storage as possible.

And not all types of storage are created equal, either. Increasingly, people are seeking out sleek, hidden storage solutions — the more discreet, the better.

In the kitchen, Aileen says, "Hidden pantries, built-in recycling storage, and appliance stations are all popular, helping maintain a seamless, uncluttered look." This also sits alongside the growing dirty kitchen trend — another super-desirable home feature. Ultimately, anything that allows for clutter to be concealed without disrupting the overall flow of the home is proving very popular on the current market.

"Hidden storage and bespoke cabinetry remain in high demand, allowing families to keep busy spaces organized while adding a tailored, design-led finish," explains Aileen. Finding ways to sneak in some extra storage into your home is a smart way to start your home improvements.

7. Good Scene-Setting

Don't underestimate the impact of a good first impression. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Monica Fried Design)

Above all else, the one thing that all buyers will be searching for is a space they can naturally picture themselves in; the easier it is for a visitor to envision themselves living in your space, the more likely they are to express interest in it. And, ultimately, this all comes down to set dressing.

"Generally, we find that family buyers looking for a home in London will place significant importance on certain features, and setting the scene is key," says Helen Hammond, head of sales at Savills Clapham. "Potential buyers need to imagine themselves living in a space, and considering what they might want or need is important."

This may differ based on the demographic your home appeals to. For example, in larger, family-friendly properties, finding ways to integrate the routine aspects of family life into your design can help make it more appealing.

Or, for properties that may appeal to young professionals, try to incorporate a dedicated working area. This doesn't have to be a full home office, either, as Helen says, "I’ve seen some great examples under a stairway or on a landing where an owner has added bespoke furniture or worked with a joiner to create that space."

The way you style your home will also impact how easy it is for potential buyers to envision themselves living there. "A simple, understated aesthetic will draw in the widest possible audience, as it allows those viewing to envision themselves living in your property regardless of their style preferences," says Donna.

This doesn't mean you need to remove all signs of character from your home; you want the atmosphere to feel welcoming, but not overwhelming.

And if you're wondering if neutrals make a home look more expensive, designers explain that yes, they can, but only if you do it right.