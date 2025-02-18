13 Kitchen Cabinet Ideas That Will Make Your Design Feel Elevated and Effortlessly Classy

The kitchen is a busy, multi-functional part of the home that needs to serve numerous practical purposes. But that doesn’t mean it can't also be a space that's beautiful, inspiring, and a pleasure to spend time in.

The colors, materials, and finishes used in this zone can help set the overall tone — and that includes choosing the right kitchen cabinet ideas for your space. It ultimately sets the mood for the rest of the house, ultimately giving your modern kitchen the potential to become the design centerpiece of the entire property. So, it follows that the cabinets you choose will play a vital role in the overall success of your design.

From the style and color of your cabinets to the material and surface finish, there’s a lot to think about when planning your project. We spoke to designers, architects, and kitchen experts to get their best kitchen cabinet ideas, plus tips on how to incorporate them in a way that will enhance the design of your space.

1. Create a Varied Color and Material Palette to Break Up the Space

Break up the space through color and materials, for a classical finish. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day)

Using a combination of kitchen cabinet colors and materials across your kitchen cabinets works wonders when it comes to zoning the room. This strategy is particularly effective in large, open-plan spaces — especially if you want the kitchen to blend harmoniously with living and dining areas that occupy the same space.

"If you prefer a more neutral color palette, think about the collage of textures you want to create in your kitchen to keep things interesting — across the key elements, there's huge scope to mix up textures while keeping to a quiet and restrained palette," says Andrew Griffiths of London-based interior design studio, A New Day.

According to Andrew, a good design typically features a mix of wood, metal, stone, and tile elements, as this kitchen in South West London demonstrates. "Play around with the combination of these elements to create a palette you like, and then look at how it could apply to the kitchen," says Andrew, who successfully adopted a layering of textures to create a warm and relaxed space.

2. Specify Custom-Made Cabinets to Highlight Exquisite Craftsmanship

Custom made cabinets add a touch of elegance and allure to a kitchen. (Image credit: Design: Ledbury Studio)

Bespoke cabinetry, including custom-designed larders, breakfast cupboards, and tailored kitchen storage, provides a practical route to a kitchen that’s streamlined and clutter-free. "This clever feature allows homeowners to hide away small appliances like coffee machines, blenders, and toasters while keeping them easily accessible for daily use," says Charlie Smallbone of Ledbury Studio.

Custom-designed cabinets can also double up as pieces of fine craftsmanship and art in their own right. Designed by Ledbury Studio, English and European oak are used throughout this kitchen.

"We took particular care to select oak all from the same batch," says Charlie. "The result is that the grain matches perfectly and can be seen to run across the width of all the drawers." The full-height bespoke cupboards feature a geometric design motif that disguises the practical purpose of the fridge, freezer and larder concealed just behind the doors.

3. Pair Handless Cabinets With Open Shelving to Establish a Sleek Yet Curated Look

Open shelving adds a unique touch to the space. (Image credit: Design: French + Tye)

Designed by MW Architects, this kitchen in Hampstead, London, is a masterclass in how to pair open shelving with fronted cabinets. And if you're wondering if open kitchen shelves are still in style? The answer is Yes.

Using open and closed elements within the same space successfully breaks up the potential monotony that could result from broad, flat expanses of multiple cupboards. Plus, it gives the opportunity to keep beautiful kitchenware out on show.

"Sleek and minimalist, handleless cabinets offer a seamless appearance and are still a go-to for many modern homes," says Melissa Robinson, architect and director at MW Architects. "It’s best suited for modern or urban homes, where the streamlined design enhances a contemporary aesthetic."

4. Bring in Decorative Details By Installing Fluted Glass Cabinets

Fluted glass cabinets are a great way to enhance the overall look of your kitchen. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: A New Day)

What's the most modern kitchen cabinet? Well, incorporating this type of glass in your kitchen cabinets adds an extra layer of decoration to the space while maintaining a level of privacy for the items stored inside. A New Day was tasked with modernizing the kitchen in this London apartment, which is inside the Barbican’s Lauderdale Tower.

The design team worked within the limitations of the building’s Grade II listed status, retaining and repurposing original features such as the design of the stepped kitchen wall unit and the use of stainless steel. The fluted glass details bring an additional element of visual interest to the multi-textured space.

5. Choose a Timeless, Shaker-Style Cabinet for a Kitchen That’ll Never Go Out of Style

Shaker-style cabinets are quite the charming touch to a kitchen and we love them! (Image credit: Felix Speller + Jim Stephenson. Design: BVDS Architects)

If you’re looking for cabinetry that’ll stand the test of time, look no further than Shaker-style units. This classic style is defined by its flat center panel with a raised rectangular frame around the edge.

The beauty of Shaker kitchen cupboard fronts is that they’re traditional in the sense they’ve been around for a long time – but the panel texture, color, and handles can be tailored to create an up-to-date look that’s perfect for contemporary homes, too.

The owners of this kitchen in North London appointed Bradley Van Der Straeten to assist them in refreshing their home by bringing natural light and color, inspired by their passion for art, travel, and natural materials. The new cabinets feature clean, Shaker-style detailing, finished in Blazer red and Mazarine blue, as well as the natural texture of dark timber.

6. Add in Metallic Accents to Achieve Effortless Elegance

Oh...we certainly love a pop of color. (Image credit: Megan Taylor. Design: HUSK Kitchens)

Pairing subtle metallic finishes, such as brass, copper, or steel handles, with matte cabinet finishes can establish a contemporary yet luxurious feel in the kitchen. "This contrast between soft, velvety textures and metallic highlights creates a refined, cohesive aesthetic that feels effortlessly elegant," says Freya Gibbons of HUSK Kitchens.

According to Freya, this pairing works beautifully in urban apartments and contemporary new builds. "These spaces often feature clean lines, open layouts and minimalistic architecture, and the understated luxury of matte cabinetry fits right in," she says. "The metallic touches add a refined elegance without overwhelming the simplicity of the design.”

This colourful kitchen features cabinets with bright Natura HPL (high-pressure laminate) Terra fronts, paired with 20mm Terrazzo worktops and brass handles from Plank Hardware. The FOLD Round and Long D Shape front mounted handles inject a fun, industrial elegance to the vivid cabinets.

7. Pair Timber Finishes With Deep, Bold Hues for Extra Texture, and Warmth

Timber finishes are a great way to draw in nature. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki. Design: Yoko Kloeden Design)

Combining rich, natural wooden kitchen cabinet fronts with deep shades of color, such as forest green, navy, or scarlet, works beautifully in traditional and modern homes. The warm texture and color of species such as walnut and oak are perfectly balanced by darker hues.

In this kitchen, by Yoko Kloeden Design, the timber details highlight the texture and versatility of this natural material and are perfectly complemented by dark green cabinets. The timber finish of the cabinets creates a subtle match with other elements in the same space, too.

"For example, we matched the fluted oak cladding of the kitchen island panels (where the stools are housed) with the dining bench cladding," says Yoko Kloeden. "This helps create a cohesive and thoughtful space."

8. Incorporate Stainless Steel to Give Your Kitchen an Industrial Edge

Stainless steel is a trend we've been seeing in kitchens quite a bit and we love it! (Image credit: Ellen Christina Hancock. Design: Kinder Design)

Interior designer Leo Wood from Kinder Design teamed up with her architect husband to design and build a new home in South London. Keen to bring in the warm, industrial feel established by metallic cabinet finishes, the couple created a brushed stainless-steel kitchen for the island

"Stainless steel can feel very industrial, but by only using it for the island rather than the whole kitchen, it becomes a more playful feature," says Leo. "Elsewhere in this kitchen, we’ve pared everything back: simple but high-quality white ceramic worktops with white Fenix (laminate) cupboard fronts to the cabinet doors."

In addition to being hardwearing, stainless steel offers your project extra sustainability points as it can be recycled at the end of its useful life. "I think steel can work in any space, from a period house to a contemporary new build," says Leo. "It’s just an awesome, universal material — but not for the budget-conscious."

9. Select Slab-Front Cabinets for a Clean, Contemporary Look

Slab-style cabinets are a minimalists dream. (Image credit: Brett Charles. Design: HUSK Kitchens)

What are the best cabinets for a minimalist kitchen? Slab-front cabinets are the way to go. "For a sleek, minimalist look, slab-front cabinets are the epitome of effortless modernity," says Freya Gibbons from HUSK Kitchens. "Their smooth, flat surfaces create a clean, streamlined aesthetic that’s perfect for contemporary spaces."

"Pair them with integrated handles or subtle hardware in finishes like aged brass of matte black to elevate the design without overpowering it," says Freya.

Designed and kitted out by HUSK, this bright, modern kitchen features vibrant Fenix cabinet fronts in Verde Brac, bordered by exposed plywood edges and Mont Blanc White worktops. The smooth, matte cabinet fronts are complemented by standout brass hardware from Plank.

10. Mix and Match Metallic Finishes to Create a Personalized Space

Want to add a modern touch to the home? Metals are the perfect way to do it. (Image credit: Design: Ledbury Studio)

For an industrial kitchen idea, mixing and matching metallic finishes bring an edge to the space. "Metals can add a modern touch, whether through sleek brass handles or brushed stainless steel cupboards," says Charlie Smallbone of Ledbury Studio. So, if metallic details make your heart sing, don’t feel that you need to limit yourself to just one type of metal surface finish.

In this spacious kitchen in Oxford, a plethora of natural materials work together to create a space that's bursting with high-quality craftsmanship. Brushed stainless-steel cabinetry is softened via the addition of aged brass accents. Beneath the breakfast bar, the island is clad in a single sheet of hand-distressed brass, its rich patina adding texture and depth.

11. Look Out for Unusual Finishes That Will Bring a Sophisticated, Architectural Feel to Your Kitchen

Dark features can add depth to a space. (Image credit: Jim Stephenson. Design: Neil Dusheiko Architects)

It’s not just brushed stainless steel that can be used to add a unique, design-led feel to your kitchen. This space, designed by Neil Dusheiko Architects, features a kitchen made entirely of stainless steel with completely welded handles, all mounted onto frames of the same material.

This kitchen ( Xera ’s Lingotto design) features a striking external finish thanks to the process of steel passivation that the metal undergoes first. This is essentially a process that involves cleaning and chemically treating the surface of the metal so that a protective layer is formed on its surface, resulting in a finish that’s both practical and visually striking.

All the fixings are done using metric screws, which means the kitchen can easily be assembled and disassembled. The steel kitchen sits beneath a timber-panelled ceiling, which brings an additional element of warmth and character to the space.

12. Go for Floor to Ceiling Kitchen Cabinets

Floor to ceiling cabinets are a great way to make a small kitchen look bigger. (Image credit: Rei Moon.)

The Victorians were onto something with their penchant for tall cupboards... If you've got the space, go high. The traditional cabinet layout of floor cabinets and walls cabinets does offer worktops, but that gap between both can be a waste of space if you can forgo the surface space. So where possible in your space go full length with your cabinets and take them all the way to the ceiling.

If tall cabinets aren't a practical option in your kitchen, we'd recommend at least taking your wall cabinets up to the ceiling. Especially in a small kitchen when space is tight, that extra storage can make all the difference.

13. Create a Pantry Cabinet

Want to maximize storage? A pantry is a smart choice. (Image credit: Design: Roundhouse)

If you are starting from scratch with your kitchen design or have the room in your current kitchen, adding a kitchen pantry cabinet can be a real asset, providing so much storage and worktop space, too.

"Rather than filling your walls with cupboards, it’s the pantry cupboard we love the most," says Helen Parker, kitchen expert and director of deVOL. "So for a quick solution, we would always recommend a proper classic pantry cupboard, vintage or new they are perfect. If budget is tight, then have a hunt on eBay or at an antique fair, it may take a while to get the size you want but it’s worth the wait."

"Paint it inside and out in your favorite color; you can be a bit daring with a pantry; try something bright and bold. Source some beautiful old knobs or use the same as in your existing kitchen to give a link. Then attach some run of the mill spice racks on the door, even cheap ones look better painted. Then spend some time finding old boxes, cutlery trays, and baskets to put on the shelves and on the top of the cupboard, a satisfying way to create a whole new place to store things."

FAQs

What Kitchen Cabinets Are in Style Now?

Don't be afraid to mix things up... You don't have to have exactly the same cabinets throughout the entire kitchen.

Jamie Blake, creative director at Blakes London, says: "Deeply textured and stained veneers are really popular at the moment. Increasingly, we're designing and installing kitchens that combine different styles of cabinetry within the same space."

"This creates layers of interest and personality, for example we might have hand-painted shaker units on a wall run and then combine that with raw-sawn timber flat-fronted units on the base cabinetry," Jamie adds.

What Are the Three Grades of Cabinets

Stock cabinets: These are essentially your mass-produced, off-the-shelf units that come in a range of standard sizes and finishes. On the plus side, they’re cost-effective, which makes them a favored choice if you’re working on a budget. However, the options for customization are limited.

Semi-custom cabinets: This built-to-order solution provides more flexibility in terms of size and style than standard stock cabinets. This is a smart option if you’re looking for a more tailored look without the price tag of completely bespoke cabinetry.

Bespoke cabinets: For ultimate design freedom, custom-designed units provide the greatest level of personalization possible — you can pick the color, finish, material, and handles to suit your own design vision. Bear in mind this type of cabinet is also the most expensive, so it will need to be factored into your budget from the early stages of your project if it’s a must-have item on your kitchen wish list.

With such an array of kitchen cabinet options to get your head around, it’s important to spend plenty of time planning this aspect of your scheme. For the best results, your cabinets should blend harmoniously with other finishes, including worktops, splashbacks, and flooring. A scheme that’s hastily thrown together with a hotchpotch of colors, materials, and finishes could end up feeling disjointed, detracting from the aesthetic of the entire space.

And finally, while the look of your kitchen is important, remember to prioritize functionality, too — especially if you want a kitchen that fits seamlessly with your family’s lifestyle. Plus, due to the extra cost and complexity involved in a kitchen renovation scheme (thanks to the extra appliances, electrics, and plumbing work), it’s probably not something you want to tackle again in the near future. So, time spent in the planning phase of the project, as well as investing in high-quality, well-made units, will help pave the way for optimal results.