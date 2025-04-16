10 Kitchen Handle Trends for 2025 — This Is What to Choose for Your Cabinets Right Now, According to Designers

Kitchen handles might well be the most important finishing touch to a kitchen. After all, you need a handle, a cup or a knob to open kitchen cupboards and drawers and access what’s inside. Kitchen handles are such a visible part of your project too – unless you decide to go handle-free, of course. But more of that later on.

It's no use agonising over the best kitchen trends in color, style, and material and then choosing any old handle to stick on the front. "Kitchen hardware is of paramount importance and is often the item that is touched most; therefore, it needs to be practical, durable, beautiful, and tactile," says Richard Moore, creative director at Martin Moore.

But what kitchen handles are trending right now? If you’ve got no idea where to start with material, shape, and size, don’t worry. We’ve gone straight to the designers for all of the best kitchen handle ideas that will add serious style points to your kitchen cabinets.

So, whether you are looking for effective kitchen DIY upgrades or just about to start a full kitchen renovation, here are the top ten kitchen handle trends to keep your eye on.

1. Bring Back Bar Handles

Raise the bar with today's new-gen, linear bar handle.

While bar kitchen handles might’ve lost favour in recent years, this staple kitchen cabinet addition is back. But with a modern makeover.

Forget chrome bar handles, which shot to fame across every Y2K kitchen cupboard. Say hello to new-look bar handles in gorgeous metals with a refined silhouette. "Bar handles have become increasingly popular, with Neptune releasing two collections in the last year," says Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune. "These long, slimmer handles with clean lines offer a modern yet ageless aesthetic."

Vicky Ashton, designer at Willis & Stone, agrees: "Slimmer, more streamlined handles are replacing bulky pulls, giving Shaker cabinets a refined edge."

Fred Horlock
Director
Fred is design director for Neptune's bespoke kitchens and lifestyle store. He is responsible for the entire creative direction from product concept through to customer experience.

2. Choose an Aged Finish

Aged brass handles are warm and luxurious. (Image credit: Willis & Stone)

Vintage and aged metallics, like burnished brass and bronze, are having a moment in kitchen handle trends. They are a fabulous design fix to add charm and a luxe tempo to both traditional and contemporary cabinetry.

In fact, muted metals like brushed brass and aged bronze are set to be all over the home for 2025. "These finishes bring warmth and a sense of heritage, making them a popular choice for those looking to create a timeless aesthetic with a lived-in feel," adds Tom Howley, creative design director of Tom Howley bespoke kitchens.

"Aged brass finishes are set to be in demand for 2025," enthuses Richard McGrail, CEO of hardware and accessories brand Armac Martin, "with designers and homeowners looking for a more organic and natural brass finish. The aged patina of these finishes adds character and charm to the cabinetry."

McGrail suggests elevating your kitchen even further by matching aged brass handles with complementary accessories in the same finish.

3. Make It Matte Black

Matt black handles are super striking. (Image credit: Davonport)

Neutral kitchens are here to stay, in fact. But why not experiment with a modern monochrome look with matt black handles?

In this kitchen, the slimline Shaker-style cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball’s Skimming Stone, is offset with striking black hardware from Buster + Punch.

The result: a classic kitchen mood with oversized, black handles that command attention without overpowering the rest of the kitchen scheme.

"Matt black hardware is a versatile, neutral colour that also creates striking visual interest," explains Clifford at Croft hardware. We couldn’t agree more and it's a kitchen handle trend we approve of.

4. Mix and Match Metals

Unleash a luxe mood with a jewel box of different metals. (Image credit: Ledbury Studio)

Jewel box kitchens are one of the hottest kitchen design predictions for 2025 — and one way to achieve this lavish vibe is to layer different metallics in the same space.

This kitchen by Ledbury Studio is an elegant blend of brushed stainless steel kitchen cabinets softened by the opulence of bespoke brass handles.

"Generally, clients get worried about matching their handles to other types of metal in the kitchen, such as their tap or even their handle on their oven," says William Durrant, owner of Herringbone House. "However, we are big fans of mixing and matching metals in the kitchen — it can add interest when it is considered and well done."

"For 2025, matt black and aged brass handles remain popular, but we’re seeing a rise in mixed metal finishes, such as antique brass with brushed nickel, creating a layered look," adds Ashton at Willis & Stone.

So just as you might layer gold and silver earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, this is your sign to mix it up in the kitchen!

5. Select Soft Organic Shapes

Go for handles that look good and feel good. (Image credit: Holland Green)

With kitchens being the heart of the home, there’s a noticeable trend shift towards curves, arches, and soft lines in modern kitchens — and that includes the kitchen handle trends we're seeing.

"We’re moving away from sharp, angular hardware towards softer, curved designs," says interiors director Claire Garner. "Oval knobs, rounded cup pulls and subtly curved bar handles bring warmth and a more inviting, natural feel to kitchens."

"In this kitchen, these small yet refined knobs perfectly complement the kitchen’s elegant and timeless cabinetry," explains Tori Young, associate director interior design at Holland Green. "Their subtle matt finish creates a soft, understated look, while the deep bronze tone gently contrasts with the muted blush pink."

Claire Garner
Director
Claire is director of Claire Garner Design Studio and renowned for crafting timeless interiors that radiate elegance and sop

6. Go for a Tactile Leather Handle

Leather strap handles offer a unique touch. (Image credit: Plain English)

Natural leather pull handles are tactile, luxe and timeless. They create a soft unexpected look for cabinets that’s a little bit different to the norm. If you’re unsure, why not try leather handles on one part of the kitchen, say an island unit to make the piece stand out.

"If owners want to take hardware to the next level, then choosing a fully personalised option can add a premium finish," adds Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport. "We can create leather pull handles stamped with the kitchen company’s name, but it could also work as a house name."

7. Try a Neat Finger Pull

Get ahead of the curve with neat, circular finger pulls. (Image credit: Ellei Home. Design: Devol)

Sometimes, say the experts, less is definitely more when it comes to kitchen handle trends. And that’s when a creative solution like a neat finger pull can work wonders.

In this Sebastian Cox kitchen by Devol, the sustainable timber fronts are tactile yet clean-lined. It is an edgy yet timeless ‘urban rustic’ mood which needs nothing more than a simple cut-out to complete the look.

"The Sebastian Cox kitchen is quite a complex thing to manufacture but overall we want a really simple aesthetic and that little copper finger pull is a really nice way of subtly finishing off the door," explains Robin McLennan, managing director of Devol Kitchens in the company’s TV show 'For The Love Of Kitchens'. "It’s a nice detail, but it’s a subtle detail and it doesn’t draw your eye away from the overall effect of the door."

8. Replace Traditional Cup Handle With Blackened Steel Pulls

Steel yourself for this beautiful handles! (Image credit: Plain English)

Traditional cup handles will never go out of fashion, especially in Shaker kitchens.

However if you want vintage charm, but with a fresh, modern twist, blackened steel handles are a trend we are loving.

"Our Weymouth blackened steel handles are very simple in design, with a low sheen lacquer to prevent tarnishing," explains Merlin Wright, design director at Plain English. "We like our handles to work with the cupboards, materials, and room, creating a classic interior – not succumbing to trends."

9. Use Different Handle Style Style But the Same Finish

Pick different handle styles to suit their function. (Image credit: Roundhouse)

Kitchens often have more than one style of cabinet and mix and match colors in the same space. There will be cupboards and drawers, as well as pull-outs and door fronts for built-in appliances.

So it’s a good idea, say the experts, to use different styles of handles within the same kitchen. Neat door knobs might work for one part of the kitchen, while oversized bar handles are an ergonomic choice for wide pan drawers.

The key is to use the same material and finish so the ironmongery creates a considered, upmarket tone.

"Here, the concealed doors needed to be as minimal as possible but reference the other handles and ironmongery in the space," says Paul Welburn, senior designer at Roundhouse. "The island and sink run needed to be a little more pronounced because the vibe of this area is a more table style/classic look. Trying to match handles through different door styles can often have a negative effect and in the end, it looks unconsidered."

Paul Welburn
Senior Designer
Paul is a senior designer at Roundhouse's Fulham showroom located in London. He is an essential member of the Roundhouse design team with vast experience of kitchens.

10. Ditch Handles All Together

Do a disappearing act with no handles at all. (Image credit: Design: VBK Design Studio, Makers)

Of course, as well as today’s beautiful bronze cups, vintage pulls and neat, linear handles, there’s also a kitchen handle trend for no handles at all.

Yes integrated hardware is a sleek and understated option that’s spot on for modern kitchens. Choose slimline edge pulls, recessed handles or even push-to-open cabinetry for a seamless, clutter-free silhouette which is also super practical.

"We’re seeing an increasing demand for handle-free kitchen designs, which offer a streamlined, clean aesthetic – perfect for contemporary, minimalist spaces," says Justin Brown, director at Makers. "A handleless kitchen eliminates visual clutter, allowing the cabinetry to take centre stage."

Justin Brown
Director
Justin is director at Makers and oversees the production of all its kitchens and furniture. He is a qualified furniture designer with over 25 years' experience of furniture-making.

FAQs

Should I Choose Trends or Function for Kitchen Handles?

"Choosing the right kitchen hardware is about finding a balance between style and function," explains Claire Garner director of Claire Garner Design Studio. "Whether you prefer timeless elegance or a more contemporary edge, small details like handles and knobs can make a big impact. I always encourage clients to consider quality, durability and how the finish will age over time."

"For homeowners looking to transform their kitchen with smaller updates, changing the existing cabinet hardware can make an impact and give the space a new lease of life," agrees Paul Clifford, managing director at Croft luxury architectural hardware. “The smaller details are often what define a kitchen and elevate it to a premium level."

What Kitchen Handles Are in Style for 2025?

Your choice of kitchen handles very much depends on what sort of look you want for your kitchen. But there are some stand out trends that designers agree will elevate your kitchen into a style-packed statement – for this year and beyond. Warm metallics (bronze, brass, gold etc) in aged finishes are a must-have trend for 2025. These heritage style metals suit every sort of kitchen cabinet whether you prefer modern or traditional doors. Then there are the new look bar handles which rework a standard fixture into something truly special with leaner shapes and feel-good materials.

“Recycled and sustainably sourced materials, such as brass and stainless steel, are also becoming the go-to for handles,” says Vicky Ashton, designer at Willis & Stone. “Manufacturers are also prioritising low impact finishes and durable, long-lasting designs to reduce waste.”

Whatever style of kitchen handle you prefer, make sure you get it right with the right size and shape. Consider the practicalities — how does the weight and size of a handle feel in your hand? How easy are the handles to clean? And do they suit the style and scale of your kitchen cabinets? Look for durable, hardwearing materials that will stand the test of time. And make sure you choose handles that you won’t tire of. If you make the wrong choice, replacing handles can be an expensive and messy job.