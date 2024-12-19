"Muted Metals" Are Set to be Everywhere in 2025 — I Spoke to a Designer About How to Get the Look
Iron, copper, and time-worn brass — these chic metals bring both timeless elegance and trendy charm
When it comes to our living rooms, we all want a space that feels inviting and warm. However, that's not to say we want to sacrifice style. With the new year upon us, there are trends and new ideas popping up everywhere, but one designer I spoke to predicted what might just be my new favorite: muted metals.
As far as interior design trends go, it seems the fun playful pops of color and accent pieces are getting a makeover that that feels both refreshed and modern, yet still timeless and chic. Christiane Lemieux, an interior designer and the owner of homewares brand Lemieux Et Cie, says "The quiet elegance of muted metals recalls the timeless quality of handcrafted objects, offering a counterpoint to the disposable nature of contemporary consumer culture. Like William Morris's celebrated maxim — 'Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful' — muted metals bring enduring beauty to the everyday."
So, if you are looking for a chic way to incorporate contemporary elements into your living room in the new year, you might want to add muted metals to your list. Below, I break down exactly how to do it.
So, what are muted metals?
In 2024 chrome metallic accents took over the design world, but in 2025 designers are looking to a more muted and antiqued version of the shiny statement. "The resurgence of muted metals in 2025 is deeply tied to the ethos of the Arts and Crafts movement which championed craftsmanship, authenticity, and the use of honest materials," explains Christiane Lemieux.
Brushed brass, aged bronze, and matte pewter echo the hand-finished details that defined this late 19th-century design era. Christiane adds that "like the artisans of that time, who sought to counteract the soullessness of industrialization, we favor muted finishes to create interiors that feel bespoke, tactile, and human-centered." And in today's design world we are seeing a shift back towards decor that evokes nostalgia and life.
While a trend towards metallic finish is still popular (think chrome side tables and lamps), there is a shift towards interior design that feels more welcoming and lived-in. "This shift aligns with a modern desire for spaces that embody warmth and authenticity, rejecting the cold sheen of artificial intelligence, technology, over-polished and trend-driven ideas and materials," says Christiane.
Shop Muted Metal Decor
You do not have to have a custom fireplace or accent wall to get the muted metal look. Below are some chic decor ideas to inspire your living room refresh.
27% Off
Price: $257.40, Was: $351
Quantity: Set of Four
9% Off
Price: $178.68, Was: $196.21
Material: Metal with Charcoal Gray Finish
How to Style Muted Metals
Of course, fireplaces and accent walls are a stylish way to make a statement, but when it comes to modern living room trends, it's sometimes best to start small and work your way up. Whether subtly accenting a console or framing a light fixture, these finishes celebrate craftsmanship and thoughtful design.
"Muted metals also reference the Arts and Crafts movement’s focus on integrating beauty and function," Christiane says. "These finishes, with their soft patinas and understated tones, seamlessly blend into diverse interior palettes while enhancing other natural materials like wood, stone, and ceramic."
You may have seen the copper interior trend pop up earlier this year; muted metals are a design idea that acts much the same way. Pieces that either develop a patina over time or have a patinaed look when imbue more character and personality to the piece. Pair them with warm shades of brown or deeply-hued blues and greens for a cozy living room idea that you will never want to leave.
Muted metals work as the centerpiece of the room, or small, eye-catching moments that add the perfect amount of thoughtful detail.
"They are not only a nod to the past but also a reflection of the present: a world seeking calm, grounded spaces imbued with historical and artisanal richness," says Christiane.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
