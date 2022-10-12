14 bedroom trends for 2023 - and yes, this is going to be the year of the sanctuary in all its forms

Bedrooms trends are here for 2023, and give us an opportunity to create sanctuary-style spaces at home. It seems that, for next year, bedrooms are a cocoon to envelop yourself in for sleep at the end of a working day, or simply just a room to unwind and rest in with a good book, or a relaxing radio programme that’s safely tucked away from the rest of the household.

Bedrooms shouldn’t necessarily just be seen as ‘function’ spaces - somewhere to simply shove a bed and shut-eye for a few hours every night. Instead, they are an opportunity to create another world away from the rest of the house and the - potentially busy - household.

"“We’re seeing natural materials, and, in particular, light and neutral spaces, inspiring bedroom design for 2023," says Jenna Choate and Marianna Ugarte, founders of design agency Interior Fox. “You might have existing items items at home which could be updated or upcycled fairly easily in order to fit with these themes. A chest of drawers can be painted - a bedroom chair can be updated in a neutral or tactile fabric.”

Interestingly, one of the bedroom trends for 2023 the pair are seeing is the removal of velvet entirely. “We would also suggest for 2023 to remove the velvet furniture”, say the designers. “A cushion or two is ok, but the fully ‘velvet-ised’ headboard, bench, armchair look is out!”, says Jen and Mar. "Instead, bring in more linen (and cotton/linen weaves) which are definitely on trend and have a ‘forever fresh’ appeal, while still being effortlessly chic.”

Bedrooms can be deeply personal spaces, character reflective if you like, ones that call for maximum design style, and a space where you can really exercise your design ideas. With that in mind, we’ve scoured the 2023 interior design trends to bring you some of the latest and chicest bedroom ideas which are proving mighty popular in the interiors industry.

What are the bedroom trends for 2023?

1. Lavender hues

(Image credit: Bryan O'Sullivan Studio)

We have to say - smugly - we called this color trend first. Livingetc's editor Pip Rich realised that three of the world's top designers - Brigette Romanek, Robert Stilin and Tom Dixon - had all separately mentioned lavender as their favorite bedroom color, and now it's getting even bigger.

'I love lavender and lilac, for bedrooms,' says the internationally brilliant designer Bryan O'Sullivan, who created this space, above, in New York. 'There’s something really fresh about it when it's paired with other light colors, it's really restful.' Expect to see it in the best dressed bedrooms around.

(opens in new tab) Editor's Pick Calluna modern emulsion, Farrow and Ball (opens in new tab) 'This is the perfect lavender paint for a bedroom,' says Livingetc's editor Pip Rich. 'It has just a tiny hint of black pigment in it, giving it a dark edge that really comes to life at night time when the lights are low.'

2. White Textured Palettes

(Image credit: Future)

Classic and timeless looks for the bedroom are back on trend with people seeking to create a sense of escape and calm amongst their busy lives. Whether you live in a country cottage or a contemporary townhouse, a white-centric palette continues to transcend seasons and eras with different textures helping to avoid a one-dimensional feel.

Adding wall paneling, or a textured finish to the ceiling, will help to bring in character and depth while maintaining the serenity of the overall aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) Editor's Pick Cable knit throw, La Redoute (opens in new tab) This particular throw is so chunky, and cosy - it even comes with extra texture of a diamond pattern in the knit.

3. Colorful Window Shutters

(Image credit: Shutterly Fabulous)

Architectural features such as wooden window shutters are often something designers like to add into a scheme with a subtle approach, matching it to the walls or woodwork.

However, many are bucking the trend by making a statement of such fittings through contrasting colors and finishes. As shown here by Shutterly Fabulous (opens in new tab), be it slatted or panelled designs, adding color to the shutters draws the eye to them, bringing a vivacious touch to the room.

4. Panelled walls

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Adding architectural features into a room, especially for newer build properties, brings depth and interest helping to elevate the space. Create a bedroom reminiscent of a those in a boutique hotel, as shown here in this recent neutral bedroom by interior design studio Kitesgrove (opens in new tab).

Simple slatted beams or flat panels can be painted in contrasting or complementing colors depending on the scheme you are adding them into. Also, if you are confident enough, this is something which can be easily achieved as a DIY project and makes the perfect backdrop to a bed, removing the need for a headboard.

5. Bespoke Fitted Furniture

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Furnishing homes that reflect who we are personally is key to creating a timeless space that we feel connected to. Bespoke fitted furniture is a great way to implement this as shown here by Annie Sloan (opens in new tab).

Especially in kid's rooms, you can create a space which is individual and unique according to your child’s interests. And, as our homes adapt over the years, design fitted furniture that can be easily deconstructed back into components which can then be repurposed for another use.

6. Natural materials

(Image credit: Naturalmat)

The awareness of how our homes have a direct correlation to our wellbeing has increased in recent years. For example, we are understanding the benefits of organic non-synthetics in more detail with a variety of studies showcasing the proven results that natural fabrics improve the depth of your sleep. This includes the mattress too so, when renovating your bedroom, consider your selections wisely and ensure natural materials are prioritised to allow for increased comfort to get a better night's sleep.

Pioneers such as Naturalmat (opens in new tab) are working with materials such as natural latex (made from the sap of the rubber tree) and its mattresses are chemical and plastic free making them better not only for people, but for the planet too! Set on the new Devon Oak Bed, it makes the perfect organic combination.

7. Broadloom carpets

(Image credit: Crucial Trading)

With the benefits of a good night’s sleep becoming more apparent, designers are treating the bedroom as a sanctuary to ensure comfort and tranquillity is achieved through the colours and materials used. This is where current carpet trends come in.

“Broadloom carpets create warmth, balance and a feeling of retreat,” says Claire Kimble, the Creative Director of Crucial Trading (opens in new tab). “Feeling natural fibers and texture underfoot is restorative and we are expecting to see more of this in the future.”

As well as using natural materials, many interiors are reflecting this organic touch in the palette’s used, with warm neutrals, golden tones and pastel greens bringing a sense of calm to the space.

8. Window seats

(Image credit: Salvesen Graham)

Creating a space to relax and escape in can be a challenge but by working with existing features, instead of against them, it can help to create cohesion when designing a bedroom. Windows seats within the bedroom are becoming increasingly popular, with homeowners looking for a small spot to read a book, drink a morning coffee or to pause and reflect before the day begins.

As displayed by Salvesen Graham (opens in new tab) in a recent project, a simple window nook, close to bookshelves and lined with scatter cushions is the perfect addition to the bedroom and will enhance our lifestyle and wellbeing as we prioritise the importance of finding balance in each day.

9. Statement wet areas

(Image credit: Barlow and Barlow)

While baths in the bedroom is reminiscent of a luxury hotel, incorporating this into the home is a way in which to add a touch of indulgence. Make the most of architectural features such as bay windows and, by adding a small, raised level, it helps to make even more of a statement.

Elevate the look even further and follow current bathroom trends for brighter colors and striking patterns – be bold, daring, and confident in your choices.

10. Bold stripes

Diamond tiles, in Marigold, Bert and May (Image credit: Bert and May)

You love ‘em, or you hate ‘em. Stripes. Friend to many an interior designer - and popping up in flooring trends for 2023 too - stripes are big news in bedrooms next year. From traditional smaller-scale ticking stripes for the more reserved and traditional interior decorators, versus more striking stripes for the contemporary interiors fellows working in the industry, we’re seeing stripes being incorporated into bedroom designs in an altogether bolder and almost, dare we say, theatrical fashion.

“It’s bold patterns on the whole, but especially stripes, that we have noticed are proving popular for 2023,” says Caz Myers, founder of Caz Myers Design. But how are you to style them out when considering your bedroom ideas? “You can bring stripes into a bedroom decor scheme in so many ways, but now we’re seeing a particularly bold and bashful use of stripe - and in extremely creative ways - being used in bedroom design. Farrow and Ball, the go-to paint and decor brand, have demonstrated a painted stripe ceiling for the bedroom, and the impact that it can have. Red and white bold stripes create something of a ‘painted canopy’ in somewhat of a Trompe O’eil-fashion! The bed throws pick up with smaller patchwork-style stripe detail too, softening the potential starkness of just a painted stripe with comfortable textiles.”

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

11. Seating areas

(Image credit: Susie Atkinson for Lime Wood Hotel)

“We are increasingly being asked by clients to bring in seating to bedrooms, wherever and whenever floor-space allows,” Caz Myers says. But it’s noted that it’s being done so cleverly, and even at the smallest of scales - this goes hand in hand with the rise we're seeing in small bedroom desk ideas. “Bedroom seating creates a calm space and encourages relaxation in a room that is so often associated just as a place to sleep or study in!”

It's no surprise, seeing as sofa trends are such big news right now. Even if it’s just a nod to it in the form of a petite, neat, bedroom perch. Have we all maxed out on the idea or requirement to incorporate a working desk into our bedrooms at home? Possibly! Or is it simply the idea that relaxed seating brings a real sense of comfort and luxury to a bedroom space? Highly likely.

12. Statement headboards

Headboard in Arzu in Sorbet, Romo (Image credit: Romo)

Headboards, but like you’ve never seen them before. Rising through the ranks in ‘must have’ bedroom decor stakes for 2023 is the need - the requirement even, if you want to be termed ‘on trend’ - for an all-out headboard design. No, we’re not just talking nice upholstery or plushy finishes - that we have seen before - we’re talking all-out design effort requirement to create headboards so spectacular that it is the design element of the room.

People should be left with no doubt that you’re making your new headboard the centre of your bedroom design focus. The key is to create something “truly exceptional”, says Caz Myers.

13. Box rooms are turning back into bedrooms

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

“Small bedrooms can often be the coziest and most enticing spaces of all!” says Caz Myers. An increasingly popular bedroom trend is not to try and make these necessarily feel larger (fighting physics) but instead to go darker or stronger with color and decorating choices.

“We increasingly make them intentionally darker in tone and bring in varied accent colors” explains Caz, “interesting wall coverings, colorful artwork pieces as well as a dynamic selection of accessories & interesting or unusual lighting - these elements are ways to create interest, and designer surprise, within a small bedroom space.”

It’s a bedroom trend that is anticipated to go from strength to strength too. Smaller spaces are increasingly common. We don’t all have oodles of space to work with, and the industry is taking note of clever design requirements and small bedroom lighting ideas.

14. Neutral color schemes

Nyan bed by Porada (Image credit: Porada)

Wellness, as you might already be aware, is an increasingly hot topic in the interior design sector. Not only are people asking and expecting more considered design (organic, sustainably sourced materials, and lower or minimum impact shipping, local makers or production where possible, and, a requirement for an artisan or handmade production method too) but we’re also all looking for design that is going to increase our quality of life at home.

“Calm, peace, and tranquility, is important for our clients in the bedrooms we design”, says Caz Myer, as neutral bedrooms are on the rise. “Bedrooms are so increasingly now becoming a space to not only sleep but also to potentially meditate and spend relaxing time in. Mixing both natural color tones as well as varied textures gives a real sense of calm to a bedroom”, says Caz.