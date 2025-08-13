I Just Found a £9 Fix for Instant Icy-Cool Water in IKEA's 'New-In' Section — It's So Chic City Dweller-Coded

As a certified city dweller, I am no stranger to the tap water lifestyle. When I lived in New York City, this wasn’t a problem, per se; the concrete jungle is known for its pristine drinking water, delivered fresh from the reservoirs upstate. If you live anywhere near London, however, you'll know just how horrible the hard water can taste. And served tepid, it's even worse.

Tired of refilling ice trays, I eventually graduated to a large pitcher, which I filled once in the morning and put in the fridge. But I sometimes struggled to lift the jug off the top shelf, and often spilled water onto the floor when I poured. I never really looked for a substitute for this method; as cumbersome as it could be, it got the job done. And it felt, well... my only option in a very small, very old city apartment.

A recent scroll through IKEA's new-in products changed everything, though. I found a solution to this exact problem: a minimalist fridge dispenser (with heaps of hidden features) that's bound to become one of the best IKEA products you can buy. And the best part? It’s not even £10.

KLIPPKAKTUS Fridge Dispenser £9 at IKEA My favorite feature here is the slanted base. This helps water flow down toward the tap even while the dispenser itself is level. And it also means it won't be as difficult to keep the water flow moving when the dispenser is only, say, 25% full. As for the hidden features? You can place different fruits and herbs in the built-in filter for flavored hydration without clogging the spout. Plus, you can fill this container with coffee, juice, or even tea, too. It's worth noting, though, that this won't 'filter' the taste of your water like, say, a Brita Water Filter jug would. Here, we're just focusing on temperature.

The KLIPPKAKTUS looks to be the ideal product for apartment dwellers who are (1) short on space, and (2) in need of consistently icy-cold water year-round. The rectangular dispenser, with a body built from transparent plastic and a lid/strainer from cream-colored polypropylene, sits comfortably on your fridge shelf, where it will chill up to 4.5 liters of water until you’re ready for a glass.

As for sizing, it's compact, which means it should fit in most refrigerators, and comes with a flat top you can stack other containers on. The bottom is also cleverly designed; it’s slanted, which helps every drop of water flow down toward the tap.

Now, to be clear, I have yet to utilize this contraption; I’m just a former shopping editor who saw a smart product and needed to alert the masses. But if it’s any reassurance, online reviews are just as positive as this article suggests. So far, there are only two, but they are both five-star (a feat for IKEA, where quality often differs across products), and feature words and phrases like “very useful,” “genius idea,” and “perfect.”

Shop Similar Fridge Dispensers

Drink Dispenser for Fridge £11.19 at Amazon UK Perhaps the closest to the KLIPPKAKTUS in both design, price, and appearance, this 4.5-liter option is another fabulous budget buy for the filter-less fridge. I also really like the soft green filter and lid, as well as the beveled plastic around the body. Both touches make it slightly more elegant than expected. Kilner 3L Beverage Dispenser £17.99 at Wayfair UK If you want something that looks a bit more intentional, this mason jar-inspired option could do the trick. Space-wise, it’s not as economical as the KLIPPKAKTUS, seeing as its rounded edges could make stacking difficult, but it feels more design-led. If you want the inside of your fridge to look like a farmer’s market (have you heard of the fridgescaping trend?), this 3-liter option is the one for you. 5.5L Drinks Dispenser With Tap £5.99 at Amazon UK This isn’t the most stylish of the bunch, I will admit. But it is the largest, and would require fewer refills than the others. It’s also cheaper, which could be great for anyone shopping on a budget, but it boasts the same textured plastic look around the side as the first Amazon choice. Better yet, it still has an optional fruit filter despite the price. Brita Flow XXL Water Filter Tank £39.99 at Robert Dyas Depending on what is more important to you (what it looks like vs what it can do), this fridge dispenser actually filters your water too, thanks to a MAXTRA PRO All-in-1 cartridge that provides up to 150 liters of fresh filtered water over 4 weeks. At almost 23cm tall and just over 30cm wide, if fresh water matters to you, it's worth sacrificing space for. Waterdrop Slim Water Filter Tank £37.79 at waterdropfilter.co.uk If you want filtered water but don't have the space for the Brita, this Waterdrop fridge dispenser is much slimmer, at just over 14cm wide. It's got a 2° sloping design to help you get every last drop, and the filter cartridge is advertised as being able to last up to 5x longer than other brands (60 days), which will save you money and time in the long run. IKEA Bamboo/Clear Glass Jar With Tap £19 at IKEA As it turns out, the KLIPPKAKTUS isn't IKEA's only water dispenser. This 4L glass jar with a bamboo lid is also designed to fit in your fridge. While a much more simplistic design, the trick here is that it looks just as good styled on the table or counter for a party, and you can also buy a timber or wire stand from IKEA for it to sit on.

Life is short; lean into the simple pleasures. While the fridge filter-less could survive just fine without a fancy dispenser, you might as well make things a bit easier (and possibly more luxurious, should you add fruit to the mix). It's sleek, smartly designed, and blends seamlessly into the layout of the icebox. An instant upgrade, so long as you're also keeping the shelves free of things you should never store in your fridge.