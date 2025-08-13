I Just Found a £9 Fix for Instant Icy-Cool Water in IKEA's 'New-In' Section — It's So Chic City Dweller-Coded

If you're sick of sacrificing fridge space for convenient, ice-cold water, IKEA's nifty fridge dispenser is for you

modern kitchen with timber cabinets, blue marble backsplash, plaster walls, two white pendant lights over the counter, with timber dining table in front with orange velvet chairs, with vases on table
(Image credit: Pablo Veiga. Design: Smac Studio. Styling: Olga Lewis)
Brigid Kennedy's avatar
By
published
in Features

As a certified city dweller, I am no stranger to the tap water lifestyle. When I lived in New York City, this wasn’t a problem, per se; the concrete jungle is known for its pristine drinking water, delivered fresh from the reservoirs upstate. If you live anywhere near London, however, you'll know just how horrible the hard water can taste. And served tepid, it's even worse.

Tired of refilling ice trays, I eventually graduated to a large pitcher, which I filled once in the morning and put in the fridge. But I sometimes struggled to lift the jug off the top shelf, and often spilled water onto the floor when I poured. I never really looked for a substitute for this method; as cumbersome as it could be, it got the job done. And it felt, well... my only option in a very small, very old city apartment.

A recent scroll through IKEA's new-in products changed everything, though. I found a solution to this exact problem: a minimalist fridge dispenser (with heaps of hidden features) that's bound to become one of the best IKEA products you can buy. And the best part? It’s not even £10.

The KLIPPKAKTUS looks to be the ideal product for apartment dwellers who are (1) short on space, and (2) in need of consistently icy-cold water year-round. The rectangular dispenser, with a body built from transparent plastic and a lid/strainer from cream-colored polypropylene, sits comfortably on your fridge shelf, where it will chill up to 4.5 liters of water until you’re ready for a glass.

As for sizing, it's compact, which means it should fit in most refrigerators, and comes with a flat top you can stack other containers on. The bottom is also cleverly designed; it’s slanted, which helps every drop of water flow down toward the tap.

Now, to be clear, I have yet to utilize this contraption; I’m just a former shopping editor who saw a smart product and needed to alert the masses. But if it’s any reassurance, online reviews are just as positive as this article suggests. So far, there are only two, but they are both five-star (a feat for IKEA, where quality often differs across products), and feature words and phrases like “very useful,” “genius idea,” and “perfect.”

Shop Similar Fridge Dispensers

Life is short; lean into the simple pleasures. While the fridge filter-less could survive just fine without a fancy dispenser, you might as well make things a bit easier (and possibly more luxurious, should you add fruit to the mix). It's sleek, smartly designed, and blends seamlessly into the layout of the icebox. An instant upgrade, so long as you're also keeping the shelves free of things you should never store in your fridge.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Writer

Brigid Kennedy is a freelance writer and former style editor for Livingetc.com, where she scoured the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She also served as the website's in-house sofa expert, completely revamping and reworking Livingetc's expansive sofa buying guide by interviewing a total of 17 interior designers and sofa experts at top brands like Article and Benchmade Modern; sitting on upwards of 50 sofas across both Pittsburgh and New York City; extensively polling her friends and family for their own sofa-buying anecdotes and product recommendations; and traveling to Dallas, Texas, to tour the floor of a couch factory. In total, she estimates she has spent 40+ hours (and counting!) reading, writing, and talking about couches with accredited sofa connoisseurs o then pass that knowledge on to you. She describes her personal design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She recently relocated from Manhattan to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she's decorating and DIYing a new home downtown.