Storage typically isn't a very sexy subject when it comes to interior design. You won't find any of it on my inspiration mood boards. But I know that's a big mistake; it doesn't matter how well-considered your furnishings and finishes are if you never get to see them for all the stuff that'll be piled up with no place to go.

So when you do come across an idea that feels beautiful, bespoke, and manages to squeeze in some element of storage — stop. That's exactly what I did when I saw the Abac Sofa Back Corner Shelving Unit from La Redoute.

Not only does this behind sofa storage idea feel super custom thanks to its modular design, but it also solves the unsightly downside of floating your living room sofa: having the typically boring 'back' on full display. This way, you can make it a feature while adding storage that feels just as considered as every other element in the space.

Dimensions: 70cm high, 80cm wide, 80cm deep Designed to be paired with the straight Abac Sofa Back Shelving Unit to stretch the length of your sofa, this piece would work particularly well in open-plan spaces, transforming the back of your sofa into a 'hallway' console. That said, it could easily also be styled as a standalone console anywhere in your home. Available in both an oak or 'black' veneered MDF, and fitted with a number of different-sized compartments, it would be the perfect spot for storing a record player and vinyl, a glass of water while you watch TV (just don't forget the coaster), or books you want within reach of the sofa.





Better yet, if your sofa is tucked neatly into a corner, I could easily see the same modular pieces reimagined around any awkward nook or empty corner of your home, providing a pretty storage solution that will feel completely custom to the space — consider this the bespoke 'built-in' look, but on a budget.

If you'd prefer things tucked away and out of sight, La Redoute also has the Arty Sofa Back Shelf with rattan fronts. You can find it and a few other modular corner console sofa-back tables I've found below.

You can see how IKEA's HOLMERUD Side Table could also be wrapped around a wall... Image credit: IKEA Or around the back of your sofa, removing the need for side or coffee tables. Image credit: IKEA

But perhaps you're actually after storage solutions that feel a little more hidden away; Somewhere to stuff blankets, throws, and extra cushions. For that, you need to check out these chairs with hidden storage — you'd never pick it.