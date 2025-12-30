This Corner-Hugging Shelving Adds Much-Needed Storage, and Makes the (Typically Boring) Back of Your Sofa Look Way More Considered
Storage typically isn't a very sexy subject when it comes to interior design. You won't find any of it on my inspiration mood boards. But I know that's a big mistake; it doesn't matter how well-considered your furnishings and finishes are if you never get to see them for all the stuff that'll be piled up with no place to go.
So when you do come across an idea that feels beautiful, bespoke, and manages to squeeze in some element of storage — stop. That's exactly what I did when I saw the Abac Sofa Back Corner Shelving Unit from La Redoute.
Not only does this behind sofa storage idea feel super custom thanks to its modular design, but it also solves the unsightly downside of floating your living room sofa: having the typically boring 'back' on full display. This way, you can make it a feature while adding storage that feels just as considered as every other element in the space.
Designed to be paired with the straight Abac Sofa Back Shelving Unit to stretch the length of your sofa, this piece would work particularly well in open-plan spaces, transforming the back of your sofa into a 'hallway' console. That said, it could easily also be styled as a standalone console anywhere in your home.
Available in both an oak or 'black' veneered MDF, and fitted with a number of different-sized compartments, it would be the perfect spot for storing a record player and vinyl, a glass of water while you watch TV (just don't forget the coaster), or books you want within reach of the sofa. Oh, and it's 50% off (with an extra 15% off using the code EXTRA15) right now.
The downside is that home delivery is done with EVRi (if you know, you know), but it's free to Click & Collect with ParcelShop. And if you're not 100% happy, you can easily return it within 21 days — either via courier or your closest ParcelShop outlet.
Better yet, if your sofa is tucked neatly into a corner, I could easily see the same modular pieces reimagined around any awkward nook or empty corner of your home, providing a pretty storage solution that will feel completely custom to the space — consider this the bespoke 'built-in' look, but on a budget.
If you'd prefer things tucked away and out of sight, La Redoute also has the Arty Sofa Back Shelf with rattan fronts. You can find it and a few other modular corner console sofa-back tables I've found below.
Similarly, this modular corner sofa-back console is designed to be paired with La Redoute's Arty Sofa Back Sideboard. It's a better style if you're after more concealed storage that's not on show.
West Elm's Wallace modular system has a bit of a cult-following in the US, and it's not hard to see why. This modular low bookcase unit would beautifully wrap a taller sofa, and perfectly complements the Wallace coffee table and bookcase, too.
If you're after something as close to bespoke as you can get without calling a builder, this corner shelf from The Socialite Family is the one. Manufactured in Italy, it's also a modular design, meaning you can stretch it as short or long as you need.
But perhaps you're actually after storage solutions that feel a little more hidden away; Somewhere to stuff blankets, throws, and extra cushions. For that, you need to check out these chairs with hidden storage — you'd never pick it.
