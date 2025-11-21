Whether or not you're a flatpack fan, it’s hard to deny the convenience of IKEA. Affordable, practical, and designed for easy self-assembly, the Swedish homeware brand has been transforming homes across the globe for decades. The only small issue? Its pieces can lean a little too utilitarian sometimes, creating cookie-cutter homes that look shockingly similar. Unless, of course, you can customize your furniture.

From the iconic MALM to the ubiquitous BILLY, many of IKEA’s best designs have reached cult status. And yet, there's no escaping the fact that they can feel a little stark in their bare form. IKEA hacks are a brilliant option for the DIY-inclined, but if that’s not you, you'll be pleased to hear there are countless ways to add personality without lifting a finger.

From custom fronts for IKEA's kitchen cabinets to chic slipcovers for the brand's extensive sofa range, there are a host of brands that offer clever ways to tailor virtually any piece of furniture in IKEA's portfolio, turning them from boring to completely bespoke. Below, I've collated the very best into one single list for you — because, let's face it, a stylish home should never feel mass-produced.

1. HØLTE

HØLTE's timer fronts celebrate the simplicity of raw wood. (Image credit: Jon Vassall. Design: Studio Milne x HØLTE)

London-based HØLTE studio knows a thing or two about kitchen design. Besides offering chic, contemporary kitchens via their studio, they also offer a range of bespoke fronts, handles, and worktops to fit the base units of IKEA kitchens (as well as Howdens).

Co-founder Fiona Ginnett lauds IKEA’s affordability and functionality. “The cabinets themselves are solid, and because they use standard sizes, they’re easy to customize,” she says. “One challenge, though, is that IKEA’s standard cabinetry doesn’t always sit perfectly within every space, especially in homes with unusual layouts or period features.”

That’s where the studio’s customization service comes into play, allowing you to make your IKEA kitchen look more expensive by creating a space that looks unique, personal, and thoughtfully considered. Choose from four styles of cabinet fronts, six handle options, and four different worktop finishes, all available in different textures and colors.

Take the space above, for example, designed by Studio Milne. IKEA cabinetry is combined with HØLTE’s Timber fronts and Swarf Slim Edwards handles for a timeless, understated kitchen design that feels anything but mundane.

2. Bemz

Bemz have rightly earned a cult status in the world of IKEA customization. (Image credit: Bemz)

Another example of Swedish engineering at its best, Stockholm-based Bemz prides itself on being a “place for self-expression.” Founded in 2005, the brand has grown to international acclaim, producing chic slipcovers for IKEA sofas, headboards, and even bedframes. Bemz currently makes covers for 95 IKEA sofa models — both current and discontinued — including favorites like the EKTORP, KARLSTAD, and KIVIK.

There’s a wealth of stylish colors, patterns, and fabrics to choose from, and the brand often collaborates on limited-run collections, like the whimsical La Maison collection or the nature-inspired woven landscape collection. The result? A humdrum IKEA sofa becomes a covetable piece that guests can’t help but ask about.

Bemz Ektorp Chaise Longue Cover £279 at bemz.com Here, the a Bemz slipcover in Textured Panama, Dark Blue Marble, turn this EKTORP chaise into a contemporary conversation piece.

3. Stoned

A marble top can transform a bland IKEA nightstand into a thing of sheer beauty. (Image credit: Stoned Amsterdam)

Across the globe, millions of bedrooms feature IKEA staples like the VIKHAMMER bedside table or the simple MALM drawers. If you’ve ever rented a property, you’ll be all too familiar with these classics — and you’ll also know how utilitarian they can look, usually arriving in a straightforward white or black laminate finish (occasionally with a reeded-glass drawer for a touch of variation).

If you’re after something a little more elevated, however, Amsterdam-based brand Stoned has you covered. As the name suggests, this design house specializes in marble. Alongside its own collection of beautiful marble furniture, Stoned offers custom marble tabletops made to fit IKEA favorites.

With a wide selection of colors and grain variations, it’s an effortless way to give your Swedish flat-packs a luxurious glow-up. Simply switching the tabletop on your dresser or drawers makes for one of the easiest — and chicest — IKEA furniture hacks out there.

(And yes, they ship to the UK, with delivery costs starting at just €19,95.)

IKEA Vikhammer Bedside Table £65 at IKEA The VIKHAMMER is simple, functional, and effective, but it's also a little bit boring. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to add your own personal touch, from marble tabletops to fluted drawer fronts.

4. Husk

If I told you this kitchen was made from IKEA units, you probably wouldn't even believe me. (Image credit: HUSK)

If you’re wondering if IKEA kitchens are worth it, the answer is almost always yes — but a little personalization can make a world of difference. HUSK makes it easy to add custom fronts to your IKEA cabinets (and even to Howdens units, too).

Designed and made in Bristol, in the south of England, these modern fronts offer a simple way to create bespoke-looking cabinetry from standard METOD units.

There’s also the option to incorporate custom worktops and other tailored HUSK elements. Your IKEA carcass becomes the foundation, and you can build on it with as many high-quality upgrades as you like. It’s a smart way to achieve a designer kitchen without the designer price tag.

5. Pretty Pegs

Pretty pegs furniture legs can elevate your IKEA DIY in more ways than one. (Image credit: Pretty Pegs)

Pretty Pegs has long been a revered name among IKEA hackers. The Swedish brand specializes in replacement legs for IKEA furniture, offering stylish upgrades that elevate your pieces in more ways than one.

Perhaps you want to give your EKTORP a Mid-Century twist with tapered wooden legs, or maybe you’re drawn to sculptural, spherical feet to tap into the bobbin trend.

Whatever your style, these custom legs offer a quick and easy way to personalize — and instantly upgrade — your furniture.

6. Artvoom

Reeded drawer fronts instantly make the MALM look more high-end. (Image credit: Art Vroom)

If you’re not in the market for a kitchen revamp, you’ll be pleased to know that IKEA customization extends far beyond this space. For anyone looking to add a personal, design-forward touch to their IKEA furniture, Artvoom is the place to shop.

Founded in the US and now shipping its lightweight panel overlays worldwide, the brand offers everything from beautiful fluted drawer fronts to traditional-style moldings designed to seamlessly fit the PAX wardrobe.

With a wide range of easy-to-apply overlays, you can upcycle your furniture yourself and achieve a completely bespoke look without burning a hole through your wallet. They’re designed to fit all the best IKEA products, too, including trusted favorites like the KALLAX, MALM, and EKET.

7. Comfort Works

Is your beloved IKEA sofa looking a bit worn around the edges? Let a Comfort Works slipcover come to the rescue. (Image credit: Comfort works)

IKEA has a popular — and, in my opinion, underrated — range of seating. From Scandi-style sofas and convenient futons to iconic armchairs and ottomans, its designs have found their way into homes across the globe. The only downside? They can look a little plain.

That’s where Comfort Works comes in. The brand has grown to become one of the biggest providers of custom-made slipcovers, offering beautifully colored, patterned, and textured fabrics to revive plain or well-loved seating and ottomans.

Simply use the handy online tool to identify your IKEA sofa model, choose your fabric, and customize your cover with ease. It’s the easiest way to elevate your beloved sofa or the best IKEA sofa beds, and if that wasn't enough, they also offer covers for sofas from the likes of Pottery Barn, Crate & Barrel, and West Elm, too.

8. Plykea

Plykea's bespoke cabinet fronts are all made from versatile plywood. (Image credit: Plykea)

Plywood might not sound like the most glamorous material, but there’s a real beauty in its simplicity — and its versatility makes it an excellent choice for custom doors and worktops in IKEA kitchens. That’s exactly what’s on offer from London-based brand Plykea, which creates bespoke plywood fronts for IKEA kitchens and wardrobes.

Upgrade your IKEA kitchen design or personalize your fitted wardrobe by giving your units a considered facelift. Once you’ve purchased and installed your base units, you can then customize your METOD, PAX, or PLATSA cabinets with doors, drawer fronts, and worktops crafted from this simple, affordable, and wonderfully adaptable material.

IKEA Pax Wardrobe in White £328 at IKEA The PAX is one of the most iconic pieces in IKEA's catalogue, and for good reason. If you want it to look a little more personal, however, why not add some custom door fronts or a beautiful overlay?

9. Superfront

Simple, minimalist, and effortlessly elegant — the brief for Superfront’s bespoke cabinet fronts. (Image credit: Superfront)

There’s a lot to love about IKEA, but the options for IKEA kitchen cabinets can feel a little limited. Whether you have a newer METOD kitchen or you’re looking to upgrade an older FAKTUM model, Superfront offers doors and drawer fronts designed to fit perfectly, allowing you to refresh your space without replacing the entire kitchen. From contemporary slabs to timeless vertical wood designs, there’s something to suit every style.

The Stockholm-based brand mainly ships across Europe but can arrange international delivery for an additional charge. Superfront also creates custom doors and fronts for IKEA’s wardrobe and storage systems, along with hardware, furniture legs, and tabletops — everything you need to transform off-the-shelf flatpacks into something far more high-end.

10. FRØPT

This butter yellow kitchen features FRØPT's wave model cabinet front. (Image credit: FRØPT / Photography: Tomo Yarmush)

Like others on this list, Poland-based FRØPT offers customizable fronts, panels, drawers, and shelves for the IKEA METOD and PAX systems. Rather than sticking to simple, minimalist designs, however, they inject bold color and personality into every piece.

A case in point? This Warsaw kitchen, built on the METOD system with fronts in Butter Yellow from the brand’s Memphis Collection. The kitchen island showcases their signature Wave model, featuring milled, arc-shaped stripes for a striking, playful finish.

11. A.S.Helsingö

Add classic Nordic charm to your IKEA kitchen with these bespoke kitchen elements from A.S.Helsingö. (Image credit: A.S.Helsingo)

Designing a kitchen with IKEA is a bit like playing with Lego: you have all the components at your disposal, but it’s up to you how you put them together. Now imagine having a Lego expansion pack that adds an extra layer of customization — from cabinet fronts to the minutiae of handles and plinths.

That’s exactly what A.S.Helsingö offers. The Helsinki-based brand is one of the more high-end options for personalizing your IKEA kitchens and wardrobes. Designed to fit METOD cabinet frames, A.S. Helsingö provides beautifully crafted, contemporary doors and plinths, allowing you to create a space that feels truly considered and effortlessly luxurious.

12. Ask og Eng

Make identikit IKEA kitchens a thing of the past with Ask og Eng's custom fronts. (Image credit: Ask og Eng)

This Norwegian architecture and design studio was founded by Kine Ask Stenersen and Kristoffer Eng. Masters of minimalist design, Ask og Eng focus on creating simple, understated, yet undeniably chic kitchen fronts, with a strong emphasis on sustainable bamboo.

Their designs are made to fit various IKEA cabinet systems, alongside bespoke furniture and interior design services. The A Collection offers fronts and shelves tailored for IKEA units, while the E Collection is fully custom-made.

Whether you’re after stylish fronts to DIY your kitchen refresh or want designer assistance for a more premium transformation, Ask og Eng has you covered.

13. O'verlays

O'verlays' panels put the DIY power in your hands. (Image credit: O'verlays)

Okay, the name is a bit of a giveaway here, but US brand O'verlays offer exactly what it says on the tin. Your one-stop shop for stylish overlays that bring personality and charm to IKEA’s more utilitarian pieces, these decorative fretwork panels come in a range of patterns and sizes to fit various IKEA designs.

Not only are they lightweight, but they're also paintable and easy to apply to furniture, doors, walls, or even glass. Each kit is made to order and arrives pre-sized to fit your chosen piece.

O'verlays ships internationally, with charges starting from $65 USD.



Far from plain or boring, IKEA’s utilitarian nature is actually one of the brand’s greatest strengths. Rather than seeing its cookie-cutter designs as drab or soulless, it’s worth appreciating the immense possibilities for customization.

Its sturdy, practical, and affordable furniture provides the perfect foundation for creativity, especially when paired with the bespoke touches offered by the brands above.

Whether you're in the market for a quick and easy kitchen DIY or you're just looking to add a personal touch to your PAX wardrobe, let these brands inspire your next IKEA customization project.