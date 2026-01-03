Wait, This Underrated IKEA Alternative Has Some of the Most Designer-Looking, Budget-Friendly Finds Right Now

Save yourself from having the same living room as everyone else with these Danish-designed IKEA alternatives

When it comes to furnishing our homes, IKEA is one of the first places many of us head for a new sofa, bed, or bookshelf. The brand's items are affordable and relatively sturdy, but its widespread popularity means there's a strong likelihood you'll walk into a friend’s house only to realize you have the exact same living room.

Picking out unique pieces and finding your own interior style doesn't have to scary or expensive — there are plenty of IKEA alternatives out there that offer the same range, convenience, and affordability. If you like the ease of flatpack furniture and the Scandinavian vibe, but are searching for something a little more design-forward, it's worth considering JYSK.

The Danish furniture brand makes items for every room of the home and garden, from bedside tables and cabinets to dining tables and chairs. A lot rival some of the best IKEA products, but with a slightly different look (and often an even lower price). Here are some of my favorite picks... many of which are even on sale right now.

If you're currently in the process of furnishing (or refurnishing) your space, it's worth adding a sofa bed to your list. IKEA has a lot of great options, but remember: don't skip the alternatives (like for IKEA's LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sofa bed).

