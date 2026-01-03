Wait, This Underrated IKEA Alternative Has Some of the Most Designer-Looking, Budget-Friendly Finds Right Now
Save yourself from having the same living room as everyone else with these Danish-designed IKEA alternatives
When it comes to furnishing our homes, IKEA is one of the first places many of us head for a new sofa, bed, or bookshelf. The brand's items are affordable and relatively sturdy, but its widespread popularity means there's a strong likelihood you'll walk into a friend’s house only to realize you have the exact same living room.
Picking out unique pieces and finding your own interior style doesn't have to scary or expensive — there are plenty of IKEA alternatives out there that offer the same range, convenience, and affordability. If you like the ease of flatpack furniture and the Scandinavian vibe, but are searching for something a little more design-forward, it's worth considering JYSK.
The Danish furniture brand makes items for every room of the home and garden, from bedside tables and cabinets to dining tables and chairs. A lot rival some of the best IKEA products, but with a slightly different look (and often an even lower price). Here are some of my favorite picks... many of which are even on sale right now.
As one of the brand's best-sellers, finding a good IKEA KALLAX alternative is always a score. This LYNGERUP shelving unit from JYSK adds warmth with its oak coloring, while its quirky design, with different-sized storage cubbies, introduces a touch of Art Deco flair. You can fill the shelves with books, or keep it decorative by mindfully placing magazines, vases, and trinkets in the various sections.
This 2.5-seater sofa is similar to IKEA's LINANÄS (which retails for £350), but with the addition of detailing on the back cushion, giving it a more luxe feel. The beige color and light wooden legs mean this sofa will slot into any living room and would equally work paired with neutral tones. For those looking for more of a statement, the EGEDAL sofa also comes in terracotta.
This oak-look dining table would add a modern touch to your kitchen. Similar to IKEA’s MARIEDAMM table (that retails for £199), but with a timeless wooden tabletop instead of the faux marble effect, the NORTOFT has a generous 120cm diameter and a standard height of 75cm. I'd pair it with black chairs to match the table legs, or opt for a statement color such as green or orange to offer a bold contrast.
This sleek bedside table comes in a dark oak color with a steel handle and is a streamlined version of IKEA’s RÅDMANSÖ (£69), which is slightly larger and comes with metal legs. The dark wood effect of JYSK’s design adds a luxurious touch, as do the wooden legs and metal hardware. Measuring 45cm x 55cm x 33cm, the bedside table isn’t too chunky, but still offers enough space, as well as having a handy drawer for personal items.
This double bed is designed to appear as though it is floating, and the slatted base can be raised up like an ottoman with a hydraulic lift to provide ample storage. Coming in a warm oak color, this bed is simple and modern, perfect for those wanting a sleek, fuss-free frame without a headboard. The ELLINGE, which can fit spring and foam mattresses, is a great alternative to IKEA’s MALM ottoman bed (£399).
This off-white teddy-covered pouffe is a great alternative to IKEA’s STOCKHOLM 2025 style (that retails for £199), and comes in at a fraction of the price. The fluffy fabric offers comfort to those resting their feet on the pouffe, and it weighs 6kg, making it easy to maneuver around the room to place next to different pieces of furniture for your relaxing needs.
You can store your shoes in style with this cabinet which has three compartments and would look lovely in your hallway. With a rattan material and warm oak color, it looks like a chest of drawers rather than a shoe rack, and the compartments open downwards for easy access.
If you like the idea of IKEA’s GRÖNSTA chairs (£60) but are hoping for something a bit sleeker, take a look at JYSK’s NEDERBY dining chairs. With a white moulded seat, they can be easily wiped down after particularly messy meals, and the slim, steel legs have an oak look, adding a chic touch.
This unit's stylish rattan and warm oak color would pair nicely with a neutral room or with bolder colors like sage green, rust, or blue. It could work as an alternative to IKEA’s FRYKSÅS TV stand (£279), which doesn’t come with the versatile sliding doors of the HALMSTAD. With the movable parts and shelves, you can configure the bench to your liking, choosing to display books and games or keep them hidden away.
If you're currently in the process of furnishing (or refurnishing) your space, it's worth adding a sofa bed to your list. IKEA has a lot of great options, but remember: don't skip the alternatives (like for IKEA's LYCKSELE LÖVÅS sofa bed).
