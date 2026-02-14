It's not very often that something as practical as an extension cord stops me in my tracks as I'm walking through a store, but it happened on one of my regular trips to IKEA when I saw its SKOTAT Extension Cord displayed along an aisle. An actually design-forward extension cord? Since when? I added it to my basket immediately.

I was completely taken by both the gorgeous green colorway and the genius triangular design that makes it perfect for use on any corner, either vertically or horizontally. I originally bought it for my office as a handy desk accessory, but then I decided I wanted to use it in the bedroom — the reality is, I want one in each space and wish I'd bought more.

Sure, it's not the cheapest extension cord you'll find on the market at £22, but for this level of design and practicality, I don't think it's unreasonable at all.

IKEA Skotat Extension Cord - Green 1.8 M £22 at IKEA With three plug sockets and two USB-C ports, the SKOTAT Extension cord is a stylish addition to any space. With the holes on the back, you can position and hang the cord whichever way suits you best, and if you decide to use it on a flat surface, you can cover the plus-shaped holes with non-slip thermoplastic rubber plugs (provided) to stop it from slipping around.

Image 1 of 2 Position the cord flat against the wall and have your cables positioned away from your working station. (Image credit: IKEA) Or, hang it under your desk out of sight, but still have easy access. (Image credit: IKEA)

What makes this cord work so well is its minimalist design — with a few key design elements, it is incredibly practical, but it's also a piece that you wouldn't mind having out on display, which is always a plus when it's something as functional as this.

But don't just take my word for it — with a 4.5-star rating, I'm not alone in my high praise of this stylish extension cord. Here are just some of the reviews:

"A good-looking extension cord! The color of this IRL matches the photos, and I'm satisfied with the product functionality overall. I like that it's designed to fit in a corner, and the sockets are angled upwards, which means it's much easier to plug and unplug devices. The sockets are positioned upside down to allow the extension cord to have a lower profile without the cable getting caught between the surface the sockets are sat on and the plug. Ours sits on top of a chest of drawers, at the back against the wall, and I hardly see it — but if I do, it's ok because it's a lovely color. Please, IKEA, make it in more colors and longer cable lengths!"

"Looks amazing in a room, modern looking, charges things super fast! 100% recommend!"

"So nice to see a bit more style in an extension lead, fast USB-C options, and standard 3-pin connections. Sits nicely against the wall and is perfect for the bedroom."

"Great contemporary addition to tidy my desk."

The only complaints customers have had were that they would prefer one of the USB-C ports to be USB-A, and, of course, the desire for more colors and lengths to be available, which I appreciate — though I have to say, I am partial to the green colorway.

More Design-Forward Extension Cords

If you're interested in what other stylish extension cords there are on the market, I've rounded up a few more of my favorites below.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

ORICO Orico PD 20W Extension Lead With USB Slots £23.99 at Amazon UK I'm a fan of this pale blue colorway — though it's also available in three other hues — and the slim, sleek design. The two-way extension cable is 1.6 meters long and has two USB-C and two USB-A ports, so you can power six devices at the same time. Avolt Magnetic Extension Lead Cube £55 at Amazon UK I am also partial to a cube design extension cord. With a magnetic base and adhesive pad, this cube securely attaches to smooth or metal surfaces to free up floor space — a genius design from a Scandinavian design brand that also comes in seven colors. TOPREK Toprek Wood Grain 3 Way Extension Lead With USB Slots £18.99 at Amazon UK This stylish, wood-grain, three-way extension lead would be a great addition to pair with a wooden floor or decor. It has a USB and USB-C port, along with surge protection, an on/off switch, and two mounting slots on the back to free up space. TOPREK Toprek Wood Grain 6 Way Extension Lead With USB Slots £22.99 at Amazon UK Or go for the larger, 10-in-1 extension cord from the same brand in the same wood-grain finish for the ultimate device party. It has a two-meter cord and the same surge protection, on/off switch, and wall-mounting slots as the smaller version. IKEA Hornfels Extension Cord - Yellow 1.8 M £12 at IKEA Another stylish IKEA extension cord — the HORNFELS Extension Cord is a unique design that makes a statement of this practical necessity. This four-way extension cord is 1.8 meters in length and also comes in black. BEVA Cube Extension Lead With USB Slots £16.19 at Amazon UK With a 4.6-star rating with over 3,500 reviews, the proof is in the pudding with this extension lead. Also available in two other colorways, this four-way multi-plus power strip has three USB ports and the compact size makes it a great choice for any space.

Now that you know where to buy a design-forward extension cord, the next thing is to find the perfect rechargeable lamp to pair it with for a desk set-up of dreams.