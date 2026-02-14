I Never Thought I’d Say ‘Design-Forward’ and ‘Extension Cord’ in the Same Sentence, but IKEA’s Practical Necessity Will Elevate Any Space (I Own One, and Want More)
I couldn't leave IKEA without one of these in my trolley — now I'm just annoyed I only bought one
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
It's not very often that something as practical as an extension cord stops me in my tracks as I'm walking through a store, but it happened on one of my regular trips to IKEA when I saw its SKOTAT Extension Cord displayed along an aisle. An actually design-forward extension cord? Since when? I added it to my basket immediately.
I was completely taken by both the gorgeous green colorway and the genius triangular design that makes it perfect for use on any corner, either vertically or horizontally. I originally bought it for my office as a handy desk accessory, but then I decided I wanted to use it in the bedroom — the reality is, I want one in each space and wish I'd bought more.
Sure, it's not the cheapest extension cord you'll find on the market at £22, but for this level of design and practicality, I don't think it's unreasonable at all.
With three plug sockets and two USB-C ports, the SKOTAT Extension cord is a stylish addition to any space. With the holes on the back, you can position and hang the cord whichever way suits you best, and if you decide to use it on a flat surface, you can cover the plus-shaped holes with non-slip thermoplastic rubber plugs (provided) to stop it from slipping around.
What makes this cord work so well is its minimalist design — with a few key design elements, it is incredibly practical, but it's also a piece that you wouldn't mind having out on display, which is always a plus when it's something as functional as this.
But don't just take my word for it — with a 4.5-star rating, I'm not alone in my high praise of this stylish extension cord. Here are just some of the reviews:
- "A good-looking extension cord! The color of this IRL matches the photos, and I'm satisfied with the product functionality overall. I like that it's designed to fit in a corner, and the sockets are angled upwards, which means it's much easier to plug and unplug devices. The sockets are positioned upside down to allow the extension cord to have a lower profile without the cable getting caught between the surface the sockets are sat on and the plug. Ours sits on top of a chest of drawers, at the back against the wall, and I hardly see it — but if I do, it's ok because it's a lovely color. Please, IKEA, make it in more colors and longer cable lengths!"
- "Looks amazing in a room, modern looking, charges things super fast! 100% recommend!"
- "So nice to see a bit more style in an extension lead, fast USB-C options, and standard 3-pin connections. Sits nicely against the wall and is perfect for the bedroom."
- "Great contemporary addition to tidy my desk."
The only complaints customers have had were that they would prefer one of the USB-C ports to be USB-A, and, of course, the desire for more colors and lengths to be available, which I appreciate — though I have to say, I am partial to the green colorway.
More Design-Forward Extension Cords
If you're interested in what other stylish extension cords there are on the market, I've rounded up a few more of my favorites below.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
I am also partial to a cube design extension cord. With a magnetic base and adhesive pad, this cube securely attaches to smooth or metal surfaces to free up floor space — a genius design from a Scandinavian design brand that also comes in seven colors.
This stylish, wood-grain, three-way extension lead would be a great addition to pair with a wooden floor or decor. It has a USB and USB-C port, along with surge protection, an on/off switch, and two mounting slots on the back to free up space.
Or go for the larger, 10-in-1 extension cord from the same brand in the same wood-grain finish for the ultimate device party. It has a two-meter cord and the same surge protection, on/off switch, and wall-mounting slots as the smaller version.
Now that you know where to buy a design-forward extension cord, the next thing is to find the perfect rechargeable lamp to pair it with for a desk set-up of dreams.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!