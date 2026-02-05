Designing a home that feels completely clean and put together often involves a certain amount of minimalist license. But there's more than one type to bring into your home. From aesthetic and functional to paper and digital, or even sentimental and lifestyle minimalism.

As you can tell, the concept of minimalism in interior design is just the tip of the iceberg. And it doesn't mean that you need to bring every type alive in your living space. It's all about selecting the right one to combat clutter.

So, without wasting another second, let's get into what each type of minimalism really means and how to find the version your spaces will thrive on.

1. Aesthetic Minimalism

Stylistic minimalism can make a significant difference to the tranquility of your home. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: Mckimm)

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, tells me that aesthetic minimalism is the type that most people already know of. "It focuses on reducing what you see. It helps clear visual clutter like busy countertops, overfilled shelves, or too many colors competing for attention," she says.

"From a home wellness perspective, visual calm supports mental calm. When your eyes get a break, your nervous system does too, making it easier to feel grounded in your space."

And since minimalism helps you sleep and feel more at peace, the first place I recommend introducing aesthetic minimalism to is your bedroom. And if you're not ready to fully commit to a pared-back vibe, then midimalism and cozy minimalism are softer alternatives.

2. Functional Minimalism

A very important style of minimalism, decluttering for functionality will make your storage spaces feel much more tidy. (Image credit: Ibrahim Ozunbar. Design: ACARARCH)

Arabella Drake, co-founder of Ankersen Drake, tells me that functional minimalism is another type that can change how you approach decluttering a kitchen and other storage-led spaces.

"Functional minimalism focuses on removing duplicate and low-use items, and keeping only what’s genuinely used and reliable, so the home runs better with fewer things," she says.

"It’s ideal for storage spaces, such as cupboards that are full of things that aren’t actually useful. These might be double items, single-use gadgets, random cables and chargers, and things that you've held back from removing 'just in case'."

3. Paper Minimalism

Tackling this covert clutter-causer is the key to a tidier way of life. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Ash Wilson Design)

One of the most popular under-the-radar items to declutter is loose paperwork. No house goes without it, which is why it's all about how you handle it. And Arabella tells me that paperwork minimalism is the trick to aid in your journey to a cleaner space.

"Paperwork minimalism focuses on reducing paper and admin clutter. It’s perfect for those struggling with mountains of paper piles, unopened mail, old manuals, and loose documents," she notes.

"At Ankersen Drake, we recommend digitizing all paperwork and recycling it afterwards. If hard copies are needed, we’d recommend creating a small filing system to keep them safe and easily accessible when needed."

4. Sentimental Minimalism

Challenge your clutter by using sentimental minimalism to finally get rid of items taking over precious space. (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Clarisa Llaneza. Styling: Kaela Shaw)

Take it from me, learning how to declutter sentimental items can be quite a trying task. And if you tend to hold on to plenty of things simply because of the memories tied to them, then sentimental minimalism will do just the trick.

"This type helps people work through sentimental clutter and items tied to guilt, past seasons of life, or unrealistic expectations. This version of minimalism encourages self-compassion," she says.

"Instead of asking, 'Should I keep this?' the question becomes, 'Does this support who I am and how I live now?' That mindset shift is key to sustainable organizing and a minimalist change that lasts further than the next week."

5. Digital Minimalism

This style of minimalism is less talked about but equally important in the digital age. (Image credit: Mito. Design: Arper)

Of all the decluttering challenges, this is one that feels especially timely for this year — digital decluttering. Living in a tech-driven world comes with its own clutter. And if you find yourself losing productivity and focus to it, this is your sign to engage in digital minimalism.

"Overflowing inboxes, constant notifications, and endless photos can be just as draining as a physical mess. Simplifying digital spaces helps reduce overwhelm and free up space, supporting better habits and clearer decision-making throughout the home," says Di.

I take some time every single day to take control of various inboxes, and also set time aside to clear caches and pare back camera rolls on a weekly basis to keep my digital devices organized.

6. Lifestyle Minimalism

Making more sustainable choices through lifestyle minimalism will help you feel at peace in your abode and beyond. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

Lastly, Di tells me that lifestyle minimalism is another version of decluttering that will affect your routine on a day-to-day basis. "This big-picture approach focuses on values, habits, and mindful consumption," she says.

"It helps prevent clutter before it enters the home by encouraging intentional choices. For families and busy moms especially, this supports long-term well-being by reducing burnout and creating homes that work with their lifestyle, not against it."

This style of minimalism will help you realize the benefits of decluttering and maintaining an organized home in real time. However, it will only truly work once your home is void of stagnant clutter. So my advice is to pare back all the key spaces in your home and then take on lifestyle minimalism to prevent further clutter from troubling your space.

When it comes to certain spaces made to entertain, you might want a style that has a touch of grandeur. So for the few rooms you'd prefer uninfluenced by minimalism, I suggest trying tidy maximalism instead. It has all the vibrance with none of the clutter.