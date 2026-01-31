Minimal design is often viewed as simple, when in reality, the opposite is true. It requires a more nuanced level of attention and intention than nearly any other style. Every item in a minimal space has to earn its place, and because of this, it's easy for minimalists to run into problems, such as their home feeling flat, dull, or overly sterile. While minimalism in design may appear easy, it's anything but.

"Every decision is visible when there is less in the space," says interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart. As you can imagine, this makes for a challenging design process. Instead of having bold colors and patterns to layer, with minimalism, "you have to learn how to balance negative space in a way that doesn't feel unfinished and sparse," she adds.

Too much stark white in a room reads sterile, and too little texture feels unwelcoming and unlivable. So what's the trick to getting minimalism just right? Well, it starts with identifying the potential errors. Below are three common problems minimalists often run into when designing their homes, and how to steer clear of a characterless space.

1. Spaces Feeling 'Flat'

DO INSTEAD: Incorporate furniture pieces that add depth, like a built-in bookcase. (Image credit: Marc Mauldin. Design: Silo Studio Design)

If you've ever tried a minimalist interior design style in your home, you will know that one of the first problems to arise is finding ways to create depth. Typically, you're working with neutral color schemes and pared-back furniture, so it's easy to fall into a one-tone space.

"Without proper layering or grounding in the right materials, minimalist homes can quickly fall flat and feel cold," says Gabriela Eisenhart, founder of Silo Studio Design. To avoid this, it's best to break away from the strict mindset that less is always more (with color, texture, materials, etc.). Adding something like bookshelves or tactile rugs creates that crucial contrast in design.

Gabriela says, "Custom built-ins are one of my favorite solutions for both storage and grounding a space." It's the fastest way to make a blank wall more visually interesting without necessarily making it too busy or overpowering.

Plus, storage often becomes another problem in minimalist spaces, if not properly planned. "Clutter creeps up fast, and suddenly the space loses its minimal feel," adds Gabriella. "Built-ins and bookshelves are a quick and clever solution to decluttering and minimalism."

Gabriela Eisenhart Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Gabriela is an Atlanta-based interior designer and the founder of Silo Studio Design. Rooted in an organic modern sensibility, Gabriela loves layering minimal, tactile materials to create soft, grounded interiors with just a hint of the unexpected.

2. Balancing Clean vs Sterile

DO INSTEAD: Keep clutter to a minimum while embracing layers. (Image credit: Marc Mauldin. Design: Silo Studio Design)

Another common problem for minimalists is navigating the fine line between a calm, serene setting and an empty, sterile space. No one wants to live in an all-white room where the fear of ruffling anything ruins the atmosphere.

"My love language is layers — layers, layers, and dare I say, more layers," says Gabriela. The root of the minimalist cold conundrum is that there probably isn't enough warmth. "Warmth is achieved by layering different textures and natural materials within a minimal space," explains Gabriela.

Think tactile throws in earthy color palettes, or a soft weave hung as art on the wall. "The quietness of these layers is what creates that warmth, and I promise you, it's magical," says Gabriela.

In a more traditional or maximalist design, layering often involves mixing patterns and colors. The principles of these efforts remain similar in minimal design; you still want to layer, but layer with restraint. Think raw wood, soft linens, and subtle, minimal patterns.

3. Forgetting the Architecture

DO INSTEAD: Let the architecture of your home do the heavy lifting. (Image credit: Marc Mauldin. Design: Silo Studio Design)

Let's get one thing straight: Minimalism does not mean your home should be an empty, white box. Don't bewary of leaning into striking interior architecture. In fact, Gabriela says, "Minimalism will only work if the architecture and finishes are doing the heavy lifting."

So, start with the bones of the home, the foundation. Curved walls, interesting fireplaces, and natural textures — these features will instantly help a minimalist setting feel more interesting. This doesn't mean you have to keep any bright colors that might have been there, but you shouldn't feel like you need to remove original architectural details either, to achieve a minimalist vibe.

"You want materials that bring warmth and depth," says Gabriela. "Think rich oak floors, plaster walls, warm-toned metals, and thoughtful overhead lighting alternatives."

However, to that degree, remember when to let go. "We all find comfort in our belongings, but when your goal is a minimal space, you really have to embrace the edit," Gabriela adds.

The ideal minimalist home will feel serene, stylish, and cleverly layered. If you've run into a few problems building your minimalist design, don't worry, minimalism isn't out of style; it's just a trickier scheme than meets the eye. Rather than sticking to stark, the trick in 2026 is embracing a cozier aesthetic.