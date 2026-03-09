From never choosing dark colors for a small kitchen to the precise pairing of metal finishes, when it comes to kitchen color ideas, the stories we’re told are sometimes said with such conviction that we keep them in our minds and subconsciously steer clear of them and adhere to these crazy rules. Some of these tales may have truth within them, but kitchen color will always come down to the individual space, taste, and preference. I’ve taken some of the more common myths straight to the designers to see what they have to say.

What quickly becomes clear is that many of these so-called “rules” are less about design and more about context. For example, of course, dark shades can make a room feel cocooning, but applied to the right space, this can definitely be a strength rather than a flaw. And yes, mismatched metals can definitely look a little chaotic, especially in a small space, but they can just as easily add depth and interest when properly considered. The difference lies in scale, natural light, the material palette, and the actual function for the main users.

Ultimately, a kitchen should be designed with confidence and creativity, along with a response to the space at hand. So before you rule out those deep hues, or waste a few months attempting to match metal finishes precisely, it’s worth pausing to consider if these rules below apply to you.

Myth #1: Kitchen Cabinets Should All Be the Same Color

The interior architecture and lighting in this kitchen highlight more points of interest — it's all in the details. (Image credit: Studio M.Haas)

The idea that every cabinet in the kitchen must match is one of the most persistent “safe” rules in kitchen design. But as Peter Humphrey, founder of Humphrey Munson, points out, sticking rigidly to a single color can leave a kitchen feeling flat and uninspiring.

“The notion that every cabinet must be painted in the same shade is the set piece of the 'play it safe' rule book,” she says. “Today’s most compelling kitchens feel layered and considered, and to that lots of colors can be carefully woven in to create a welcoming kitchen with a bit of personality.”

This doesn’t mean you have to go overboard with contrasting tones, although there’s nothing wrong with this, but Peter reminds us, “Playing it too safe can create a sterile and rigid kitchen that lacks depth.” Instead, try layering: “Ideally, you want 2-3 colors in the kitchen and then layer in different materials where you can — even the cane wrapping on a pendant light will bring a little slice of texture and interest above a dining table.” Uniformity may feel like the right thing to do, but layers of texture, personality, and contrast are exactly what will bring your modern kitchen to life.

ÉDITÉ Franklyn Industrial-Style Metal Wall Light £74.99 at La Redoute UK Warm light over open shelves creates the best kind of ambience.

Peter Humphrey Founder of Humphrey Munson Peter is the founder and design director at Humphrey Munson, a multidisciplinary design, manufacturing, and installation practice based in England. The Humphrey Munson signature style blends classic craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities, resulting in homes that outwardly exude a timeless elegance but are designed for modern living.

Myth #2: A White Kitchen Is Always the Safest Choice

White but with texture, plus putty beige floor cabinets, fluted glass, and open shelving — not just any old white kitchen. (Image credit: Neptune)

For years, white has been chosen as the ultimate safe kitchen color choice, but somewhere along the way, the narrative flipped, and now we're seeing it as bland, clinical, and dated. According to Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport, the reality is, “There has been a persistent belief within the UK property market that a white kitchen is the safest choice when resale is a consideration, largely because developers have relied on it as a neutral baseline that offends no one,” he explains.

However, this doesn’t make white superior either. In fact, Richard suggests the issue isn’t the white itself, but how it behaves in context: “An uncompromising white can sometimes feel clinical,” he says. That’s often where the backlash stems from: bright whites can lack depth and character; they’re stark, referencing waiting rooms, dentists, and the like. “A nuanced neutral, such as putty, stone, or a muted green, often feels more established and comfortable within the home.”

This Neptune kitchen gives us white, but on a whole other level. It's bursting with character, from paneling to the fluted glass, open shelving, and neutral palette. The key to white is understanding that timelessness isn’t defined by the absence of color in a kitchen, but how well it’s put together as a whole scheme — and if the paired materials are enough to allow the space to age gracefully over time.

In other words, white is not a shortcut or a safe bet. You’ll need to work hard to get it right, and undertones, co-existing materials, lighting, and the architectural setting will all add to the end result.

Richard Davonport Managing Director at Davonport Richard is the managing director at Davonport, a British kitchen manufacturer that specializes in crafting exquisite, bespoke kitchen furniture.

Myth #3: All Metal Hardware Must Match Exactly

Mixed metals can add a smart level of detailing into a kitchen scheme. (Image credit: Paul Craig. Design: Humphrey Munson)

If you haven’t heard this one, where have you been? There seems to be this long-standing belief that every metal element in a kitchen needs to match precisely, from kitchen cabinet hardware to taps, lighting, and appliance detailing, all for the scheme to feel resolved. In reality, this just isn’t how it works.

“This approach can flatten a design and strip it of the material nuance that gives a space depth,” says Gareth Hull, design lead at Hendel & Hendel. “Mixing finishes, when done with awareness of tone and balance, often produces a more layered and sophisticated result than strict uniformity,” and this is exactly the goal. A well-designed kitchen will be curated, with the details thought through thoroughly and complementing one another.

Gareth offers the example of a softly brushed brass handle sitting comfortably alongside polished nickel tapware; “If both share a similar warmth or weight, introducing a darker accent such as aged bronze or matte black in smaller moments can help anchor the scheme rather than disrupt it.” The key is not to be strictly uniform, but allow the materials to build a relationship through undertone and texture rather than competing for attention.

nkuku Nkuku Otoro Oval Glass Pendant Light £175 at John Lewis Don't forget to take into account your light fittings when mixing your metals.

Gareth Hull Design Lead at Hendel & Hendel Gareth is the design lead at hardware brand Hendel & Hendel. He seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics for the brand’s collections.

Myth #4: Using Dark Colors in a Small Kitchen is a Bad Idea

Dark colors can be embraced, tying in dark woods and other natural materials, rather than fighting a lack of natural light and openness. (Image credit: Susie Novak Interiors)

One common piece of advice you may have heard before is that small kitchens should always be pale and light, because dark colors will make them feel enclosed and cramped. From personal experience, I have to say I disagree, and Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL, points out that this is a misconception entirely.

"I think color is a completely personal choice and a decision that should be primarily based around the atmosphere you want to create, rather than trying to make a small room look big,” she says. “However small a room is, if you want moody and atmospheric, then go dark or bold or busy; if you want it to look clean and minimal, then go for light, pale colors.”

If your goal is to visually expand a space, Helen explains that there are far more effective ways to go about it than just lighting the color palette. “The best way to achieve this is by not filling the room full of cupboards and leaving plenty of light and space around windows; so avoid wall cupboards. It is also a good idea to keep the colors and materials similar, so soft light woods and flooring, and similar color walls and cupboards. This will have more of an impact than just painting your walls in a light color.”

However, dark kitchens aren’t only about size; they’re about so much more. “Dark cabinets are always used to create mood and drama, so small or big, you will achieve this look with dark cupboards,” Helen says. “There is always a sense that big is better, but in actual fact, a small, richly colored kitchen can be the most alluring of spaces, holding a certain charm and beauty that is hard to achieve in a large space.

"Small means intimate; it means cozy and glamorous and petite, and these all conjure up something quite special and not a feature to be disappointed by." Above, you'll find the perfect example.

Farrow & Ball Cola £5.75/Sample at Farrow & Ball Deep shaded cabinetry creates a cozy enveloping feel.

Helen Parker, Creative Director of deVOL Helen is the creative director at Devol Kitchens. She has been with the company for over 20 years and is responsible for Devol’s style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. Helen also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories.

Myth #5: The Kitchen Ceiling Must Be White

This is the fifth wall of a kitchen at its very best. (Image credit: deVOL)

There’s an almost unspoken rule in kitchen design that a ceiling should always be white. It’s the default safe tone we always revert back to for “brightness”, but can actually leave the space feeling stark and dated. But much like the above rules, this one doesn’t always hold up. It still always feels like a bit of a big deal to paint a ceiling anything other than white — a real commitment, but I would highly advise nothing less!

Charlotte Butler, kitchen design manager at BK Eleven, believes our attachment to light finishes can actually work against us. “Keeping cabinetry light has been the default advice for small kitchens, especially, but pale finishes can create visual breaks that highlight boundaries,” she explains. “Using a mid-tone across cabinets — even on adjacent walls, can make a space feel more cohesive and allow the eye to move smoothly around the room.”

The same thing applies to ceilings — stark white can interrupt the cocooning effect and flow of a scheme, whereas carrying color upwards, whether it’s warm clay, muted green, or another soft tone, creates that lovely enveloping feel. So try thinking of the kitchen ceiling as a fifth wall, and you may warm to the idea of carrying color overhead as well as around the room.

Charlotte Butler Kitchen Design Manager at BK Eleven Charlotte is Kitchen Design Manager at BK Eleven, with a background in hotel interiors and a degree in Interior Design. Since moving into bespoke handmade kitchens in 2014, she has built over 14 years of experience shaping kitchens that resolve day-to-day use as carefully as their visual character.

It seems kitchen color is less about “rules” and more about the ambience the space is able to create. Light, dark, bold, or muted, the right choice depends on the individual space, your taste, and how you want to live in it. The myths we’ve looked into show that confidence, layering, and attention to detail are where it’s at — no need to follow a rigid checklist. Just don’t be afraid to experiment, make it yours, mix and match, because your kitchen will thank you for it in the end.

