Blue is arguably the most popular color; it's in the sky, the sea, it's everyone's 'favorite', and it has a rich history. In interior design, blue makes a home feel calming and serene — it's almost considered a neutral these days. But with such popularity comes profuse variety. And if anyone knows blue paint, it's Farrow & Ball, which has over 50 shades to choose from.

A baby blue kitchen? A moody navy study? Perhaps a gentle blue-green for your bedroom? While a plethora of shades to choose from means it's more likely you'll find one you love, it makes it harder to decide the best blue paint for your space, specifically. That's where a well-trained eye can help, and for that, I've asked designers for their favorite Farrow & Ball blue paint colors to narrow down your search.

Amongst the list are paint colors you may recognize, and some more obscure shades you might never have considered. Don't let choosing a blue paint stir up the renovation blues; let this designer-approved list be a guiding light.

1. Wine Dark

"It has that inky, almost moody quality that feels sophisticated and cocooning, yet still playful," says Carina. (Image credit: Studio Raymond)

Starting strong with a deep but warm shade of blue: Farrow & Ball's Wine Dark. The name might sound misleading (I was expecting purple), but it sits just lighter than a traditional navy, which allows those subtle red undertones to really shine through.

Interior designer Carina Raymond, founder of Studio Raymond, says she's drawn to the paint color because "it's such a nuanced, characterful blue — rich and enveloping, but with a softness that stops it from feeling too heavy," she says.

What makes Wine Dark a real stand-out for Carina is its depth. The warm undertones give it a vibrancy and complexity you don't always get with darker blues. "It feels layered rather than flat," she says. "And, because of those red notes, it pairs beautifully with the warm side of the color wheel, particularly earthy reds, rusts, and burnt oranges, creating a warm color scheme that feels bold, joyful, and full of personality without being overpowering."

Use it in spaces where you want to create a sense of comfort and retreat. "We recently used it in a family room that needed to feel fun for the children but still sophisticated enough for the adults to unwind in the evening," explains Carina. "It works brilliantly in these kinds of multifunctional spaces; perfect for movie nights, hosting friends, or simply switching off after a long day."

Her pro tip is to use this Farrow & Ball blue paint color confidently. "Its richness makes it especially effective in rooms where you want to lean into the atmosphere rather than maximize brightness," she says.

2. Lulworth Blue

More than just a wall color, you can use these brighter blues as an accent in rooms. (Image credit: Laura Stephens)

Next up, something a little lighter. London-based interior designer Laura Stephens is currently loving Farrow & Ball's Lulworth Blue. "It's such a lively blue — instantly uplifting without feeling sugary," she says. "It has a fresh, breezy quality that brings energy into a space, but it's still soft enough to live with every day. It feels optimistic."

Light blue paint colors can be especially hard to choose from as they have so many subtle differences. To that, Laura says that this one "really sings as a paint color in south-facing rooms where the sunlight enhances its clarity and brightness." That said, it's also a great trick for darker spaces; using it on trims, doors, or woodwork adds a hit of color and light without overwhelming the room.

"I tend to use it on joinery, doors, and architectural details rather than fully drenching a space," adds Laura. It works beautifully as a crisp accent, enough to lift a scheme and give it personality without taking over.

3. Stiffkey Blue

Sometimes, a dark blue is the perfect shade to create a moody, focus-centered space. (Image credit: Alex James. Design: Pringle & Pringle)

On the other hand, interior designer Sophie Pringle, founder of Pringle & Pringle, chose a darker shade from Farrow & Ball's blue paint colors. "We've recently used Stiffkey Blue by Farrow & Ball in two of our projects, and it's a shade we return to time and again," she says. It's a beautifully inky, coastal blue with real depth, but it never feels flat. "There's a richness to it that instantly gives a space presence," says Sophie.

Stiffkey Blue is ideal for those trying to hit that balance between striking and liveable; "It's deep and atmospheric, yet it carries enough warmth to stop it from feeling stark," says Sophie. This comes from how the paint color responds to light. "It can feel almost dramatic in the evening, yet softer and more nuanced during the day," the designer adds.

Use it in spaces where you want a sense of intimacy — studies, snugs, bedrooms, or color-drenching units in sitting rooms. Sophie says it's especially good in rooms that lead off lighter spaces (layered with natural textures, crisp whites, or warmer accent tones), as the contrast makes both areas feel more dynamic.

4. Oval Room Blue

Oval room blue is claiming with undertones of gray and subtle greens. "Oval Room really shines when paired with rich jewel tones," says Melissa. (Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

After a more modern heritage palette? Interior designer Melissa Hutley, co-founder of Hutley, says you can't go past Farrow & Ball's Oval Room Blue. "It has a wonderful depth of color that saturates a space effortlessly," she adds. "It's a blue that evolves throughout the day and never feels static."

From first glance, Oval Room Blue is a complex blue with a distinct green undertone, making it incredibly adaptable — "It feels grounded and earthy rather than overly crisp, which gives it a timeless quality," adds Melissa.

It holds its own in bright daylight, says Melissa, meaning it can work successfully in south-facing rooms, but "this blue really comes into its own in the evening or as a paint color in north-facing rooms, creating a wonderfully atmospheric setting," she adds.

Its natural tone works well for color-drenching, particularly in rooms with sloping ceilings or minimal architectural detailing, as it enhances the sense of cohesion and intimacy. However, in spaces with ornate cornicing, "keeping the cornice and ceiling white can be incredibly striking; the crisp contrast against the blue walls really highlights those period details," adds Melissa.

5. De Nimes

De Nimes is one of the brand's most popular blue shades and has a very heritage aesthetic to it. (Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Next is a shade you may have heard of before, as Farrow & Ball's De Nimes is one of the brand's more popular paints. In my opinion, it's a perfect blend between contemporary and timeless, acting as a neutral paint color when you need it and an accent in more high-contrast moments.

One of the best qualities of this shade is its versatility — you can feel confident using it to coat an entire room (the gray undertones make it a very calming, sensory-conscious paint color), or you can use De Nimes as a way to deepen accent moments.

Interior designer Julia Miller from Yond Interiors says, "We used a fresh coat of De Nimes blue paint to highlight the incredible existing architecture." It's a shade that you'll love just as much in 10 years as the day after painting with it.

6. Hague Blue

Hague blue is a bright navy that has true blue tones that brighten it in certain lights. (Image credit: Jamie Thomson. Design: Amy Jones, Greta-Mae)

Now here's a shade you've very likely already heard of. Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue has become a staple for anyone with a fancy for navy blue in their home. Interior designer Marie Flanigan, founder of Marie Flanigan Interiors, says, "I love Farrow & Ball's Hague Blue because it's incredibly decadent and rich, creating a cozy, cocoon-like effect."

The best way to indulge in this navy blue paint color is to use it in moody, confident spaces where coziness is still paramount. There are slightly green undertones that make the shade feel more natural and allow it to work well in spaces filled with light, too, though.

For something a little more daring, "You can also add a lacquered finish to beautifully reflect light and create the illusion of a larger space," adds Marie.

7. Blue Ground

This mint-adjacent shade is both bold and calming. The black and white contrast in this entryway makes it pop. (Image credit: Nathan Schroder. Studio credit Maestri Studio)

Feeling brave? You might love this 'robin's egg-meets-mint green'. Architect Eddie Maestri, founder of Maestri Studio, liked Farrow & Ball's Blue Ground so much he used it on his own front door.

It's a classic light blue color, but when used in more daring scenarios, it becomes a shade that can really steal the show. Particularly when paired with high-contrast color combinations, like this black-and-white entryway.

"I love Blue Ground even more for its calming nature," adds Eddie. "It has a resort-like vibe that's also a tad retro." This recommendation definitely comes at the perfect time for anyone planning a spring color palette.

That aside, Eddie says he also loves Farrow and Ball's Stiffkey Blue. "It has a flair for the dramatics without being too dark," he adds.

8. A Custom Farrow & Ball Blue Paint

This light blue is ideal for those who want to brighten a space, but still have a serene color scheme. (Image credit: Sean Litchfield. Studio credit Emily Tucker Design)

But even if you can't find a shade of blue you love, don't despair. You can always mix and match shades to curate your very own custom Farrow & Ball blue paint color, like designer Emily Tucker, founder of Emily Tucker Design, did.

"We wanted to have some color in the kitchen, but not so much that it felt overpowering," she explains. "In the end, we settled on this Farrow & Ball's Light Blue, which we mixed with a lighter green so that the kitchen reads as a pale green." Clever!

So there you have it, a designer-approved list of the best Farrow & Ball blue paint colors. Now you just need to find the right colors to go with blue — luckily, Livingetc can help with that, too.

