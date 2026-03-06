We're still a few weeks out from the official start of spring, but that hasn't stopped us from dreaming about sunny days spent lying out in our garden. Nor, for that matter, has it stopped us from curating a pretty hefty basket of outdoor furniture.

I don't need any rhyme or reason to begin my summertime garden prep, but I do often find myself wondering when exactly is the optimal time to start buying all the best garden furniture I've been eyeing. Buy too soon, and they'll spend months under wraps, getting soggy in the never-ending winter rain, but wait too long, and suddenly the summer has passed you by before they even arrive at your home.

So, as I often do, I turned to the experts for their best advice. And, as it turns out, there is a golden window for when to buy your outdoor furniture — and it's sooner than you think. This is what they had to say.

When Is The Best Time to Shop for Outdoor Furniture?

Experts recommend buying your outdoor furniture between March and April. (Image credit: RH Outdoors)

When it comes to placing an order for your garden, the experts recommend getting it in by early spring. There are a few factors that go into this answer, though. Firstly, the weather. In the UK at least, the first few weeks of spring are some of the wettest of the whole year, putting a serious dampener on our summer dreams. But this can actually play in your favor, suggests Chloe Barrows, interior expert at Laura James.

"The rain deters people from investing in garden furniture, so you truly do get the pick of new collections and high-quality products in on-trend styles," Chloe explains. Wait until the sun is out in full force, and you'll find that many of the trendiest outdoor sofas are already fresh out of stock. Get in there early, though, while the spring showers are still at large, and you'll have no problem finding your wish-list pieces.

And, not only is it more likely to be in stock, but you'll also have a better chance at scoring a good deal in these earlier weeks. "Some retailers may start to put up prices as the weather becomes warmer and interest in garden furniture peaks, so March to April is the best time to get great quality products at fair prices," says Chloe.

"This year, people seem to be planning ahead — we’ve seen steady sales of larger outdoor sets since the new season launched at the end of January, which proves how integral an outdoor living and entertaining area has become, even for UK homes," explains Danielle Le Vaillant, from Cox & Cox. "It makes sense, really, to take the opportunity to have the furniture all ready to use and actually enjoy over the long bank holiday."

If you're focused less on immediacy and more on scoring the best deal possible, it's likely you'll be recommended to hold off and wait until the end of summer, when items begin to enter the sales. However, "This is also usually the worst time to buy in terms of quality pieces," according to Chloe. "You’re often left with products on sale that no one wants because they’re out of style or have had high returns. Because of this, waiting until the end of summer to buy isn’t a great idea if you’re looking for a garden furniture piece that will stand the test of time and be a great investment."

What to Look Out For This Year

Softer, rounded forms are going to be particularly popular this year. (Image credit: Future)

Knowing that the prime shopping time is fast approaching, now is the time to get fully acquainted with all the hottest outdoor furniture trends to look out for on your search.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, much of what we're noticing in outdoor furniture this year is heavily inspired by interior design trends, following their lead in terms of shapes, colors, and even materials.

"One of the biggest shifts we’ve seen so far is the rise of sculptural furniture, especially curved sofas and rounded coffee tables that soften the harsh right angles of fences and patios," says Chloe. While these designs have become ubiquitous with elegant, modern living rooms, they work just as well in our outdoor spaces, too. "These pieces instantly make the garden feel more calming, creating that soft cocooning effect where you can truly switch off and really enjoy the outdoors," Chloe adds.

This rise in super-comfortable, elegant designs that feel more similar to your luxurious living room furniture than they do the wooden deck chairs of the past is also a symptom of one of the major garden trends this year — the outdoor living room.

Although this idea has been around well before 2026, Danielle says, "The outdoor living room trend has been growing year on year, and this year we are seeing some fully upholstered modular seating that really takes the concept to the next level."

Continuing from that desire for true indoor-outdoor living, Danielle suggests we can also expect to see a rise in elegant outdoor textiles, designed to offer "a more tactile lounging experience."

When it comes to color and materials, though, there seem to be two diverging pathways emerging. On the one hand, Chloe says, "We’re seeing a shift towards quiet luxury, with people choosing warm off-whites like Pantone’s cloud dancer or taupes as these create a great calm base to work from and build on." Warm neutrals and soft, natural materials are the key to this style, with plenty of brushed linens and earthy colors.

However, at the other end of the spectrum, we're seeing a greater interest in creating bolder, more vibrant designs in our garden. For this trend, prints are central, and the more the better. As Chloe notes, "There’s also a growing desire for pattern drenching, with stripes and florals being layered together. This look is less about matching and more about curating a space that feels full of character. It’s a slightly newer look from the neutral gardens we’ve seen in recent years, but it’s great for creatives who love bold shapes and colors."

This is a trend Danielle has observed, too: "Vibrant colors are also injecting fresh energy into our outdoor collections. Cushions play a part in this again, with fresh ginghams, stripes, and botanical prints in all shades of terracotta, lime, mint, jade, blue, and pink, which are perfect for transforming the look of the more neutral gray and stone shades that predominate amongst the cushions that are part of outdoor sets."

Tips for Outdoor Furniture Shopping

Make sure you store your outdoor cushions and soft furnishings somewhere clean and dry during the winter months. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Beyond the trends and aesthetics of your modern garden, there are some other things you should look out for when investing in your outdoor setup.

First things first, search with longevity in mind. As Danielle says, "You should be looking for pieces that have been designed with years, not just seasons, in mind." Finding the outdoor furniture that will last the longest largely comes down to choosing the strongest materials. "Choose materials that will complement your outdoor space and reflect your overall style while also being comfortable. The best outdoor furniture will deliver comfort, durability, and style."

Think about how the material of your furniture will react to extreme weather conditions. For example, "I would avoid choosing furniture made from low-grade plastics as these often crack in the frost or warp in the heat," explains Chloe. "If you love that woven look, stick to high-quality materials like rattan, acacia wood, or even terrazzo and concrete as they’re not only stylish, but they’re built to last."

These pieces may cost more upfront, but in the long run, they'll be the more cost-effective choice. "Garden furniture is an investment, so look for designs that you will still love in five years, not just this summer," says Danielle. "If a new trend catches your eye, trial the effect with niche pieces such as cushions in a new color or smaller outdoor side tables in a bold shade."

Some of Our Favorite Pieces to Shop

Now that you know the right time to buy your outdoor furniture, you might as well familiarize yourself with these other rules for buying outdoor furniture that our experts swear by.

For more design ideas and advice for your garden and home, sign up to our newsletter, and they'll land straight in your inbox.