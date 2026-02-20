"Let Them Take Up Room" — How to Bring 'Houseplant Maximalism' to Your Home, Master the Art of Abundant Greenery

In many homes, plants act as background players to the design, typically contributing to the finished look without standing out all that much. Well, 'houseplant maximalism' pushes your interior garden to the forefront to make a bold statement that no one will turn a blind eye to.

So, if you're looking for indoor garden ideas that channel main character energy, then this is the trend your houseplants have been waiting for. Think textural plants, bright flowering cultivars, curated styling, and maximalist accessories.

I spoke to a couple of plant design experts to lend some insight into the best ways to bring the trend home, and here's what they had to say.

What Is Houseplant Maximalism?

Imagine layered foliage, a flurry of texture and color, complimented by beautiful ceramics. (Image credit: Plants By There)

"Houseplant maximalism is about abundance and personality," says Jo Lambell, founder of Beards & Daisies. "Instead of a single-statement plant, it layers different heights, leaf shapes, and textures to create a space that feels immersive and alive."

Jo tells me that the essence of houseplant maximalism lies in a display that feels expressive rather than overly styled. "Similar to maximalism in interior design, it’s about confidence," she adds. "You’re mixing bold foliage with trailing plants and letting them really take up space in the room."

Christian Richard Andersen, chief product officer at Bergs Potter, tells me that houseplant maximalism is the ultimate expression of lushness in the home. "It’s where beautiful houseplants hold the same significance as art and design. And where each plant is carefully selected to fit the interior, even as they grow in layers and create density," he notes.

"It creates an informal and calming atmosphere, even in a room filled with plants. With this style, you're decorating with plants to bring movement, depth, and life, so the overall experience feels like a curated, living installation."

How to Style for Houseplant Maximalism

Arrange your houseplants on plant stands and pot them in striking planters for maximum appeal. (Image credit: Oliver Bonas)

Jo recommends starting with your largest plant and building around it in layers. "Vary heights using plinths, pedestals, and plant stands. Then group them in odd numbers, and mix leaf shapes for contrast," she suggests. "To maintain a cohesive arrangement, keep pots in a similar tonal palette."

When styling a space with houseplant maximalism, Christian tells me that he always begins with the light. "It’s essential both aesthetically and practically. Larger plants and indoor trees are placed near windows, ensuring they receive sufficient light while also serving as visual anchors in the room," he advises.

"From there, I work in layers, building gradually, both vertically and horizontally, slowly filling the space with small plants around the larger ones. A useful tip is that plants with different light requirements can absolutely coexist in the same room."

He explains that houseplants that need more sun can naturally create shade for those that prefer indirect light. "This allows you to work strategically with placement," he adds.

"I also prioritize bringing plants upward, especially in areas where the eye would not naturally look. Placing plants in corners, above door frames, or on high shelves encourages the gaze to travel around the room."

He explains that this painstaking effort creates a deliberate, layered, and sensory environment. So, although it might require more effort compared to styling minimalist houseplants, it's wonderfully rewarding in the end.

What Are the Best Maximalist Houseplants?

Choosing the right houseplants also plays a significant role in creating a maximalist display. (Image credit: Bergs Potter)

"In terms of plants, I always suggest starting with one or two larger anchors, such as a monstera deliciosa (swiss cheese plant) or strelitzia nicolai (bird of paradise), to give the room structure," says Jo. "Then add trailing houseplants like pothos or philodendron to soften shelves and edges, and finish with smaller foliage plants for detail and contrast."

This Large Monstera from M&S and this Bird of Paradise Plant from Beards & Daisies are brilliant, sizable options. And if you love Jo's idea of layering, this Philodendron Brasil Plant from Hello Houseplants x Urban Outfitters is my personal favorite.

Christian recommends fiddle leaf figs to capture the light and create volume. "At the same time, I like to incorporate dense ferns that add fullness and texture to the middle layers," he says.

I love this Ficus Lyrata Fiddle Leaf Fig from Plants For All Seasons. And where ferns are concerned, you can't go wrong with this Asparagus and Boston Fern Houseplant Bundle from Beards & Daisies.

"Indoor succulents are excellent for covering low and flat surfaces. One of the most interesting approaches, in my opinion, is using plants to decorate other plants," he adds. "For example, placing succulents as ground cover in pots with larger trees. It creates a more natural, layered look, almost like a small ecosystem."

According to Christian, the key to a beautiful display of houseplant maximalism is variation in height, leaf shape, and texture. "That’s what creates the dynamism of maximalism."

As one of the major houseplant trends this year, maximalism is in. But if you're worried about messing with your current display, our guide to plant styling mistakes will help you bring your vision to life without committing any errors.