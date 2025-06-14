Inflatable Mugs? Blow-Up Bowls? No, This Brand Makes Hyper-Realistic 'Inflated' Decor That's Actually Ceramic

From the bold color to the blown-up silhouette, Home Studyo's collection turns everyday objects into playfully inflated sculptures

an orange candle holder, mug, and bowl with an inflated style
Home Studyo carefully crafts each of their products to achieve the blown-up, balloon-like effect.
(Image credit: Home Studyo)
Take a close look at the image above. Surely that candle holder, mug, and bowl are blown up, right? Wrong. They're actually made of ceramic — meticulously crafted by Belgian-based Home Studyo to look inflated.

Ingenious, but totally deceiving, the pieces belong to the brand's aptly named 'Blow Up' collection — an assemblage of sculptural table decor that puts a little more air in the deflated decor trend. If I hadn't read the material description, I would've sworn these were made from rubber and helium. Instead, they're solid slip-casted ceramics that give the illusion of weightlessness through their design.

The brand's founder Mathieu Van Damme says his inspiration came from memories of childhood summers. "Every year around summer my mom would take out the inflatable small round swimming pool for us to enjoy endless hours of water fun," he reflects.

And while all everyday objects, "Thanks to the vivid colors and the playful, cheerful, tromp-l’oeil-like approach of the blow-up, a new, tactile dimension is added, making the pieces real and surprising eye-catchers," Mathieu says.

"They're the sort of pieces you simply have to touch," says Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, who spotted these at a homewares store in Paris; the perfect dose of dopamine decor if you will. Here's my favourite styles to shop.

inflated yellow plant pot
HOME STUDYO
Pierre Ceramic Planter

Your indoor plant deserves a stylish place to rest — make it this blown-up planter. Measuring about 25cm in height, this planter is an ideal size for a bookshelf or kitchen countertop. But because of its ever-intriguing inflated design and bold color, I'd argue it deserves to be the center of attention — perhaps as your new dining table centerpiece?

inflated candelabra in light blue
HOME STUDYO
Eric Ceramic Candelabra

Here's a twist on a centuries-old home decoration. This inflated and bright blue candelabra reimagines the nature of historical candle holders in a playful and humorous fashion. Style it on your dining table to create a whimsical ambience for your next dinner party.

inflated pink ceramic vase
HOME STUDYO
Oscar Ceramic Vase

Whether you use this vase to hold flowers or to style your bookcase, it's bound to bring some fun to your space. From its bubblegum pink color to the subtle balloon-like indentations along its sides, this vase is a blown-up optical illusion that will make such a unique statement amongst your home decor.

inflated dark blue mug
HOME STUDYO
Gaston Mug in Indigo

How do you take your tea? One answer: inflated. This blown-up mug has to be one of my favorite creations from Home Studyo. From its electric blue color to the subtle indentations on its handle, this mug literally looks like a party balloon. Its mood-boosting design makes it the perfect vessel for your morning beverage.

white inflated pitcher
HOME STUDYO
Emily Jug

If you're loving the humorous puffed-up nature of these home decorations, but prefer subtlety, opt for a style in a crisp white finish. This jug still brings the playful energy without the loud color. Use it to pour beverages or to hold flowers on your kitchen table.

inflated bowl in yellow, white, and green
HOME STUDYO
Mira Mikati 'Lisa' Bowl in Green/Yellow

Why eat out of a plain and simple bowl when you could have something as playful and exciting as this? This bowl features a gradient color that shifts from green to yellow and creates a unique visual. Its blown-up effect adds a humorous touch to its design. This bowl will certainly become a talking point at your next gathering.

a stack of colorful bowls and vases that look inflated

Home Studyo's colorful blown-up decor can invite a playful energy into your home.

(Image credit: Home Studyo)

Equally as exciting as Home Studyo's inflated home decor are Gustaf Westman's chunky plates — tabletop statement pieces that bring an inflated twist to traditional dinnerware.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

