Inflatable Mugs? Blow-Up Bowls? No, This Brand Makes Hyper-Realistic 'Inflated' Decor That's Actually Ceramic

Take a close look at the image above. Surely that candle holder, mug, and bowl are blown up, right? Wrong. They're actually made of ceramic — meticulously crafted by Belgian-based Home Studyo to look inflated.

Ingenious, but totally deceiving, the pieces belong to the brand's aptly named 'Blow Up' collection — an assemblage of sculptural table decor that puts a little more air in the deflated decor trend. If I hadn't read the material description, I would've sworn these were made from rubber and helium. Instead, they're solid slip-casted ceramics that give the illusion of weightlessness through their design.

The brand's founder Mathieu Van Damme says his inspiration came from memories of childhood summers. "Every year around summer my mom would take out the inflatable small round swimming pool for us to enjoy endless hours of water fun," he reflects.

And while all everyday objects, "Thanks to the vivid colors and the playful, cheerful, tromp-l’oeil-like approach of the blow-up, a new, tactile dimension is added, making the pieces real and surprising eye-catchers," Mathieu says.

"They're the sort of pieces you simply have to touch," says Livingetc's interiors editor, Emma Breislin, who spotted these at a homewares store in Paris; the perfect dose of dopamine decor if you will. Here's my favourite styles to shop.

HOME STUDYO Pierre Ceramic Planter £80 at Selfridges Your indoor plant deserves a stylish place to rest — make it this blown-up planter. Measuring about 25cm in height, this planter is an ideal size for a bookshelf or kitchen countertop. But because of its ever-intriguing inflated design and bold color, I'd argue it deserves to be the center of attention — perhaps as your new dining table centerpiece? HOME STUDYO Eric Ceramic Candelabra £75 at Selfridges Here's a twist on a centuries-old home decoration. This inflated and bright blue candelabra reimagines the nature of historical candle holders in a playful and humorous fashion. Style it on your dining table to create a whimsical ambience for your next dinner party. HOME STUDYO Oscar Ceramic Vase £110 at Selfridges Whether you use this vase to hold flowers or to style your bookcase, it's bound to bring some fun to your space. From its bubblegum pink color to the subtle balloon-like indentations along its sides, this vase is a blown-up optical illusion that will make such a unique statement amongst your home decor. HOME STUDYO Gaston Mug in Indigo £26 at homestudyo.com How do you take your tea? One answer: inflated. This blown-up mug has to be one of my favorite creations from Home Studyo. From its electric blue color to the subtle indentations on its handle, this mug literally looks like a party balloon. Its mood-boosting design makes it the perfect vessel for your morning beverage. HOME STUDYO Emily Jug £85 at Selfridges If you're loving the humorous puffed-up nature of these home decorations, but prefer subtlety, opt for a style in a crisp white finish. This jug still brings the playful energy without the loud color. Use it to pour beverages or to hold flowers on your kitchen table. HOME STUDYO Mira Mikati 'Lisa' Bowl in Green/Yellow £43 at homestudyo.com Why eat out of a plain and simple bowl when you could have something as playful and exciting as this? This bowl features a gradient color that shifts from green to yellow and creates a unique visual. Its blown-up effect adds a humorous touch to its design. This bowl will certainly become a talking point at your next gathering.

Home Studyo's colorful blown-up decor can invite a playful energy into your home. (Image credit: Home Studyo)

Equally as exciting as Home Studyo's inflated home decor are Gustaf Westman's chunky plates — tabletop statement pieces that bring an inflated twist to traditional dinnerware.