How the Chicest People in Paris Style Their Tables — H&M Just Released Tableware That Looks Like It Belongs in a French Bistro

There is something undeniably classic about a bistro table setting. It has a charm, a certain thrown-togetherness that doesn't need to try hard, yet still comes off as effortless. But for what it lacks in over-the-top ornamentation, it needs to make up for in the design details of each individual piece. And for that, H&M Home has just released a bistro-inspired tableware range that's blown-up the Livingetc team Slack channel.

Though the French aesthetes who made it stylish in the first place would likely scoff at the thought, the bistro aesthetic is by no means a new table setting trend. But it has that perfectly imperfect, texture-driven, storytelling quality about it that we're all drawn to right now.

There's a nostalgia to it. Nothing feels too matchy-matchy or overstyled, but it feels collected, lived-in, quality. Ready to start your own collection? These are the pieces from H&M's new range that I'd recommend.

