How the Chicest People in Paris Style Their Tables — H&M Just Released Tableware That Looks Like It Belongs in a French Bistro

Recreate the feeling of a sun-dappled terrace in Paris or tucked-away trattoria in Rome, in your own home

There is something undeniably classic about a bistro table setting. It has a charm, a certain thrown-togetherness that doesn't need to try hard, yet still comes off as effortless. But for what it lacks in over-the-top ornamentation, it needs to make up for in the design details of each individual piece. And for that, H&M Home has just released a bistro-inspired tableware range that's blown-up the Livingetc team Slack channel.

Though the French aesthetes who made it stylish in the first place would likely scoff at the thought, the bistro aesthetic is by no means a new table setting trend. But it has that perfectly imperfect, texture-driven, storytelling quality about it that we're all drawn to right now.

There's a nostalgia to it. Nothing feels too matchy-matchy or overstyled, but it feels collected, lived-in, quality. Ready to start your own collection? These are the pieces from H&M's new range that I'd recommend.

Tall Stainless Steel Coupe
H&M
Tall Stainless Steel Coupe

I've had my eye on chrome coupes for a while now, and this is the most affordable price I've come across so far. Adding eight to cart.

Stoneware Oyster Plate
H&M
Stoneware Oyster Plate

Livingetc's editor Hugh Metcalf introduced me to the concept of an oyster plate only recently, which makes this a new must.

H&M, Oval stainless steel tray
H&M
Oval Stainless Steel Tray

Can you ever have enough stainless steel platters? The answer is no. Plus, I like how this one is a more modern interpretation.

16-Piece Cutlery Set
H&M
16-Piece Cutlery Set

Bistro cutlery perfectly balances pretty and practical. This 16-piece set has everything you need, and there's a matching butter knife and salad servers, too.

Stainless Steel Carafe
H&M
Stainless Steel Carafe

It's a sculptural stainless steel carafe for your ice cold water, sure, but I would also use this to style a florals in the center of the table.

Embroidered Tablecloth
H&M
Embroidered Tablecloth

Embroidered tablecloths are it this season, and this one feels like your waiter has casually scribbled the menu across your table. J'adore.

2-Pack Porcelain Dinner Plates
H&M
2-Pack Porcelain Dinner Plates

Reminiscent of enamelware, there is nothing so quintessentially bistro as a class striped-edge plate. The red just elevates it.

Stainless Steel Wine Cooler
H&M
Stainless Steel Wine Cooler

Everyone needs an ice bucket, or somewhere to keep your natural wine cool. This style taps into the silverware trend, but feels completely modern.

2-Pack Stainless Steel Butter Knives
H&M
2-Pack Stainless Steel Butter Knives

If there is one thing the French know best, it's that you can never have too much butter. Do you have a dedicated knife or two?

Metal Wall Shelf
H&M
Metal Wall Shelf

This metal wall shelf would look right at home in a French bistro, in your home bar, or even beside a stainless coffee machine, styled with mugs.

4-Pack Wine Glasses
H&M
4-Pack Wine Glasses

Those who know, know that the shape of your wine glass changes how your wine tastes While, admittedly, I don't know how, I do know that this shape looks chic.

H&M , Stainless Steel Egg Cup
H&M
Stainless Steel Egg Cup

I've developed a bit of an obsession for egg cups lately, and I can't be alone — everyone is designing style options, and this chrome one is *chefs kiss*.

Want the bistro-style but with a bit more of a modern twist? Check out Jonathan Adler's Le Dinnerware range.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.