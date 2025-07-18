I'd Never Buy Basic Black Festoon Lights for My Garden Now That I've Seen These Ones in the Summer's Most On-Trend Colors

There's nothing quite like the look of festoon lighting in your garden at nighttime, but in the daytime? They're not the best-looking things. A tiny bit clunky, always in boring, basic colors — it's unlikely they're going to garner many compliments in the daylight.

However, the best garden lighting ideas are the ones that look great at all times of day, and I think I may have just stumbled upon a new favorite — these colorful festoon lights from Graham & Green. They're a more considered, elevated take on festoon lights, and they just so happen to come in the colors of the season.

They might be a little more expensive than the basics, but given they're going to last year after year, invest once in these better-looking ones, and you'll reap the rewards for years to come.

Graham and Green Yellow Festoon Lights £49.95 at Graham and Green These sweet festoon lights scream summer to me. From the sunny yellow string to the twinkling exposed bulbs, there is something irresistibly joyful about these outdoor lights. With an impressive 9 meters of lights to go around, you can easily cover your entire garden with these bulbs. Graham and Green Teal Festoon Lights £49.95 at Graham and Green If yellow doesn't appeal, this teal option is a great alternative. It brings all the same summertime brightness, with an added oceanic feeling. Graham and Green Pink Festoon Lights £49.95 at Graham and Green Or, swap out the color of the season for the color of the decade. Millennial pink isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and nor do we want it to.

Why We Love It

These exposed bulb-style lights have been popular for a few years now, and it's easy to see why. They have a rustic, whimsical appeal, instantly imbuing a fairy-tale garden feel, which makes them perfect for summertime gatherings.

However, unlike traditional festoon lights, these are modernized by the sunny yellow, mint teal, or powder pink string that the bulbs hang from. Just bright enough to add a fun pop of color to your garden, but not so much that they overwhelm your outside area, they are the perfect balance of playful and functional.

Festoon lighting is a better vehicle to introduce color that traditional string lights. As Robin Aebischer, lighting expert and CEO of BuynBlue says, "Unlike delicate fairy lights, festoons boast a more robust construction, designed for both indoor charm and outdoor resilience."

He continues, saying, "You will typically find them with E27 or B22 screw-in bases, accommodating a variety of bulb types, from classic incandescent bulbs to energy-efficient LED filaments that mimic the warm glow of their predecessors. They are built to make a statement, not to subtly blend in."

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's this statement-making ability that makes them such a unique outdoor lighting style, and this is only enhanced by the playful addition of a colorful string.

Additionally, the LED-powered bulbs will last for years to come and won't increase your energy bills. "While the initial investment might be slightly higher than some other decorative lights, their durability and energy efficiency, particularly with LEDs, make them very cost-effective over their lifespan," says Robin.

Graham and Green Festoon Lights Pole £29.95 at Graham and Green The only drawback of a festoon light is that they look their best when they have something to hang off of, and this isn't always possible. Thankfully, this pole fixes that issue, providing the perfect base to wrap your lights around.



We like to think of garden lighting in terms of layers, and these festoon lights would act as the perfect cherry on top of the cake. However, they're not enough on their own to illuminate your entire outdoor area, especially in larger gardens.

We recommend pairing them with some outdoor uplighters or solar path lights for a fully illuminated garden design.