I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room

This rattan-like pendant light is wireless and rechargeable — making it a functional and stylish choice for your outdoor space

hanging pendant light with a light tan basket-weave finish
This pendant features a 3m cord that you can easily tie around a pergola beam to create an atmosphere just like your living or dining room, right in your backyard.
(Image credit: Light Form Shop)
The warm weather is here, and I'm eager to entertain alfresco again. While for many that means finding new and exciting pieces to set up their outdoor spaces, one too-often forgotten feature is lighting. But don't worry, don't stress — I've found the most perfect thing: this Newgarden wireless hanging pendant light.

Now I know what you're thinking: but wait, it's a pendant light and I don't have power outside... and isn't that meant for an indoor living room, anyway? Recent trends have all been about blurring the lines between indoor and out, so what better way to make your patio feel like an extension of your interiors than a pendant light?

Of course, it's stylish, but the feature that really sold me on this modern garden lighting idea was its wireless design. Simply loop the cord around a beam on your pergola, or a low-hanging branch, and let it effortlessly illuminate your space. Whether you're hosting a garden party or just look to create a cozy outdoor ambience, this rechargeable outdoor pendant light is the secret.

hanging pendant lamp

Newgarden
Bossa Outdoor Portable Suspension

Size: H 22 x W 35 x D 35cm, Cord 3m

This stylish outdoor pendant from Newgarden is made from a rattan-like material that's weather-proof, making it ideal for any outdoor space. It boasts a 3m long cord, which can conveniently adjust to any spot in your yard. Simply turn it on with its remote, and enjoy up to 20 hours of ambient light in your backyard.

This outdoor wireless pendant is super easy to install and is bound to look good wherever you hang it. When it comes time to recharge, simply unclip the LED light attached to the shade, and plug it into the USB charger that's included with your purchase.

Now, while I'm convinced that this pendant is just what you need to transform your outdoor area into a stylish space that could give your indoor rooms a run for their money. But if this pendant isn't your style, I've found three alternatives, below.

hanging pendant light in green
Fatboy
Chap-O Outdoor LED Hanging Lamp

Size: Diameter 6.2", Cord 2.6"

This hanging light might be small, but its sleek style speaks volumes. It's wireless, rechargeable, and delivers up to 99 hours of ambient light output. This light comes with a wall mount in a matching color, but you could certainly opt to tie this light to anything in your backyard — like a tree branch or pergola beam. Regardless of how you style it, it's bound to elevate the look of your outdoor area.

hanging spherical lamp with an attached cord in taupe
Fatboy
Bolleke Rechargeable Led Hanging Lamp

Size: Diameter 8" x Height 8", Cord 18.5"

It's time to replace those dated backyard string lights with something more sophisticated. Just a few of these spherical lights around your yard can mimic the same sparkle but in a more modern and elevated way. Simply loop the cord around a tree branch or fence post and let the light shine. This light has three output settings (low, medium, or high), and can be recharged easily with its USB plug in.

hanging pendant light with a light grey basket weave
Better Homes & Gardens
Lights Gray Battery Operated Woven Pendant Light

Size: 12" x 12" x 11"

This pendant is made from an all-weather wicker and features an elegant basket-like shape that is bound to look good in your outdoor area. Attached to its battery pack is a clamp — which makes it easy to hang this pendant anywhere in your backyard. Use its remote control to power on, off, and adjust light output.

It's important to add light sources to your outdoor spaces, but these spaces won't be complete without furnishings.

Find our guide to the best outdoor furniture and get your backyard or patio ready for the hosting season ahead.

Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

