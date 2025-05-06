I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room
This rattan-like pendant light is wireless and rechargeable — making it a functional and stylish choice for your outdoor space
The warm weather is here, and I'm eager to entertain alfresco again. While for many that means finding new and exciting pieces to set up their outdoor spaces, one too-often forgotten feature is lighting. But don't worry, don't stress — I've found the most perfect thing: this Newgarden wireless hanging pendant light.
Now I know what you're thinking: but wait, it's a pendant light and I don't have power outside... and isn't that meant for an indoor living room, anyway? Recent trends have all been about blurring the lines between indoor and out, so what better way to make your patio feel like an extension of your interiors than a pendant light?
Of course, it's stylish, but the feature that really sold me on this modern garden lighting idea was its wireless design. Simply loop the cord around a beam on your pergola, or a low-hanging branch, and let it effortlessly illuminate your space. Whether you're hosting a garden party or just look to create a cozy outdoor ambience, this rechargeable outdoor pendant light is the secret.
Size: H 22 x W 35 x D 35cm, Cord 3m
This stylish outdoor pendant from Newgarden is made from a rattan-like material that's weather-proof, making it ideal for any outdoor space. It boasts a 3m long cord, which can conveniently adjust to any spot in your yard. Simply turn it on with its remote, and enjoy up to 20 hours of ambient light in your backyard.
This outdoor wireless pendant is super easy to install and is bound to look good wherever you hang it. When it comes time to recharge, simply unclip the LED light attached to the shade, and plug it into the USB charger that's included with your purchase.
Now, while I'm convinced that this pendant is just what you need to transform your outdoor area into a stylish space that could give your indoor rooms a run for their money. But if this pendant isn't your style, I've found three alternatives, below.
Size: Diameter 6.2", Cord 2.6"
This hanging light might be small, but its sleek style speaks volumes. It's wireless, rechargeable, and delivers up to 99 hours of ambient light output. This light comes with a wall mount in a matching color, but you could certainly opt to tie this light to anything in your backyard — like a tree branch or pergola beam. Regardless of how you style it, it's bound to elevate the look of your outdoor area.
Size: Diameter 8" x Height 8", Cord 18.5"
It's time to replace those dated backyard string lights with something more sophisticated. Just a few of these spherical lights around your yard can mimic the same sparkle but in a more modern and elevated way. Simply loop the cord around a tree branch or fence post and let the light shine. This light has three output settings (low, medium, or high), and can be recharged easily with its USB plug in.
Size: 12" x 12" x 11"
This pendant is made from an all-weather wicker and features an elegant basket-like shape that is bound to look good in your outdoor area. Attached to its battery pack is a clamp — which makes it easy to hang this pendant anywhere in your backyard. Use its remote control to power on, off, and adjust light output.
It's important to add light sources to your outdoor spaces, but these spaces won't be complete without furnishings.
Find our guide to the best outdoor furniture and get your backyard or patio ready for the hosting season ahead.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Icy Blue, Stripes, and the Design Equivalent of Shoulder Pads — 2025's Best Met Gala Looks as Interior Trends
The Met Gala carpet was alive with fashion trends that translate into the schemes designers are creating for the most exciting homes right now, too
-
"Modern, Relaxed, and Unmistakably Design-Led" — Checking in at Grace La Margna, St. Moritz's Quietly Luxurious Latest Holiday Stay
A new chapter in the coveted Swiss resort's hospitality scene has only just begun. Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri takes a closer look
-
I Tried Cozy Earth’s Bamboo Viscose Comforter — Is It Really Worth the Spend?
I spent two weeks back in my childhood bedroom — armed with a new comforter and high expectations — to find out
-
Is Good Taste Hereditary? This Mother-Daughter Duo (and Their Recent Homewares Collaboration) Suggests So
Louise and Sophia Roe talk shop, sentiment, and the serendipity of turning a shared eye into a cult-favorite collection
-
Butter Yellow in the Kitchen Just Makes Sense, but This Stylish 18-Piece Cookware Set Seals the Deal (and It's Less Than $100)
It includes two frying pans, two sauce pans, a sauté pan and so much more, all in the delectable shade — what could be better?
-
Is the 'Croissant Plate' the New Secret to a Parisian-Style Breakfast Table? The Trend Making Your Morning Rituals Feel Special
A plate for your croissant, or one shaped like a croissant... the design world seems hungry for croissant candles, plates, and decorative accents right now
-
Icons Only — Novogratz x Momeni Debuts an Indoor-Outdoor Rug Collection Inspired by the Most Influential Art Movements
Gallery looks + patio-to-parlor durability = icon status
-
I'm Predicting This Editor-Favorite H&M Outdoor Chair Will Sell Out This Weekend — It's On Sale (and the Price Was Good to Start With)
H&M Home doesn't drop a lot of pieces designed for the outdoors, but the ones that it does, are perfection
-
Le Creuset Just Launched Its First-Ever BBQ Collection — For If You're Serious About Outdoor Cooking
Designed to be used over open flames (or in your outdoor pizza oven) the new range is sleek, and refreshingly affordable
-
Nina Takesh’s Latest Foray Is Furniture — A Sculptural, French-Inspired Debut That’s All About the Edit
Furniture with fluency. In her first standalone collection, Nina Takesh translates a life of layered influence into sculptural forms made for real life