I Just Found a Stylish Wireless Pendant Light That Makes Your Garden Look (and Feel) Like a Living Room

The warm weather is here, and I'm eager to entertain alfresco again. While for many that means finding new and exciting pieces to set up their outdoor spaces, one too-often forgotten feature is lighting. But don't worry, don't stress — I've found the most perfect thing: this Newgarden wireless hanging pendant light.

Now I know what you're thinking: but wait, it's a pendant light and I don't have power outside... and isn't that meant for an indoor living room, anyway? Recent trends have all been about blurring the lines between indoor and out, so what better way to make your patio feel like an extension of your interiors than a pendant light?

Of course, it's stylish, but the feature that really sold me on this modern garden lighting idea was its wireless design. Simply loop the cord around a beam on your pergola, or a low-hanging branch, and let it effortlessly illuminate your space. Whether you're hosting a garden party or just look to create a cozy outdoor ambience, this rechargeable outdoor pendant light is the secret.

Newgarden Bossa Outdoor Portable Suspension $149 at lightformshop.com Size: H 22 x W 35 x D 35cm, Cord 3m This stylish outdoor pendant from Newgarden is made from a rattan-like material that's weather-proof, making it ideal for any outdoor space. It boasts a 3m long cord, which can conveniently adjust to any spot in your yard. Simply turn it on with its remote, and enjoy up to 20 hours of ambient light in your backyard.





This outdoor wireless pendant is super easy to install and is bound to look good wherever you hang it. When it comes time to recharge, simply unclip the LED light attached to the shade, and plug it into the USB charger that's included with your purchase.

Now, while I'm convinced that this pendant is just what you need to transform your outdoor area into a stylish space that could give your indoor rooms a run for their money. But if this pendant isn't your style, I've found three alternatives, below.

Fatboy Chap-O Outdoor LED Hanging Lamp $84 at Lumens Size: Diameter 6.2", Cord 2.6" This hanging light might be small, but its sleek style speaks volumes. It's wireless, rechargeable, and delivers up to 99 hours of ambient light output. This light comes with a wall mount in a matching color, but you could certainly opt to tie this light to anything in your backyard — like a tree branch or pergola beam. Regardless of how you style it, it's bound to elevate the look of your outdoor area. Fatboy Bolleke Rechargeable Led Hanging Lamp $179 at West Elm US Size: Diameter 8" x Height 8", Cord 18.5" It's time to replace those dated backyard string lights with something more sophisticated. Just a few of these spherical lights around your yard can mimic the same sparkle but in a more modern and elevated way. Simply loop the cord around a tree branch or fence post and let the light shine. This light has three output settings (low, medium, or high), and can be recharged easily with its USB plug in. Better Homes & Gardens Lights Gray Battery Operated Woven Pendant Light $34.48 at Walmart Size: 12" x 12" x 11" This pendant is made from an all-weather wicker and features an elegant basket-like shape that is bound to look good in your outdoor area. Attached to its battery pack is a clamp — which makes it easy to hang this pendant anywhere in your backyard. Use its remote control to power on, off, and adjust light output.

It's important to add light sources to your outdoor spaces, but these spaces won't be complete without furnishings.

