This Elevated, Hotel-Style Bedding Is Piping-Hot Right Now — Here's Where to Shop It
A simple, elegant border can seriously elevate your bedding, taking it from humdrum to high-end in an instant
Few things compare to snuggling up in a soft, cocooning hotel bed. From a comfort level, they're the very best — a high threadcount, plump down pillows, and premium mattresses — but there's also an aesthetic allure, particularly when it comes to one popular style: piped bedding.
Featuring a thin, decorative cord or trim that creates a raised border, the piped bedding trend carries a certain air of sophistication — an effortless 'quiet luxury' created by clean, sleek lines.
In 2025, bedding trends are mirroring the same detailed framing we've seen in the rest of our homes. (Think: painted trims, wallpaper borders, and scalloped edges.) Design-wise, piped bedding does the same, says Siobhan McMillan, homewares lead at Loaf.
"It adds a nice contrast or pop of color, helping define the shape of your bedding and giving it a cleaner, more finished look," she says. "It’s also a great styling tool for introducing more color into a room, especially when paired with tonal cushions or a blanket to highlight the piping detail and pull the room together."
Below, discover pretty piped styles from all the places we recommend for where to buy bedding, and bring the hotel aesthetic home.
H&M's homeware is quickly earning a reputation as strong as (if not stronger than) their clothing, and this piped bedding set proves why. The black piping features as a double-winged border on the pillowcases, with a single-wing trim on the duvet. Both feature overlocked edges for a tight, durable weave, and the set also comes in white, if you want something closer to that covetable hotel feel.
Some of the best bedding sets I've noticed recently have come from Anthropologie. While not strictly 'piping', this cotton sateen bundle features two black border trims, one slightly heavier than the other, for a bolder look. According to the brand, the design is inspired by the "clean, crisp lines and luxurious textures found across the trendiest boutique hotels".
Twin trims offer an extra level of detail to your bedding. The double design ups the elegance factor, but it's not all about style — piping can have some practical benefits, too. "Aside from looking the part, piped edges are also a sign of quality," says Loaf's Siobhan McMillan. "They take a bit more time to make, but that extra effort means your bedding is less likely to fray or wear at the edges, so it lasts longer, too."
Egyptian cotton sheets are one of life's small pleasures. Loved for their luxury feel, they're almost guaranteed in a hotel, and this 400-thread-count duvet set offers an unrivalled level of indulgence. The design features a thin row of fine cording available in five colors for a simple framing effect. Pair with matching Oxford pillowcases for a true boutique feel.
Traditional, slim piping too refined for your taste? The pleated border on this duvet set adds a little extra pizzazz. I've been loving the old-timey trend for ruffled pleats lately (think cottage-style sofas, chairs, and valances), but the black ribbon used here adds a more daring edge that offsets the simple cotton. It's hotel-inspired bedding, with a twist.
When it comes to bedding, fabrication matters. This duvet cover comes in either percale or sateen, and you can even choose your thread count, too. The brand's Viola linen is hand-crafted in Italy and made to order with completely customizable embroidery colors. This set features a double cord border, but the placement and depth of the detailing are entirely up to you.
For something more affordable, you can trust Dunelm to deliver. A bolder take on piping, this set features a contrasting Oxford edge trim detail on both the duvet cover and pillowcases, which is available in four different colorways. This blue design is particularly eye-catching, and the calming shade is considered one of the best colors for sleep.
This classic piped duvet cover comes with a bright blue trim that offers a bold outline, but you can also choose from pink and green, green and pink, or blue and brown. While there's always room for color, often simple white sheets are the best way to truly embrace the piping trend (and imbue your space with that hotel-like feel).
The scalloped edge interior design trend has been inescapable for some time, so it feels only right that it made its way to our bedding. This silky cotton sateen bedding bundle promises hotel-level luxury, but with a feminine flourish. The piping feels elegantly understated, but the array of colors — including fire, silver, and matcha — offers a more daring undertone.
Want to make your bedroom feel like a hotel without splurging hundreds? This 200-thread-count percale bedding brings a touch of hotel elegance to your bedroom without breaking the bank. Like others on this list, it features a classic Oxford edge with subtle black piping, which offers a refined and sophisticated look. You'll be ready to call in room service next.
While white might be the traditional choice for hotels, black can be a dramatic choice for your bedroom at home. While not for everyone, it makes a great option for moody schemes, and when designed with white piping, it has a more elegant touch. Not your color? This set is also available in gray, navy, or white.
Bed Threads has dominated our bedroom moodboards in recent years. The Australian brand is paving the way for natural linen bed sheets, all available in a range of joyous shades, and this buttery yellow has been one of the key color trends in 2025. While it strays slightly from traditional piping, the scalloped border feels so whimsical, adding a playful tone to any bed.
The piped bedding trend is a simple way to bring refined elegance to your own home. The embroidery demonstrates a level of detail that's usually only reserved for the best design hotels, so it's sure to imbue your bedroom with sophistication.
