This Elevated, Hotel-Style Bedding Is Piping-Hot Right Now — Here's Where to Shop It

A simple, elegant border can seriously elevate your bedding, taking it from humdrum to high-end in an instant

close up of piped pillowcases and sheets with a timber headboard
(Image credit: H&M Home)
Few things compare to snuggling up in a soft, cocooning hotel bed. From a comfort level, they're the very best — a high threadcount, plump down pillows, and premium mattresses — but there's also an aesthetic allure, particularly when it comes to one popular style: piped bedding.

Featuring a thin, decorative cord or trim that creates a raised border, the piped bedding trend carries a certain air of sophistication — an effortless 'quiet luxury' created by clean, sleek lines.

In 2025, bedding trends are mirroring the same detailed framing we've seen in the rest of our homes. (Think: painted trims, wallpaper borders, and scalloped edges.) Design-wise, piped bedding does the same, says Siobhan McMillan, homewares lead at Loaf.

"It adds a nice contrast or pop of color, helping define the shape of your bedding and giving it a cleaner, more finished look," she says. "It’s also a great styling tool for introducing more color into a room, especially when paired with tonal cushions or a blanket to highlight the piping detail and pull the room together."

Below, discover pretty piped styles from all the places we recommend for where to buy bedding, and bring the hotel aesthetic home.

The piped bedding trend is a simple way to bring refined elegance to your own home. The embroidery demonstrates a level of detail that's usually only reserved for the best design hotels, so it's sure to imbue your bedroom with sophistication.

