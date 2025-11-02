The New Piglet In Bed x Morris & Co. Collection Just Dropped — Discover Super Soft Linen Bedding and Sleepwear Inspired by Heritage and Storytelling

The recent cold snap has me hauling my heavier duvet out of storage and craving a bedding refresh. Enter Piglet In Bed's new collaboration with Morris & Co., which has landed just in time, and includes beautiful washed cotton and linen-blend bedding, pyjamas, housecoats, and eye masks, all in the heritage pattern house's signature prints.

The bedding brand's own range is already underpinned by rich colors and classic patterns (think stripes, gingham, and herringbone), but Piglet In Bed's design manager, Adam Crick, tells me that the collaboration came about after a deep dive into "how heritage design and medieval-inspired aesthetics are resonating with today’s consumers."

"We saw a growing desire for authenticity, storytelling, and craft in interiors," he explains. "Morris & Co’s legacy of intricate, nature-based patterns felt like the perfect answer to this movement." What first started with a sleepwear collaboration in spring last year has now expanded into an extensive bedding collection, and the perfect antidote to your winter blues.

Like what you see? Piglet In Bed’s collaboration with Morris & Co. is just the beginning. This season, we've also seen the prestigious pattern house collaborate with Hillarys on a range of curtains, Habitat on a collection of homewares, and even Swyft on a range of sofas — you can cover your whole house if you want.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors