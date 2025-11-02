The New Piglet In Bed x Morris & Co. Collection Just Dropped — Discover Super Soft Linen Bedding and Sleepwear Inspired by Heritage and Storytelling
The UK bedding brand is no stranger to pattern, but this new collaboration takes it to a whole new level
The recent cold snap has me hauling my heavier duvet out of storage and craving a bedding refresh. Enter Piglet In Bed's new collaboration with Morris & Co., which has landed just in time, and includes beautiful washed cotton and linen-blend bedding, pyjamas, housecoats, and eye masks, all in the heritage pattern house's signature prints.
The bedding brand's own range is already underpinned by rich colors and classic patterns (think stripes, gingham, and herringbone), but Piglet In Bed's design manager, Adam Crick, tells me that the collaboration came about after a deep dive into "how heritage design and medieval-inspired aesthetics are resonating with today’s consumers."
"We saw a growing desire for authenticity, storytelling, and craft in interiors," he explains. "Morris & Co’s legacy of intricate, nature-based patterns felt like the perfect answer to this movement." What first started with a sleepwear collaboration in spring last year has now expanded into an extensive bedding collection, and the perfect antidote to your winter blues.
This cosseting blue Double Bough duvet cover, with its unfurling acanthus leaves and pale blooms, is made with a 55% linen/45% cotton mix, so you can expect the effortless look of linen with added pre-washed softness. The pattern itself was designed by John Henry Dearle in 1877 and has a strong medieval-inspired aesthetic. "These patterns create a narrative of heritage, artistry, and enduring design," says Adam.
This 200-thread count, prewashed cotton pillowcase set in the 'Oak' print is the Piglet In Bed team's standout favorite. "Its flowing organic forms and historical roots embody everything consumers are seeking today: intrinsic value, cultural heritage, and timeless beauty," says Adam, who adds that ‘the medieval reverence for oak as a symbol of strength and endurance made the pattern an obvious starting point for the collection."
While Morris & Co’s most famous designs are those by founder (and Arts & Crafts pioneer) William, Piglet In Bed’s collection also shines a spotlight on the (often misattributed) work of his feminist-socialist daughter May, including this charming 'Honeysuckle' with its climbing sage stems and blooms of pink. Pair it with the softly pink Elderberry Gingham Linen Blend Fitted Sheet for the perfect clashing of patterns.
An eyemask that matches my duvet cover? Piglet In Bed is making my dreams come true. Made from 100% European linen with a smooth padded cotton inside, this sleep mask is kind on the eyes in both senses. Combine with the Honeysuckle pillow cases, duvet cover, and the pyjama shorts set, for a true take on 'drenching'.
Another design by May Morris, Middlemore is the most playful pattern in this collection with its finely drawn insects and animals across a fantastical scene. As winter closes in, I’ll be whacking the heating up so I can wear this cute 100% linen pyjama set, with its contrasting waistline and trim in William’s Willow Boughs pattern.
This Ernest White linen scrunchie was crafted with offcuts from William’s Willow Boughs pattern, which was used for the trim on the Middlemore pyjamas. Featuring entwining stems and leaves, it’s the perfect nighttime accessory if you sleep with your hair tied up, or just a lovely treat for the daytime.
I also love the subtler, pale blue version of May Morris’ Middlemore pattern on this 100% linen robe, complete with a contrasting navy belt and trim in her father’s Pure Acorn design. With a laidback silhouette, it’s the perfect piece for a lazy Sunday morning.
If you’re looking to get ahead with your Christmas shopping, this 100% linen washbag drenched in May Morris’s gorgeous Honeysuckle pattern is a great pick. With a quilted design, secure zip, inside pockets, and an easy-clean coated lining, your weekend away has never looked chicer.
Adorned with Morris & Co.’s playful Acorn pattern (designed by William himself in 1879), this oversized, lightweight 100% linen robe features deep pockets and wide flowing sleeves, with a trim and belt tie in a contrasting blue. It also comes with a matching eye mask for ultra-chic sleeping.
OK, I’m convinced: it’s time to bring back the housecoat. This reversible piece is made with Morris & Co’s Honeysuckle print on one side and a pale blue on the other, and is more padded than your average robe, making it the perfect loungewear addition as the evenings get cooler.
Piglet in Bed’s design manager, Adam Crick, described Morris & Co.’s Oak pattern as a "must-have". Flooded with tranquil green leaves and soft brown branches, this 100% cotton loungewear trouser set has a laidback cut with a cropped sleeve shirt and flowing trousers. Best of all, it’s pre-washed for added softness from the very first wear.
And if the pyjamas aren’t enough, display William Morris’s acorn-filled Oak pattern in all of its glory with this 200 thread count, 100% cotton duvet cover. The intricate criss-crossing of climbing branches and blooming leaves brings the tranquility of the forest into your home.
Like what you see? Piglet In Bed’s collaboration with Morris & Co. is just the beginning. This season, we've also seen the prestigious pattern house collaborate with Hillarys on a range of curtains, Habitat on a collection of homewares, and even Swyft on a range of sofas — you can cover your whole house if you want.
Olivia Emily is one of the most exciting new talents in consumer lifestyle journalism. Currently finishing off a Masters in Journalism at the City University, London, she has quickly proved herself at being adept on reporting on new interiors trends. A regular contributor to Livingetc, she is brilliant at being able to decode information for our audience.