This London Penthouse Proves Modern Apartments Don’t Have to Feel Cold and 'Austere' — The Designer’s Color Palette Cocoons It From the City

In collaboration with Artemest, award-winning designer Róisín Lafferty has transformed an otherwise ordinary duplex into a timeless masterpiece

A modern living room with a contemporary rust sofa, earth tones, decorative accessories and artwork and a vase of foliage with berries on the round coffee table
(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)
This fully-furnished penthouse in London's Embassy Gardens is the first of its kind by luxury Italian furniture and decor brand Artemest, brought to life by award-winning Irish interior designer, Róisín Lafferty, who is known for crafting contemporary, detail-led spaces that tell a story.

The modern home, with panoramic views of London's skyline — including unobstructed views of Big Ben — serves as a serene retreat from the busyness of the city below. "The aim was a subtle, luxurious atmosphere that made the penthouse feel inviting, rather than austere," says Róisín Lafferty, "A Sanctuary in the Sky."

And it's the partnership with Artemest, in the careful selection of design pieces, that brings that perfect marriage of craftsmanship and modern elegance to fruition. The curation brings a lived-in atmosphere that is both homely and welcoming, while simultaneously "creating the feel of a collector's home with special pieces and vignettes at every sightline," Róisín explains.

A headshot of interior designer Roisin Lafferty wearing a black pointed smart coat with her blonde hair worn down with a fridge and red lipstick standing in front of circular artwork
Róisín Lafferty

Róisín Lafferty is the founder and creative director of her eponymous, award-winning Dublin-based design studio, Róisín Lafferty. Founded in 2010, the studio is renowned for creating bold, captivating environments with meticulous attention to detail, spanning high-end residences, hotels, restaurants, workspaces, and installations across Europe, the US, and the Middle East.

In May 2025, the studio expanded with the launch of Róisín Lafferty Gallery, an immersive space beneath the Dublin studio, where innovation, design, and craft intertwine, showcasing the Róisín Lafferty Collection alongside curated art, lighting, and furniture.

With a diverse international team of architects and designers, each project is approached as a unique, imaginative experience, crafted with precision, creativity, and individuality.

The Brief

A modern open plan living space with curved banquette seating underneath large framed windows overlooking other skyrise apartments in London with a row of bar stools by the counter and two round coffee tables with poufs in front of the curved banquette

The home is a masterclass in decorating with earth tones and tactile materials.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The design process between Róisín and Artemest took less than a year to complete, with the brief being to "create a sanctuary that felt warm, inviting, and homely, while ensuring every space was purposeful and flexible," explains Róisín.

"Key objectives included improving circulation, defining zones within the open-plan layout, and using natural, tactile materials to introduce warmth and authenticity."

When I asked Róisín which part of the design process was her favorite, she explained that the fit-out stage was particularly special to her. "It was when everything truly came to life. Curated furniture, lighting, and finishing touches were introduced, transforming the design from concept into a tangible, liveable space."

The Living Spaces

A modern living space with a rust sofa, a large round coffee table in the center of the space with foliage in a vase on top and closed sheer curtains across a large floor to ceiling window

The curation of pieces defines the mood, effortlessly creating a lived-in feel.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

It's the modern living rooms that truly stand out — they are also Róisín's favorite spaces in the penthouse. "Zoned, yet interconnected through a dramatic bookcase; they provide the best views of the London skyline while remaining cocooned, offering spaces that range from formal to relaxed," she says.

Róisín took inspiration from the soft colors of the sky and the ever-changing light of the city to create an earthy color palette that effortlessly flows from one room to the next.

"Natural light is harnessed as a design material, animating surfaces and deepening the connection to the skyline beyond," she explains.

A bookcase conceals a hidden door to a home office with a table and another decorative bookcase painted in a rich orange-brown shade

One of the most beautiful hidden doors I have ever seen — both dramatic and practical.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

Zones are subtly defined with statement lighting and the refined joinery serves as a balance to the oversized furnishings that add drama and scale.

"Cohesive painted details and carefully considered material choices were used to visually link the different zones, guiding the eye and creating a natural pathway that encourages exploration throughout the home."

A modern living room with two white curved sofas facing each other with a round coffee table in the middle and full scale windows looking onto the London skyline with sheer cream curtains closed over a third of the window

The earth tones give a sense of calm and cohesion in each of the spaces.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)
Curved banquette seating in warm, earthy tones with a round black coffee table in the corner of the curve with two empty martini glasses on top and a small vase of vibrant florals
The curved banquette seating is cocooning and comforting.
Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest
A dark brushed gold credenza with some decorative objects and a vase of dried foliage with sheer cream curtains pulled across the window
Each corner of the home is carefully considered, with every detail refined.
Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest

The banquette seating is cozy and inviting, offering a cocoon of warmth with tactile fabrics and rich colors adding depth and layers.

It's the kind of space that invites pause, a place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of city life, while also being the perfect space to host friends and family.

The Dining Space

A modern dining area with a large chandelier hanging above the curved dining table with a large vase of decorative flowers and foliage on top and views of the London skyline can be seen through the full length window partly closed with sheer cream curtains

If you were wondering if chandeliers were out of style, let this confirm that they are most definitely not — the Geometric Smoke Brown Glass Chandelier by Bottega Veneziana is absolutely stunning.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The dining room is anchored by a spectacular custom travertine marble table, which pairs wonderfully with the dramatic, sculptural Murano glass light fixture, adding depth and contrast to the space.

The beautiful balance of organic and structured shapes is true not just of the dining space, but of the entire penthouse.

A natural hued dining table with curved edges and curved white-backed dining chairs with dark arm rests, with a large chanedelier hanging above the table with a floral display and a black bowl on top and a staircase in the background

Decorating with flowers is a simple but incredibly effective way of adding texture and elevating a space.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The Kitchen

A modern galley kitchen with stainless steel and chrome accents with a hydrangea arrangement in a vase on the work surface and two emoty cocktail glasses with sheer curtains pulled over the window

This modern kitchen exudes the perfect balance of tactile surfaces, with clever shapes and materials drawing your eyes in and around the space.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The penthouse's kitchen certainly leans into many of this year's biggest kitchen trends, especially with that desire for human touch with its tactile surfaces, and its timeless appeal and inherent warmth, as with the rest of the home, help us glide from one space to the next in perfect harmony.

The Bedroom

A modern bedroom decorated in warm, rich, cocooning tones with matching colored artwork of a child&#039;s foot and two matching modern bedside table lamps

Modern bedroom ideas don't get much more serene than this — I'm obsessed with the Long Island Wine Red Bed [available at Artemest].

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The earth tone bedroom is a continuation of the warmth and enveloping feel of the rest of the home. Róisín thinks of the overall ambience as having a subtle 'rose-tinted-glasses' haze when it comes to the use of color.

"Paint was used as a powerful tool to shape mood, draping walls and ceilings to create an all-encompassing, cocooning effect," she explains.

"Rose-inspired tones, such as Zallal and Dahana from the Róisín Lafferty x Prestige for Fleetwood collection, were layered with rich, tactile materials to add depth and warmth throughout the space."

A modern dressing room adjoining the primary bedroom decorated in earth tones with built in wardrobes with trim and panel detailing

This built-in closet and dressing room is a thing of beauty.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The Terrace

A contemporary private terrace overlooking the London skyline with seating, side tables and an arrangement of tropical plants

A modern garden oasis above the city's skyline with Cottage Brown Armchairs by Telenti.

(Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

And it's not just the interiors (and the skyline) that are spectacular — the private terrace is an urban garden of dreams with carefully selected plants and garden furniture that make this space just as cozy and inviting as indoors.

"Every detail has been considered to evoke a tranquil, cocooning sanctuary — elevated yet inviting, sophisticated yet serene — an embodiment of modern luxury above the city," says Róisín. And she is not wrong.

