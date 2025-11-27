This London Penthouse Proves Modern Apartments Don’t Have to Feel Cold and 'Austere' — The Designer’s Color Palette Cocoons It From the City

This fully-furnished penthouse in London's Embassy Gardens is the first of its kind by luxury Italian furniture and decor brand Artemest, brought to life by award-winning Irish interior designer, Róisín Lafferty, who is known for crafting contemporary, detail-led spaces that tell a story.

The modern home, with panoramic views of London's skyline — including unobstructed views of Big Ben — serves as a serene retreat from the busyness of the city below. "The aim was a subtle, luxurious atmosphere that made the penthouse feel inviting, rather than austere," says Róisín Lafferty, "A Sanctuary in the Sky."

And it's the partnership with Artemest, in the careful selection of design pieces, that brings that perfect marriage of craftsmanship and modern elegance to fruition. The curation brings a lived-in atmosphere that is both homely and welcoming, while simultaneously "creating the feel of a collector's home with special pieces and vignettes at every sightline," Róisín explains.

Róisín Lafferty Founder and creative director, Róisín Lafferty Róisín Lafferty is the founder and creative director of her eponymous, award-winning Dublin-based design studio, Róisín Lafferty. Founded in 2010, the studio is renowned for creating bold, captivating environments with meticulous attention to detail, spanning high-end residences, hotels, restaurants, workspaces, and installations across Europe, the US, and the Middle East. In May 2025, the studio expanded with the launch of Róisín Lafferty Gallery, an immersive space beneath the Dublin studio, where innovation, design, and craft intertwine, showcasing the Róisín Lafferty Collection alongside curated art, lighting, and furniture. With a diverse international team of architects and designers, each project is approached as a unique, imaginative experience, crafted with precision, creativity, and individuality.

The Brief

The home is a masterclass in decorating with earth tones and tactile materials. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The design process between Róisín and Artemest took less than a year to complete, with the brief being to "create a sanctuary that felt warm, inviting, and homely, while ensuring every space was purposeful and flexible," explains Róisín.

"Key objectives included improving circulation, defining zones within the open-plan layout, and using natural, tactile materials to introduce warmth and authenticity."

When I asked Róisín which part of the design process was her favorite, she explained that the fit-out stage was particularly special to her. "It was when everything truly came to life. Curated furniture, lighting, and finishing touches were introduced, transforming the design from concept into a tangible, liveable space."

Shop the Look TrabA' Aky 61 Round Black Ash & Metal Stool by Emilio Nanni £275 at artemest.com Handcrafted in Italy, the sleek black ash and metal bar stool by Emilio Nanni is sleek and contemporary, and also available in a range of different colors.

The Living Spaces

The curation of pieces defines the mood, effortlessly creating a lived-in feel. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

It's the modern living rooms that truly stand out — they are also Róisín's favorite spaces in the penthouse. "Zoned, yet interconnected through a dramatic bookcase; they provide the best views of the London skyline while remaining cocooned, offering spaces that range from formal to relaxed," she says.

Róisín took inspiration from the soft colors of the sky and the ever-changing light of the city to create an earthy color palette that effortlessly flows from one room to the next.

"Natural light is harnessed as a design material, animating surfaces and deepening the connection to the skyline beyond," she explains.

One of the most beautiful hidden doors I have ever seen — both dramatic and practical. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

Zones are subtly defined with statement lighting and the refined joinery serves as a balance to the oversized furnishings that add drama and scale.

"Cohesive painted details and carefully considered material choices were used to visually link the different zones, guiding the eye and creating a natural pathway that encourages exploration throughout the home."

The earth tones give a sense of calm and cohesion in each of the spaces. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

Shop the Look l'Opificio Carrè Cushion in Les Intrigues Jacquard Fabric £150 at artemest.com I love the design of this cushion and Jacquard is one of our favorite cozy fabrics to choose, offering both structure and softness.

The curved banquette seating is cocooning and comforting. Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest Each corner of the home is carefully considered, with every detail refined. Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest

The banquette seating is cozy and inviting, offering a cocoon of warmth with tactile fabrics and rich colors adding depth and layers.

It's the kind of space that invites pause, a place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of city life, while also being the perfect space to host friends and family.

The Dining Space

If you were wondering if chandeliers were out of style, let this confirm that they are most definitely not — the Geometric Smoke Brown Glass Chandelier by Bottega Veneziana is absolutely stunning. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The dining room is anchored by a spectacular custom travertine marble table, which pairs wonderfully with the dramatic, sculptural Murano glass light fixture, adding depth and contrast to the space.

The beautiful balance of organic and structured shapes is true not just of the dining space, but of the entire penthouse.

Decorating with flowers is a simple but incredibly effective way of adding texture and elevating a space. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The Kitchen

This modern kitchen exudes the perfect balance of tactile surfaces, with clever shapes and materials drawing your eyes in and around the space. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The penthouse's kitchen certainly leans into many of this year's biggest kitchen trends, especially with that desire for human touch with its tactile surfaces, and its timeless appeal and inherent warmth, as with the rest of the home, help us glide from one space to the next in perfect harmony.

The Bedroom

Modern bedroom ideas don't get much more serene than this — I'm obsessed with the Long Island Wine Red Bed [available at Artemest]. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

The earth tone bedroom is a continuation of the warmth and enveloping feel of the rest of the home. Róisín thinks of the overall ambience as having a subtle 'rose-tinted-glasses' haze when it comes to the use of color.

"Paint was used as a powerful tool to shape mood, draping walls and ceilings to create an all-encompassing, cocooning effect," she explains.

"Rose-inspired tones, such as Zallal and Dahana from the Róisín Lafferty x Prestige for Fleetwood collection, were layered with rich, tactile materials to add depth and warmth throughout the space."

This built-in closet and dressing room is a thing of beauty. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

Shop the Look NasonMoretti Rocky Mountains Tall Violet Vase by Matteo Zorzenoni £405 at artemest.com This tall Murano glass vase with violet hues is sophistication personified and is also available in a range of colors and sizes.

The Terrace

A modern garden oasis above the city's skyline with Cottage Brown Armchairs by Telenti. (Image credit: Ben Anders. Design: Róisín Lafferty for Artemest)

And it's not just the interiors (and the skyline) that are spectacular — the private terrace is an urban garden of dreams with carefully selected plants and garden furniture that make this space just as cozy and inviting as indoors.

"Every detail has been considered to evoke a tranquil, cocooning sanctuary — elevated yet inviting, sophisticated yet serene — an embodiment of modern luxury above the city," says Róisín. And she is not wrong.