This London Penthouse Proves Modern Apartments Don’t Have to Feel Cold and 'Austere' — The Designer’s Color Palette Cocoons It From the City
In collaboration with Artemest, award-winning designer Róisín Lafferty has transformed an otherwise ordinary duplex into a timeless masterpiece
This fully-furnished penthouse in London's Embassy Gardens is the first of its kind by luxury Italian furniture and decor brand Artemest, brought to life by award-winning Irish interior designer, Róisín Lafferty, who is known for crafting contemporary, detail-led spaces that tell a story.
The modern home, with panoramic views of London's skyline — including unobstructed views of Big Ben — serves as a serene retreat from the busyness of the city below. "The aim was a subtle, luxurious atmosphere that made the penthouse feel inviting, rather than austere," says Róisín Lafferty, "A Sanctuary in the Sky."
And it's the partnership with Artemest, in the careful selection of design pieces, that brings that perfect marriage of craftsmanship and modern elegance to fruition. The curation brings a lived-in atmosphere that is both homely and welcoming, while simultaneously "creating the feel of a collector's home with special pieces and vignettes at every sightline," Róisín explains.
Róisín Lafferty is the founder and creative director of her eponymous, award-winning Dublin-based design studio, Róisín Lafferty. Founded in 2010, the studio is renowned for creating bold, captivating environments with meticulous attention to detail, spanning high-end residences, hotels, restaurants, workspaces, and installations across Europe, the US, and the Middle East.
In May 2025, the studio expanded with the launch of Róisín Lafferty Gallery, an immersive space beneath the Dublin studio, where innovation, design, and craft intertwine, showcasing the Róisín Lafferty Collection alongside curated art, lighting, and furniture.
With a diverse international team of architects and designers, each project is approached as a unique, imaginative experience, crafted with precision, creativity, and individuality.
The Brief
The design process between Róisín and Artemest took less than a year to complete, with the brief being to "create a sanctuary that felt warm, inviting, and homely, while ensuring every space was purposeful and flexible," explains Róisín.
"Key objectives included improving circulation, defining zones within the open-plan layout, and using natural, tactile materials to introduce warmth and authenticity."
When I asked Róisín which part of the design process was her favorite, she explained that the fit-out stage was particularly special to her. "It was when everything truly came to life. Curated furniture, lighting, and finishing touches were introduced, transforming the design from concept into a tangible, liveable space."
Handcrafted in Italy, the sleek black ash and metal bar stool by Emilio Nanni is sleek and contemporary, and also available in a range of different colors.
The Living Spaces
It's the modern living rooms that truly stand out — they are also Róisín's favorite spaces in the penthouse. "Zoned, yet interconnected through a dramatic bookcase; they provide the best views of the London skyline while remaining cocooned, offering spaces that range from formal to relaxed," she says.
Róisín took inspiration from the soft colors of the sky and the ever-changing light of the city to create an earthy color palette that effortlessly flows from one room to the next.
"Natural light is harnessed as a design material, animating surfaces and deepening the connection to the skyline beyond," she explains.
Zones are subtly defined with statement lighting and the refined joinery serves as a balance to the oversized furnishings that add drama and scale.
"Cohesive painted details and carefully considered material choices were used to visually link the different zones, guiding the eye and creating a natural pathway that encourages exploration throughout the home."
I love the design of this cushion and Jacquard is one of our favorite cozy fabrics to choose, offering both structure and softness.
The banquette seating is cozy and inviting, offering a cocoon of warmth with tactile fabrics and rich colors adding depth and layers.
It's the kind of space that invites pause, a place to relax away from the hustle and bustle of city life, while also being the perfect space to host friends and family.
The Dining Space
The dining room is anchored by a spectacular custom travertine marble table, which pairs wonderfully with the dramatic, sculptural Murano glass light fixture, adding depth and contrast to the space.
The beautiful balance of organic and structured shapes is true not just of the dining space, but of the entire penthouse.
The Kitchen
The penthouse's kitchen certainly leans into many of this year's biggest kitchen trends, especially with that desire for human touch with its tactile surfaces, and its timeless appeal and inherent warmth, as with the rest of the home, help us glide from one space to the next in perfect harmony.
The Bedroom
The earth tone bedroom is a continuation of the warmth and enveloping feel of the rest of the home. Róisín thinks of the overall ambience as having a subtle 'rose-tinted-glasses' haze when it comes to the use of color.
"Paint was used as a powerful tool to shape mood, draping walls and ceilings to create an all-encompassing, cocooning effect," she explains.
"Rose-inspired tones, such as Zallal and Dahana from the Róisín Lafferty x Prestige for Fleetwood collection, were layered with rich, tactile materials to add depth and warmth throughout the space."
The Terrace
And it's not just the interiors (and the skyline) that are spectacular — the private terrace is an urban garden of dreams with carefully selected plants and garden furniture that make this space just as cozy and inviting as indoors.
"Every detail has been considered to evoke a tranquil, cocooning sanctuary — elevated yet inviting, sophisticated yet serene — an embodiment of modern luxury above the city," says Róisín. And she is not wrong.
Debbie is Livingetc's deputy editor (digital). She embarked on her career in the publishing industry almost 20 years ago, with experience spanning interiors and fashion brands across both print and digital platforms.
She has worked for titles including ELLE Decoration, World of Interiors, ELLE, Condé Nast Traveller, GQ, and Glamour, among others. She is a lover of all things interiors and loves planning a makeover project. She can often be found moving furniture and decor around her house for the millionth time or else watering her 50 houseplants!