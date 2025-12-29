Parisian Chic Meets NYC Cool in This Classic Apartment — It's Quiet Luxury at Its Best
Interior design studio Atelier RO created a layered scheme where contemporary pieces form a mood of understated elegance
During the COVID pandemic, when everyone seemed to be leaving New York City, the couple who own this home did the exact opposite. Moving from Brooklyn, they purchased an apartment in the heart of Manhattan and, to date, have not regretted that decision.
While the wife had plenty of experience in doing up their previous homes, she felt this project would be too overwhelming, as the space, which hadn’t been touched in 45 years, needed an architectural gut renovation to transform it into a modern home.
This is where English-born, US-based interior designer Juliette Spencer, the founder of Atelier RO, came in. "What drew me to the project was the chance to work on a 'classic six', something I’d never done before," she says.
"It refers to the type of pre-war apartment in New York City consisting of six rooms: a living room, a dining room, two bedrooms — both with en-suite bathrooms — a kitchen, and a maid’s quarters."
Plaster finishes are the updated way to create a sense of quiet luxury in a space — and this light from West Elm is the perfect candidate for a dining room.
Juliette decided to keep the formal proportions of the main areas, but opened up the modern kitchen. After reorienting the entrance, she installed a new door to help connect the kitchen to the dining room.
The back of the apartment now comprises an office area, which is also a hybrid TV room, library, and additional guest space.
"The biggest challenge of the project was uncovering the old and untouched infrastructure of the apartment," says Juliette. "The plumbing lines ran into the apartment below, so we had to cut the slab to access this, which is typically not allowed.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
The building, which was designed by Andrew J Thomas and completed in 1931, is also listed, so installing the new AC units had to be approved."
An asymmetric sculptural ceramic bowl makes for a subtle centerpiece in this entryway — and this H&M option is only £35.
For the look of their new home, the couple was inspired by Parisian style, but wanted a focus on clean lines. "My client is very modern, so the direction we took — a more layered, patinated, textural, pared-back look — was new for her," says Juliette.
"The home’s atmosphere is warm and welcoming, not too precious. We could also elevate the finishes a little more because the owners are empty nesters and have no pets, as well as being very neat and tidy!"
The original parquet flooring was sanded back to its bare finish, revealing its subtle variations and creating a matt look, while Juliette chose limestone for other flooring, marble in the kitchen, and tadelakt plaster on the bathroom walls — the intention being that all the materials would gently patina over time.
"We took this approach to add warmth to what is a very formal layout and style," she says.
The natural, neutral color palette of white oak, linen, leather, plaster, alabaster, ceramic, and brass has created a refined yet inviting home, epitomizing laid-back luxury. And while the husband did not make many of the design decisions, the project was still very personal for him.
"He was born and grew up in the Lenox Hill neighborhood, moved to Brooklyn as an adult, and is now back in his hometown," says Juliette. Which goes to show that life can sometimes have a habit of coming full circle.
A French trilingual editor, content creator, and interior stylist living in Southern California. A compulsive reader of design, architecture, and lifestyle magazines, and an avid traveler, Karine lives and breathes interiors and is inspired by designers Nika Zupanc, Charles and Ray Eames, and Marcel Wanders; architects Luis Barragán and Frank Gehry; artists Gerhard Richter, Beatriz Milhazes, and Anish Kapoor. For the past 12 years, Karine has been contributing to international design, architecture, and fashion publications including Architectural Digest, ELLE Decor, Vogue Living, Design Anthology and MilK Decoration, among many others.