Parisian Chic Meets NYC Cool in This Classic Apartment — It's Quiet Luxury at Its Best

During the COVID pandemic, when everyone seemed to be leaving New York City, the couple who own this home did the exact opposite. Moving from Brooklyn, they purchased an apartment in the heart of Manhattan and, to date, have not regretted that decision.

While the wife had plenty of experience in doing up their previous homes, she felt this project would be too overwhelming, as the space, which hadn’t been touched in 45 years, needed an architectural gut renovation to transform it into a modern home.

"The Macchia Vecchia marble countertops and limestone flooring introduced rich texture," says Juliette Spencer. (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling by Brittany Albert)

This is where English-born, US-based interior designer Juliette Spencer, the founder of Atelier RO, came in. "What drew me to the project was the chance to work on a 'classic six', something I’d never done before," she says.

"It refers to the type of pre-war apartment in New York City consisting of six rooms: a living room, a dining room, two bedrooms — both with en-suite bathrooms — a kitchen, and a maid’s quarters."

"The clients love to entertain, so maximizing seating here was essential," says Juliette of the dining room (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling by Brittany Albert)

Juliette decided to keep the formal proportions of the main areas, but opened up the modern kitchen. After reorienting the entrance, she installed a new door to help connect the kitchen to the dining room.

The back of the apartment now comprises an office area, which is also a hybrid TV room, library, and additional guest space.

"This serves as the workhorse of the apartment, functioning as a home office , TV room, library, and additional guest space," says Juliette. "The sofa is a versatile daybed that easily converts into a queen-sized bed for overnight guests." (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling by Brittany Albert)

"The biggest challenge of the project was uncovering the old and untouched infrastructure of the apartment," says Juliette. "The plumbing lines ran into the apartment below, so we had to cut the slab to access this, which is typically not allowed.

The building, which was designed by Andrew J Thomas and completed in 1931, is also listed, so installing the new AC units had to be approved."

"Located at the heart of the apartment, the entry needed to remain simple and uncluttered, offering a clear connection to the living room, dining room, and bedrooms," says Juliette. "The compact table provides a functional landing spot upon arrival, while also keeping the space open and airy." (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling by Brittany Albert)

For the look of their new home, the couple was inspired by Parisian style, but wanted a focus on clean lines. "My client is very modern, so the direction we took — a more layered, patinated, textural, pared-back look — was new for her," says Juliette.

"The home’s atmosphere is warm and welcoming, not too precious. We could also elevate the finishes a little more because the owners are empty nesters and have no pets, as well as being very neat and tidy!"

"This space offers ample storage while maintaining a visually quiet atmosphere — ideal for the client’s desire to retreat and read in peace," says Juliette. "To bring subtle interest to the built-ins , the joinery takes inspiration from vintage steam trunks, with linen-clad doors, limed-oak frames, and leather hardware." (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling by Brittany Albert)

The original parquet flooring was sanded back to its bare finish, revealing its subtle variations and creating a matt look, while Juliette chose limestone for other flooring, marble in the kitchen, and tadelakt plaster on the bathroom walls — the intention being that all the materials would gently patina over time.

"We took this approach to add warmth to what is a very formal layout and style," she says.

"The guest space was designed with flexibility in mind to accommodate the client’s three grown children, who visit throughout the year," says Juliette. "The room’s casual yet refined atmosphere makes it welcoming and versatile, easily adjusting to the needs of different guests." (Image credit: Tim Lenz. Styling by Brittany Albert)

The natural, neutral color palette of white oak, linen, leather, plaster, alabaster, ceramic, and brass has created a refined yet inviting home, epitomizing laid-back luxury. And while the husband did not make many of the design decisions, the project was still very personal for him.

"He was born and grew up in the Lenox Hill neighborhood, moved to Brooklyn as an adult, and is now back in his hometown," says Juliette. Which goes to show that life can sometimes have a habit of coming full circle.