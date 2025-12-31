10 Habits Interior Designers and Architects Want You to Adopt in Your 2026 Renovations

Tackling a renovation project in 2026? Keeping everything smooth-flowing and on-schedule can feel like an intimidating task, but there are a host of interior design habits you can carry out to facilitate an easier process as well as an upscale finish.

First and foremost: always have a master plan, and invest in professional architectural drawings. The planning stage is arguably the most important part of any project. "Even small renovations benefit from scaled drawings," says Cathleen Gruver of the Northern Virginia-based Gruver Cooley. "They prevent measurement errors, save time for contractors, and help clients visualize the final space with confidence."

Another habit to implement? Look to interior design trends for inspiration, but don't "chase" trends. Catherine says: "Trends come and go. We encourage clients to choose one timeless anchor in every space and then layer in personality with pieces that can easily evolve."

Sustainability, high-quality finishes, home lighting schemes, and more — these are the design habits experts want you to consider for your 2026 renovations.

1. Start With a Masterplan, Even for Small Projects

A well thought-out plan helps to minimize expensive retro-fitting in the later stages of any project. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Imperfect Interiors)

They do say it's all in the planning, and designers will often advise against renovating piecemeal. A whole-home roadmap prevents rework, ensures cohesion, and protects your budget. So having a well-thought-out plan keeps future plumbing, wiring, structural changes, and aesthetics aligned. So, if you want to best outcome, you'll probably want to avoid doing any home renovation projects by yourself.

Cathleen Gruver, of the Northern Virginia-based Gruver Cooley, says her team "always guides clients to think big picture before making even the smallest renovation move", adding: "A whole-home masterplan protects your investment and prevents costly rework down the line. When your mechanical, structural, and aesthetic decisions are coordinated from the start, the final home feels intentional and cohesive rather than pieced together over the years."

Kristen Pena, principal designer at Kristen Pena Interiors, says: "If you start big and understand the overall goal, you are making the best use of your resources — from time to budget."

And Lucy Barlow, of Barlow & Barlow, agrees that the importance of proper planning is key to a smooth-flowing renovation project, adding: "Having a clear framework at the start makes every decision that follows sharper and more coherent."

2. Invest in the Architectural Bones, Not Just the Decor

Beautiful millwork, floors, and windows are foundational pieces that shouldn't be overlooked. (Image credit: Chris Snook. Design: Imperfect Interiors)

The architectural bones of a project are the "long-life" elements that create baseline luxury, according to interior designers.

Decor is important, of course, in interior design, but it can be updated or rotated with trends. Designers will always encourage clients to allocate budget to flooring, millwork, doors, window quality, and insulation for a build that's upscale from the ground up.

Cathleen Gruver confirms and says, "Long-life elements create the quiet luxury that clients come to us for. Solid doors, quality windows, well-crafted millwork, and proper insulation make a home feel grounded and enduring. Decor can evolve with your tastes, but the architectural bones are what make the space feel high-end for generations."

3. Maximize Every Nook and Cranny

A cozy breakfast nook and useful pantry have been cleverly carved into this small but stylish kitchen. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

If you're short on square footage — whether it's a small living room, small kitchen, or simply overall — a clever use of space will ensure maximum efficiency, allowing you to feel like your home is working as hard as it can in a stylish and relaxed way.

"Thoughtful use of space pays dividends, particularly in London homes where every inch matters," comments Lucy Barlow.

Get clever with built-in or banquette seating, room partitioning, and thoughtful storage solutions for a happy, usable home.

4. Plan your Lighting Properly From the Outset

Layered lighting, a combination of task, accent, and ambient, is key to an inviting, relaxing, and practical space. (Image credit: Pooky)

For 2026, lighting and interiors are moving toward a softer, more inviting aesthetic for a warm, layered, and quietly nostalgic feel that's still practical. The key to achieving this is through properly planning your home's lighting scheme.

"Lighting is being used to build mood and depth with dimmable, layered sources that feel atmospheric, adaptable, and emotionally resonant," says Jojo Barr, founder of House Nine.

Before you carry out your renovation, make sure you've really thought through your placements, as it's harder and more expensive to change later.

"It’s incredibly difficult and costly to add or move fittings retroactively," notes Lucy Barlow.

Look to include a good mix of task lighting, accent, and ambient lighting. Ensure you map these lighting circuits early and include dimming, architectural, and concealed LED lighting.

And as for lighting trends 2026? "Think diffused light, opaque or frosted glass, and natural, tactile materials like linen, rattan, and ceramic," advises Jojo Barr. "Organic shapes, sculptural fittings, and mixed finishes are key, creating spaces that feel personal and lived-in rather than styled to perfection or oversized and cold.

5. Embrace Sustainability and Longevity As Core Principles

Source timeless pieces at antique shops and vintage sites for timeless quality that also adds character. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

Sustainable interior design isn't just a buzzphrase — it's a way of living that minimizes environmental impact while enhancing your home and wellbeing.

Yes, it's eco materials, but it's also layouts designed for long-term flexibility, durable finishes, repairable goods, and energy efficiency. Think about how you can take steps to make your home more sustainable, from proper insulation, sourcing locally, and low VOC paints to vintage shopping and/or investing in high-quality pieces and furnishings that stand the test of time.

"For us, sustainability is rooted in longevity," says Cathleen Gruver. "We encourage clients to invest in durable materials, flexible layouts, and products that can be repaired rather than replaced. Thoughtful design reduces waste and ensures the home ages gracefully instead of requiring another renovation in a few years."

"Invest in pieces that last, and don’t feel compelled to buy everything brand new," suggests Lucy Barlow. "Character and quality often come from the things with a life already lived."

Quality pieces that age well and repurposing are both key factors in creating a more sustainable home for 2026.

Beth Dadswell, founder of Imperfect Interiors, says you should look to vintage pieces for affordable yet timeless decor. "Hunt out unusual vintage furniture and lighting at places like Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, and in local antique markets. Not only will you save money, but you will end up with a much more unique and interesting space."

And if you do want to splash out, make sure it's on artisan pieces created by skilled craftsmen that won't need to be replaced for many years to come.

6. Future-Proof With Smart Storage from the Start

Consider storage at the start of your renovations to create a home that always looks chic and put together. A balance of form and function is key. (Image credit: Yond Interiors)

Retro-adding storage ideas is expensive and disruptive — which is why designers encourage clients to consider elements like built-ins, hidden charging docks, mudroom zones, and kitchen utility cupboards at the planning stage.

Cathleen Gruver warns that "storage should never be an afterthought", adding: "Built-ins, appliance garages, charging drawers, and hardworking mudroom zones are best designed early in the renovation. These are the details that keep a home running smoothly and looking put-together every day."

7. Don't Skimp on Finishes

Cutting costs with cheap finishes is a "false economy", says Cathleen Gruver, adding that high-quality finishes can "pull everything together". (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

Prioritize finishes, such as those bathroom finishing touches — as they’re worth saving for. "Cutting corners here is a false economy and almost always leads to regret," Lucy Barlow explains.

And Cathleen Gruver agrees, suggesting you have a 'contingency' fund for finishes. She says: "A design contingency gives you the flexibility to invest in the details that pull everything together. Hardware, trim profiles, and strategic lighting make a tremendous difference."

8. Respect Proportions and Scale

Ensure you keep furnishing to scale for balance and cohesion. (Image credit: Pooky)

Sometimes we can push proportion sizes to add heavier visual weight or impact in certain areas, but in general, designers suggest it's a good idea to keep furnishings to scale for a well-balanced room.

"Proportion is one of the most overlooked elements in residential design," says Cathleen Gruver. "A sofa that’s too deep or a rug that’s too small can throw off the entire room."

She suggests "measuring everything" before purchasing and mock-up key pieces with painter’s tape, adding: "Your home will feel more balanced, comfortable, and considered."

9. Prioritize Natural Light

Consider how to maximize the natural light in your space before you start the project. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra)

Before you get going on your 2026 renovation, make sure you've uncovered the best ways to maximize natural light within the space.

Whether it's adding internal windows or creating larger openings, these decisions are much easier to execute from the beginning.

"Natural light is one of the hardest things to improve once the renovation is complete, so it deserves early attention," says Cathleen Gruver. "When we evaluate a space, we look for ways to expand openings, add interior transoms, or adjust the floor plan to borrow light between rooms. The more daylight you capture, the more elevated every material and finish in the home will feel."

Prioritizing natural light is also another key step in creating a more sustainable home, reducing the need for artificial light during the daytime.

10. Choose Paint Colors at the End

Play with pops of color, but do make sure to choose your hues at the end of the renovation project. (Image credit: Barlow & Barlow)

You might think you know what kitchen colors or living room colors you want to use in your renovation, but designers advise you to wait until the end of the project to choose.

Why? "Paint should support the fixed elements, not lead them," says Cathleen Gruver. "We always select flooring, stone, textiles, and lighting first. Once those are established, choosing a paint color becomes a much simpler, more successful decision."

And, don't forget to test your colors — as well as other pieces for your project — in natural light before deciding on them. "Tape samples to the wall and leave them up for a few days. Materials shift dramatically from morning to evening light, and testing them ensures the palette stays cohesive," Cathleen Gruver adds.

Even a small renovation can feel like a huge task, and implementing these design habits can help to ensure a smooth process. One of the biggest habits to take on board is to create a thorough plan for your project, and take everything from lighting schemes and built-ins, to maximizing natural light and energy efficiency into consideration. This will limit expensive retro-fits later in the project.

Another factor to think about is your budget: "Prioritize your budget from the start," says Beth Dadswell. "Plan your design well before starting and try to save money by sourcing things like tiles, flooring, and lighting/bathroom fittings when they are on sale." Beth also advises shopping for antiques to save money and add character.

Finally, implementing sustainable design into any new renovations will future-proof your home, help you keep a low carbon footprint, and create an inviting and enhancing space to live in.