5 Home Reno Projects You Should Never Do By Yourself — Especially if You Want to Avoid Costly Mistakes

Home renovations aren't for the faint of heart. They're tiring, time-consuming, and typically costly, too. And yet, reaping the rewards makes it all worthwhile. The sight of that newly fitted kitchen floor or your brand-new bathtub can be enough to make you fall in love with your home all over again — as long as you pull off your reno successfully, that is.

Whether you're deliberating over your living room remodeling ideas or ready to commit to a full kitchen makeover, you'll need to consider how much help you'll need. We all love a good DIY, but just because you know your way around a few power tools doesn't mean you should start tearing down walls or rewiring your electrical fittings. There are a fair number of home renovation projects that are best left to the professionals.

To avoid costly mistakes and ensure your home renovations make a return on their investment, you'll need to know which projects aren't worth DIYing. Here are five jobs where hiring a professional should be the first course of action (because when the quality and safety of your home are at stake, it's always best to play it safe).

1. Electrical Work

Structural sconces or extra overheads might make a great addition to your space, but it's safest to leave hardwiring to the experts (Image credit: Pooky)

Installing new lighting might seem like the sort of home improvement task anyone can wrap their head around after enough YouTube videos, but there's a reason electricians undergo such rigorous training. Hardwiring any form of lighting, be it adding undercabinet strips in the kitchen or new fixtures for your living room lighting ideas, should definitely be left to the experts.

With the real risk of fires or electrocution, it's really not worth cutting corners. What's more, unless you're certified, you could be breaking the law. "Replacing a light is okay, but anything beyond that typically needs a permit and a licensed contractor to pass inspection," says Brett Johnson, Owner & Licensed Real Estate Agent at New Era Home Buyers. "I once purchased a home where the owner had wired an addition himself — it was $12,000 to rip it out and redo just to be up to code."

2. Roof Repairs

The roof isn't somewhere you want to take any chances with rookie mistakes (Image credit: Urban Front)

Lost a few tiles over winter? Planning a kitchen extension? Noticed damp patched on your ceiling? You might be tempted to climb a ladder and tend to your roof yourself to save the expense of hiring a professional. But, when the structural integrity of your home is at stake, there really is no room for error.

"This one just isn't safe, especially on multi-story homes or ones with steep roofs," says Bar Zakheim, CEO of Better Place Design & Build. "It's also hot, sweaty work, especially in the summer, and if you make a mistake, you're opening your home up to water damage."

Michael DiMartino, SVP of Installations at Power Home Remodeling, says if you see evidence of moisture and mold on the underside of your sheathing from the attic, it could indicate that your roof needs repairs. "I always recommend having a qualified professional inspect each layer of the roofing system, all the way down to the sheathing," he says. "They’ll have the experience and knowledge needed to identify any potential problems and assess if repairs are necessary."

3. Plumbing

Plumbing is best left to the professionals (Image credit: Paris Forino / Garruppo)

Remodeling a bathroom is a huge undertaking, but sometimes it's just a question of new plumbing. Whether you're looking to install that freestanding tub you've always longed for, or you'd just repositioning a new shower fixture, you can't escape addressing the pipework.

"Replacing something that already has all the pipes in place is one thing, but any time you're running new lines, you'll definitely want to bring in a professional to at least inspect and sign off on the work," says Bar. Even for replacement jobs that might look easy at first glance, there can be a whole lot more than meets the eye once you get started.

"Cities also typically require a permit and inspection, and without being licensed, it will fail," Brett explains. "I've had a deal fall apart when a DIY shower caused invisible water damage that was $8,000 to fix." It's best to enlist professional help from the outset to avoid leaks or further complications when it comes to your plumbing.

4. Exterior doors

Fitting a door might sound like a doddle, but when your security's at stake it's not worth the gamble (Image credit: Shai Gil. Design: Dubbeldam Architecture + Design)

So, you're bored of your front door idea and want to replace it with something more chic and contemporary. You've installed an interior door, so how different can it really be? Well, since locks play a role, the answer is "quite different indeed", and when security is at stake, a DIY just isn't on the cards.

"Without the help of a skilled professional, the level of difficulty is high — especially for a first-time DIYer," notes Michael. "A door renovation requires precise measurements and a perfectly level installation so that it works properly from both a function and protection standpoint. Trying to complete this project yourself might result in additional spending — both in time and money — to potentially fix mistakes made in the demo or installation phase."

5. Entire Kitchen or Bathroom Remodels

The occasional kitchen or bathroom DIY is well within your remit, but an entire remodel? That's a different story altogether. (Image credit: Elana Designs)

There's no denying that kitchen and bathroom remodeling is a costly business, and that's before you've even hired the fitter. It's tempting to turn the entire home renovation project into a DIY, but don't let your ego get the better of you. Most often, professional help is non-negotiable.

When it comes to what not to do in a kitchen remodel, fitting your units, countertops, and appliances yourself is top of the list. "This is especially true if you're going with anything besides laminated fiberboard," says Bar. "The materials are heavy, expensive, and surprisingly delicate, and small mistakes in measurement or placement can lead to skewed counters or ugly gaps for years to come."

"Kitchens and bathrooms are the most complex and crucial areas to get right," adds Mugdha Deshmukh, interior designer and owner of MGU Design. "From selecting the right framing materials to minimizing spacers and efficiently integrating electrical and plumbing systems — these details can save you significant time and money when handled professionally. It’s better to get it right the first time than to cut corners and deal with costly mistakes later."

As Mugdhu summarizes, it really isn't worth taking risks that could cost you dearly in the long run (and set you back even further from a design standpoint). The size or scale of your home renovation project doesn't matter.

However big or small the job appears, if there are technical aspects that typically require a qualified tradesperson, it's best to let the expert do their job.