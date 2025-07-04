Should I Move Home? Architects Explain How to Decide Whether Your House Has Potential to Improve, or If You Need to Find a New One

As much as you love your current home, eventually you'll experience the inevitable itch that begs the question: 'should I move home?' And when this question nags at your mind, it's important to lay out the facts first, rather than act on impulse.

But when it comes to deciding if you should stay loyal to your present abode and fix it up or start scribbling up your moving checklist, how do you determine what to do? Well, these architects explain that there are a couple of signs to look out for that can sway you to either end of this dilemma.

So if you've got this question mark looming over your head at the moment, here's what you should look out for before you pack up your place.

Signs It's Time to Move

Sometimes you need more than a small change to satisfy your space. (Image credit: Alyssa Anselmo. Design: Studio Anva)

As a residential architect, Julia Atkins tells me that this is one of the most heavily weighed decisions when clients come to them with a potential remodel project. "Is it worth putting more money into an older home, or is it simply time to move?" she asks. "Ultimately, it’s up to the client to decide, but we try to provide the implications of diving into a remodel, given the condition the home is in, and what to expect."

However, before you make remodel choices, Bar Zakheim, founder of Better Design & Build, explains that there are a couple of signs that could mean you're better off moving.

1. The location isn't suiting your needs. "You can always do a lot to improve your home," says Bar. "But if you aren't in a walkable neighborhood, close to good schools, or can't afford property taxes anymore, moving may be a better option."

Interior designer Rachel Blindauer also explains that if you've outgrown the footprint of your home, it's good to consider a move. "If your family structure has changed — new baby, blended household, aging parents — and even the best remodel can’t accommodate privacy, or accessibility, it may be time to expand your horizons," she says.

2. You have too much house. And while this might sound like a blessing, it could be a disadvantage in disguise. "Especially for empty nesters and retirees, there comes a point when you might own more home than you need," says Bar. "This is a great time to move."

3. You're facing friction in daily life. "Do your morning routines feel like traffic jams and there’s no room to work, decompress, or gather comfortably?" Rachel asks. "Then the space may be creating more stress than a sanctuary." That's yet another clear sign you've outgrown your home and should start hiring a moving company.

It's time to ask yourself if your home has any untapped potential leftover. (Image credit: Clinton Weaver. Design: Together Design Studio. Styling: Atelier Lab)

4. You can't afford major renovations. Although moving might seem like a costly decision, so are major architectural and decorative overhauls. "Renovations are expensive, and in many cases, you can get a better house for your money in a new location," says Bar.

5. Zoning or structural limits are preventing growth. "Sometimes the land, HOA, or building sets the ceiling," says Rachel. "And if you can’t add on, go up, or rework essential areas like kitchens or bathrooms, a move might be the more liberating choice."

6. There's exterior damage to worry over. "When homes are in need of exterior repair that goes beyond just updates for curb appeal, it becomes questionable whether or not they are worth saving. A roof replacement can be isolated from other construction and is usually a measurable cost," says Julia.

"However, if there is damage to the home’s siding, such as paint chipping or wood rotting, repairing and replacing this can become a domino effect, with no measurable way to estimate how much needs to be replaced until you uncover it."

Signs Your Current Home Needs Improvement

A style spruce could be in the stars. (Image credit: Milly Mead. Design: Sequence Studio)

Now that we've outlined the signs that clearly signify your need for a new home, let's look at the indicators that your house just needs a renovation.

1. Your style has evolved, but the house hasn't. "If a home is dated on the interior, this is manageable from a construction and cost standpoint," says Julia. "Removing flooring, replacing tile, swapping out cabinets, and fixtures are quick upgrades to improve a home. These kinds of interior finishes wouldn’t trigger additional construction costs."

Rachel also shares a similar sentiment, explaining: "If the structure suits your needs, but the finishes feel dated or impersonal, it’s not the house — it’s the styling. A curated overhaul of lighting, paint, and furniture can completely improve your experience."

2. The layout lacks precision, but not prospects. Rachel explains that this simply means there's untapped potential awaiting exploration. "Often, a home has 'good bones' but poor flow," she notes. "I find that as little as a single wall removal, a reconfigured kitchen, or even a built-in banquette seating can make a world of difference."

3. You’ve never fully invested in the space. "Many clients come to me realizing they never really made the home theirs, especially if they moved quickly or raised kids with practicality in mind," says Rachel. "Now’s the time to claim it. A design consultation or moodboard can spark that vision."

Or, perhaps a second look at your space is all you need. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

4. You crave change, but not disruption. There is a difference between being bored with your home and needing a totally different space altogether. The former allows room for an interior glow-up in the form of a kitchen or living room remodel. However, the latter means total upheaval.

"If what you want is novelty, not a new mortgage, improvement may be your answer," Rachel agrees. "A reimagined space can offer the fresh start you’re craving without the upheaval of a move."

5. Your home is fully paid off. "A paid-off home is a great source of value for home improvement projects," says Bar. "As long as you can keep up with long-term loan payments, this is an affordable way to upgrade." After all, a fully paid-off home is a luxury and an achievement that deserves celebration.

And oftentimes, the last thing you'd want is to jump from one chapter that's finally settled into a whole new one that comes with strings and could be a brand new, financially heavy investment.

So, there you have it. These are eleven signs to consider when deciding whether it's time to move homes or stick on and invest in giving your current home a facelift.

And while you can save a little money by getting your DIY on, there are some home renovation projects you should never do by yourself. While you leave the technical stuff to the experts, in the meantime, take a peek at our guide on easy kitchen DIYs to unveil the true potential of your culinary space.